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Friki
3h

It sounds like a successful federal prosecution may rely on state support, letting clinics in "blue" states - like Boston Children's - substantially off the hook. That's a shame, as time may be running out on the possibility of federal action.

When the TRAs discuss the question of childhood medical interference, they like to claim that more mastectomies are done on boys with gynecomastia. How many of those are miscoded and were really performed on girls?

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