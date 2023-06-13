Why subscribe?
The Courage Coalition is a group of LGB adults concerned about the current state of gender medicine for children, adolescents, and teenagers in the United States and Canada. We also welcome parents, whistleblowers, and medical professionals who seek to advocate directly for evidence-based care for those distressed about their sexed bodies.
We are concerned about the current political and media environment that actively censors dissent, even, and perhaps especially, when it comes from Democrats, liberals, and progressives. This censorship promotes the false narrative that the only people who question medical transition for minors are "right-wing" and conservative. Nothing could be further from the truth.
We are speaking out from within the LGB community, and we will no longer be silent. We seek to give voice to the many more LGB people who share our concerns but may be afraid to speak out.
Call for Submissions, Volunteers, and Supporters:
We are a U.S.-based registered non-profit organization that directly advocates for evidence-based, compassionate responses to those experiencing distress about their sexed bodies. We support regulations for puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgical intervention.
We seek written submissions to our Substack mail to: LGBcouragecoalition@gmail.com.
Please use the subject line: Substack Submissions.
We welcome new volunteers, especially those interested in writing, creating social media content, testifying, tracking legislative bills, writing grants, and educating and advocating for LGB adults.
New volunteers can reach out to mail to: LGBcouragecoalition@gmail.com
Please use the subject line: New Volunteers.
We are a registered non-profit, and your support of this Substack as a financial supporter directly supports our advocacy efforts.
Please consider your subscription a donation!