The Courage Coalition is a group of LGB adults concerned about the current state of gender medicine for children, adolescents, and teenagers in the United States and Canada. We also welcome parents, whistleblowers, and medical professionals who seek to advocate directly for evidence-based care for those distressed about their sexed bodies.

We are concerned about the current political and media environment that actively censors dissent, even, and perhaps especially, when it comes from Democrats, liberals, and progressives. This censorship promotes the false narrative that the only people who question medical transition for minors are "right-wing" and conservative. Nothing could be further from the truth.

We are speaking out from within the LGB community, and we will no longer be silent. We seek to give voice to the many more LGB people who share our concerns but may be afraid to speak out.