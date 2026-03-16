Courage Coalition

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The Fourth Circuit just handed down a ruling that gender medicine advocates will hate, we know so because Erin in the Morn said so...
Here's a clear-eyed look at what it says, what it doesn't, and why the evidence problem isn't going away.
  Jamie Reed and LGB Courage Coalition
The Weekly News Roundup: March 13, 2026
San Jose State protects men in women’s spaces; Supreme Court weighs parents’ rights; NYU Langone must resume pediatric gender care; UN women won’t…
  Beverley Talbott and LGB Courage Coalition
The Heretics List
A group of scientists just signed a statement saying females produce eggs.
  LGB Courage Coalition
WPATH's Guidelines Don't Meet Basic Medical Standards. A Peer-Reviewed Study Just Proved It.
The same tool used to evaluate oncology and cardiology guidelines was applied to WPATH's Standards of Care 8. The results should alarm every clinician…
  LeAnne Owen and LGB Courage Coalition
The Media Keeps Calling the Wrong People
We have a list. Tell them to use it.
  LGB Courage Coalition
The Weekly News Roundup: March 3, 2026
Supreme Court says CA can’t hide students’ trans status from parents; single-sex bathrooms are legal in fed workplace; Connecticut wants to shield MDs…
  LeAnne OwenBeverley Talbott, and LGB Courage Coalition
What the FDA Still Doesn't Know About Estrogen and Males
A citizen petition backed by research, detransitioners, and a dozen organizations is asking the FDA to do its job. Add your comment to strengthen the…
  LGB Courage Coalition
When “Dialogue” Has Terms: A Review of the Mad, Trans & Detrans Symposium
Exacerbating the walking-on-eggshells
  LGB Courage Coalition and Jamie Reed

February 2026

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