Here’s a question worth sitting with: if the guidelines shaping medical treatment for gender-distressed children and adolescents were developed with the same rigor we expect for any other area of medicine – and why wouldn’t they be? – shouldn’t those guidelines hold up to scrutiny when someone actually checks?

Someone finally did check -- properly and systematically -- using the AGREE II tool, an internationally accepted standard for evaluating clinical guidelines. The findings are now published in an Archives of Sexual Behavior article, Quality of the World Professional Association for Transgender Health Guideline Standards of Care 8: An Appraisal Using the AGREE II Instrument.

The authors confirm what critics have said for years: WPATH’s Standards of Care Version 8 (SOC8) fails to meet the basic methodological standards expected of trustworthy clinical guidelines. On a scale of 1 to 7, with 7 being highest quality, the median score was 3.5.

This study didn’t come from activists. It came from a diverse group of international clinicians and guideline methodologists, applying a neutral measurement tool to a document that has been cited by governments, health systems, professional associations, and courts to justify medical interventions on children.

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First: A Word About Who Made This Happen

This study was funded by the Society for Evidence-Based Gender Medicine (SEGM) -- a nonprofit made up of physicians, researchers, and medical professionals who believe that gender medicine, like every other area of medicine, should be held to rigorous scientific standards. That’s their entire mission. Not opposition to transgender care. Not advocacy for any particular clinical outcome. Just the insistence that the evidence base actually be examined before it’s used to treat children and young adults.

We have a close relationship with SEGM, and we know firsthand how much work goes into producing research in this area -- the conflict-of-interest screening, the methodology training, the careful recruitment of assessors who won’t simply tell you what you want to hear. The authors of the study applied identical rigor in their process, which you can learn about in the “Eligibility and Recruitment of Assessors” section of the full article.

SEGM had no role in the data collection, analysis, or reporting. They funded the study and let the chips fall.

What the Study Did

The researchers applied the AGREE II instrument to six chapters of WPATH’s SOC8: adolescents, children, hormone therapy, mental health, primary care, and surgery. AGREE II is the gold-standard tool for evaluating whether clinical guidelines are trustworthy -- it’s used across every area of medicine, from cancer treatment to cardiovascular care. It assesses guidelines on six domains: scope and purpose, stakeholder involvement, rigor of development, clarity of presentation, applicability, and editorial independence.

Crucially, the tool doesn’t weigh in on whether the recommendations themselves are appropriate. Lead author Yuan Zhang explained: “The AGREE II tool assesses the development process. We deliberately emphasized this framing to keep the focus on methodology rather than politics.” That framing matters -- it makes the findings very difficult to dismiss as ideologically motivated.

Eight assessors participated: six clinicians (a pediatric endocrinologist, plastic surgeon, pediatrician, general physician, psychologist, and psychiatrist from Canada, Poland, Finland, the United States, and Colombia) and two guideline methodologists with more than a decade of experience each. They went through rigorous conflict-of-interest screening. They also signed an attitude screening form confirming they were open to prescribing medical interventions for gender-distressed youth when evidence supports benefit -- and open to discontinuing them when evidence shows net harm. This was not a panel of ideological opponents stacking the deck.

Then they independently scored the guidelines.

What the Researchers Found

The results were consistently damning across all six chapters.

Applicability scored 28% to 40%. This domain measures whether guidelines give clinicians the tools, resources, and monitoring criteria needed to actually use them in practice. SOC8 doesn’t. The auditing and monitoring criteria scored between 1.0 and 1.5 out of 7. There is almost no practical infrastructure for implementing what WPATH recommends.

Zhang called applicability “an easily ignored issue” and explained what low scores actually mean for clinicians on the ground:

When guidelines score low on applicability, they provide limited practical support for users. Even if a guideline is methodologically rigorous and well developed, clinicians may still struggle to translate its recommendations into practice. A guideline may recommend a ‘multidisciplinary’ or ‘comprehensive’ approach, and the recommendation may be entirely appropriate. However, without clear guidance on implementation, clinicians may not know how to operationalize that recommendation in real-world settings.

Rigor of development scored 39% to 47%. Assessors found the evidence search methods weren’t clearly described, the criteria for selecting evidence were opaque, and -- most critically -- the link between the evidence and the actual recommendations was weak or absent.

A well-developed guideline, Zhang explained, should do much more than issue a recommendation:

It is important that recommendations clearly reference the underlying evidence within their justification or rationale. This means the guideline should specify what the evidence is based on -- the number and types of studies, as well as the study populations involved. The rationale should also describe the benefits and risks identified in the evidence, along with the strengths and limitations of that evidence.

Editorial independence scored 43% to 44%. SOC8 doesn’t clearly describe whether conflicts of interest among its authors were identified, disclosed, or mitigated. Experts developing guidelines often have some professional stake in the subject -- that’s unavoidable. What matters is transparency about those interests and well-established, orderly processes to prevent them from warping the recommendations.

On the overall quality scale of 1 to 7, the median score across all six chapters was 3.5 to 4.

When assessors were asked whether they’d recommend using the guidelines: three said no, due to methodological concerns. Three said only with significant modification. Only two would recommend them as written.

The Evidence Problem -- And What Was Hidden

The study references a June 2024 story in The Economist reporting that WPATH interfered with the publication of a series of systematic reviews that it had commissioned from Johns Hopkins.

Documents unsealed in Boe v. Marshall -- Alabama’s lawsuit over pediatric gender medicine -- reveal that WPATH commissioned “dozens” of systematic reviews from Johns Hopkins University’s Evidence-Based Practice Center, then suppressed their publication when results showed “little to no evidence” supporting hormones and surgeries for minors. According to the Hopkins review team, WPATH had “authority to influence the [systematic review] team’s output,” and forced withdrawal of already-submitted manuscripts for peer review. Admiral Rachel Levine, Biden’s Assistant Secretary for Health, compounded the misconduct by pressuring WPATH to strip minimum age thresholds from its Standards of Care 8.

The AGREE II tool couldn’t verify the reasons why reviews were suppressed, according to the article, but it did reflect “the lack of transparency in the evidence reports. Furthermore, compromised editorial independence refers to a lack of transparency and safeguards in managing conflicts of interest, rather than merely the professional affiliations of the authors... SOC8 does not clearly describe how conflicts of interest were identified and addressed, raising concerns about the extent to which editorial independence was maintained in the formulation of recommendations.”

Not an Outlier Finding

This study’s domain-specific scores align with the findings of the Cass Review, which found that guidelines on transgender healthcare for minors failed to meet international standards for rigor and transparency. That’s two independent assessments, using different methodologies, arriving at the same conclusion.

The paper also notes that a 2021 assessment of SOC7 -- the previous version of WPATH’s guidelines -- found the same weaknesses in rigor, clarity, applicability, and conflict-of-interest management. SOC8 may have made incremental improvements. The same methodological problems are still there.

Zhang didn’t soften this point:

It is unfortunate that weaknesses persist across versions. Ultimately, we need better guidelines that are both methodologically robust and transparent in their development.

Why This Matters

SOC8 has been translated into multiple languages. It’s cited in clinical training, government policy, court cases, and insurance decisions. Organizations like the Human Rights Campaign point to it as the authoritative framework for treating gender-distressed youth. SOC8 has become, in effect, the international standard -- not because it earned that status through scientific rigor, but because it filled a vacuum and has been defended by institutional capture ever since.

“Given its influence on clinical practice and policy, it is crucial that SOC8 meets the same rigorous standards expected of other pediatric guidelines,” the study authors write. “The methodology limitations of the guidelines could hinder the delivery of optimal healthcare to vulnerable youth.”

Every clinician who cites SOC8 in a treatment decision, every policymaker who references it in legislation, and every health system that uses it to train providers should know what this study found. They should also be asking why it took this long for anyone to run the standard check.

We asked Zhang whether any group is currently working on a genuinely rigorous, evidence-based alternative. His answer was unambiguous:

A genuinely rigorous, evidence-based guideline must be grounded in high-quality systematic reviews. It should base its recommendations explicitly on the evidence, including a clear discussion of the strengths and limitations of that evidence. At present, I am not aware of any group actively developing a guideline that fully meets these standards.

That’s right. The lead author of this study -- a guideline methodologist -- is not aware of anyone building the guidelines that young patients actually need. That is the state of the field.

Support the Work That Holds the Line

Coverage like this doesn’t happen without people willing to read it, share it, and help keep independent voices funded. The LGB Courage Coalition operates without the institutional backing or deep pockets that much of the gender medicine establishment enjoys. We’re independent, and we plan to stay that way.

If this piece was useful to you, here’s how you can help:

Subscribe. If you’re not already with us, join us here on Substack. We publish regular analysis of gender medicine, policy, and law that you won’t find in most mainstream outlets.

Share this piece. Send it to a clinician, a school board member, a politician, a parent. The findings in this study deserve a much wider audience than they’ll get on their own.

The truth about what’s been done to these kids is coming out, piece by piece. The least we can do is make sure it travels far.

Zhang, Y., Januś, D., Kaltiala, R. et al. Quality of the World Professional Association for Transgender Health Guideline Standards of Care 8: An Appraisal Using the AGREE II Instrument. Archives of Sexual Behavior (2026). https://doi.org/10.1007/s10508-025-03399-6

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