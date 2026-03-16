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The Fourth Circuit just handed down a ruling that gender medicine advocates will hate, we know so because Erin in the Morn said so...
Here's a clear-eyed look at what it says, what it doesn't, and why the evidence problem isn't going away.
12 hrs ago
•
Jamie Reed
and
LGB Courage Coalition
78
4
13
The Weekly News Roundup: March 13, 2026
San Jose State protects men in women’s spaces; Supreme Court weighs parents’ rights; NYU Langone must resume pediatric gender care; UN women won’t…
Mar 13
•
Beverley Talbott
and
LGB Courage Coalition
28
8
4
The Heretics List
A group of scientists just signed a statement saying females produce eggs.
Mar 12
•
LGB Courage Coalition
98
2
19
WPATH's Guidelines Don't Meet Basic Medical Standards. A Peer-Reviewed Study Just Proved It.
The same tool used to evaluate oncology and cardiology guidelines was applied to WPATH's Standards of Care 8. The results should alarm every clinician…
Mar 10
•
LeAnne Owen
and
LGB Courage Coalition
73
23
The Media Keeps Calling the Wrong People
We have a list. Tell them to use it.
Mar 9
•
LGB Courage Coalition
92
20
15
The Weekly News Roundup: March 3, 2026
Supreme Court says CA can’t hide students’ trans status from parents; single-sex bathrooms are legal in fed workplace; Connecticut wants to shield MDs…
Mar 6
•
LeAnne Owen
,
Beverley Talbott
, and
LGB Courage Coalition
24
9
2
What the FDA Still Doesn't Know About Estrogen and Males
A citizen petition backed by research, detransitioners, and a dozen organizations is asking the FDA to do its job. Add your comment to strengthen the…
Mar 4
•
LGB Courage Coalition
75
45
26
When “Dialogue” Has Terms: A Review of the Mad, Trans & Detrans Symposium
Exacerbating the walking-on-eggshells
Mar 3
•
LGB Courage Coalition
and
Jamie Reed
49
20
9
February 2026
LGB Courage Coalition Statement on Kansas Driver’s License Sex Marker Law
Administrative flexibility does not undermine the law’s purpose
Feb 28
•
LGB Courage Coalition
59
55
11
The Weekly News Roundup: February 27, 2026
The Week in Gender
Feb 27
•
LeAnne Owen
,
Beverley Talbott
, and
LGB Courage Coalition
18
4
3
The Weekly News Roundup, February 20, 2026
The Week in Gender
Feb 20
•
LeAnne Owen
,
Beverley Talbott
, and
LGB Courage Coalition
20
5
1
Male Wrestler Accused of Assaulting Female Opponent Spurs Title IX and Criminal Investigations
Why did mandated reporters stay silent?
Feb 19
•
Beverley Talbott
224
109
33
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