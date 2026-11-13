“Now, this is a male patient who’s on estrogen, and the doctor, for probably insurance purposes, has indicated diagnosis E34.9. The lawyers in this room, take note. E34.9. … It means endocrine disorder, unspecified.”

Dr. Miriam Grossman

“I think one of the best strategies, especially for Jordan Campbell moving forward and anyone in the Department of Justice who has the capacity to enforce the law is what Dr. Grossman showed us earlier.”

Dr. Eithan Haim

“Working on it.”

Jordan Campbell

From the FTC Workshop on “The Dangers of ‘Gender-Affirming Care’ for Minors,” July 9, 2025

The field of pediatric gender medicine is based on lies: lies about medical evidence, efficacy, and outcomes. As the received wisdom on lying goes, one lie leads to another, and so it is not surprising that the lies many gender doctors told to justify their treatments became lies to justify getting paid. In furtherance of financial gain, doctors have created medical records with diagnoses such as “endocrine disorder,” “breast hypertrophy,” “precocious puberty” and others without any clinical justification for doing so. Whatever one thinks of gender dysphoria as a diagnosis, they have also been known to leave it off insurance claims when their own notes list ‘gender reassignment’ as the reason for the visit. Practice consultants, advocacy groups, and academics have all openly discussed, and blessed, the practice of falsifying diagnoses on medical records. Megan Brock at the Daily Caller and Leor Sapir at City Journal are among the reporters who have documented this deception.

And yet, as of this writing, no doctor or hospital has been criminally charged, much less convicted.

Inside Alcatraz, where Al Capone spent four and a half years of his sentence.

The first reference to billing fraud that I recall hearing was during Miriam Grossman’s discussion of it, quoted above, at the FTC’s “The Dangers of ‘Gender-Affirming Care’ for Minors” workshop in July of last year. Soon after, someone (I don’t recall who) described it as the “Al Capone Strategy.” Just as the infamous gangster evaded prosecution for murder, racketeering, and his other underlying crimes, only to be convicted of tax evasion on his illegal earnings, so too could gender doctors be vulnerable to prosecution for white-collar crimes in lieu of the much harder-to-prove medical battery suits so many of us feel they deserve.

Legal strategies against pediatric gender medicine have run into the same obstacle again and again: the “standards of care” that WPATH has spun out of studies that never showed what they claimed, after interfering with evidence reviews it had commissioned and, under pressure from Biden officials, dropping its age minimums. Claims against gender doctors, whether medical malpractice, medical battery, or consumer fraud, require explaining to a jury or judge how WPATH cast this spell over the medical societies and hospitals that adopted its standards. Even the best lawyers would have doubts about whether this is a realistic feat, especially in deeply blue states, where the worst clinics and doctors operate.

Dr. Grossman and Dr. Haim saw billing fraud as a clear-cut claim. Jordan Campbell, then the new deputy assistant attorney general at the DOJ’s Consumer Protection Branch, signaled that he was pursuing it. Before joining the DOJ, Campbell co-founded Campbell Miller Payne, a Dallas firm built to represent detransitioners suing their doctors. I suspect he saw this coding in his clients’ records.



I’ve practiced law for twenty-five years, including representing health care companies as they raised capital, and I saw firsthand what billing investigations and compliance problems did to them. The coding rules are straightforward. Doctors must put ICD-10 diagnosis codes on insurance claims to say what condition they treated, and CMS guidelines require them to “code all documented conditions that coexist at the time of the encounter/visit and that require or affect patient care, treatment or management.”

Honest errors usually end in repayment. Knowing violations can bring a civil False Claims Act suit. Deliberate schemes can be prosecuted under the federal health care fraud statute, which covers private insurers as well as Medicare and Medicaid. There is no need to debate the efficacy of gender medicine or tell a complicated story about WPATH’s campaign to create the illusion of consensus. The questions for a jury are simpler: “Was there a code for the actual diagnosis? Did the doctor fail to use it? Did the doctor knowingly submit a false code to get paid?” Defense lawyers will still argue that hormone treatment creates real endocrine conditions that justify endocrine codes. The strongest cases will be the ones where the chart itself contradicts the code.

Around the same time as the FTC workshop, the Justice Department subpoenaed more than 20 doctors and clinics for information related to their billing practices, and several hospitals went to court to block the demands. In May 2026, ten months later, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and the Justice Department announced the first resolution, with Texas Children’s Hospital.

Cleveland Clinic followed on June 5, and Connecticut Children’s on August 5. Eight days later, HHS released Wolves in White Coats, a commissioned report that laid out evidence of misleading and potentially fraudulent coding, described the Biden administration’s promotion of pediatric transition, and included first-hand accounts from eight patients and parents. (Dr. Haim was a lead author of its billing chapter.) Three more followed: Mount Sinai on September 4, then NYU Langone and the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) on September 18.

The agreements with Texas Children’s, Cleveland Clinic, and UPMC are public. The DOJ described the other three only in press releases. The table below summarizes the terms of all six. Each settlement resolved allegations of billing fraud without any of the hospitals admitting to any misconduct, and each required the hospital to stop what the agreements call “sex-rejecting procedures” for minors.

The six DOJ settlements with children’s hospitals, 2026. Sources: settlement agreements for Texas Children’s (federal and state), Cleveland Clinic, and UPMC; DOJ press releases for Mount Sinai and NYU Langone; CT Insider for Connecticut Children’s.

These settlements represent real progress. In fact, in my enthusiasm I posted on X that these investigations for billing fraud could be the end of the hospital-based gender clinic. Two months after the Wolves in White Coats report, I have tempered that enthusiasm and it seems clear that this line of investigation will only have an impact if the DOJ is able to overcome the significant legal roadblocks that have been thrown up by the gender doctors and their institutional supporters.

There is clearly a range in the severity of the settlements. At one end is Texas Children’s, which paid a significant monetary penalty (an unspecified part of which was characterized as civil penalties), committed to a detransitioner clinic, revoked privileges of doctors, and agreed to a permanent ban on pediatric gender medicine. On the other end is the agreement with UPMC: a very small payment, no detransitioner clinic, a ban on pediatric medicalization that can be undone by the Pennsylvania courts or a future presidential administration, and a full release of any criminal charges against the hospital and all of its providers. The most significant part of the settlement with UPMC, the ban on gender transition procedures, was mostly an illusion. UPMC had already reportedly ceased these procedures, or at least quit taking new patients, in June 2025. The settlement agreement makes UPMC’s obligation subject to state court rulings that could easily trigger the sunset of the ban.

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The severity of these settlements depends on several factors. The DOJ stated that the lighter terms were partially owing to UPMC’s and NYU’s cooperation in the department’s investigation of other providers, and drug companies’. The DOJ often trades leniency for cooperation. But I question if cooperation by UPMC fully mitigates the harm they have caused by performing medically unnecessary procedures on minors.

Obviously the strength of the government’s case is another factor. It is quite possible that the evidence of billing fraud by UPMC was much weaker than the case against Texas Children’s. On the other hand, I am not convinced that is what happened here. The public record doesn’t show whether the DOJ ever saw UPMC’s medical records. A federal court blocked its subpoena for them. Without the medical records, the only other material they likely had was data from insurance claims, which the DOJ specifically cited in a similar subpoena against Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. My concern is that the DOJ settled on claims data alone.

In contrast, the case against TCH in Texas was built on investigations by the Texas Attorney General of violations of state law by TCH and its doctors, as well as the evidence presented by Vanessa Sivadge, the former TCH nurse and qui tam whistleblower (a private person who sues on the government’s behalf and shares in any recovery) under the federal False Claims Act and Texas Medicaid fraud law. She will receive about $2 million of the recovery. Whistleblower suits generally can’t rest on public information unless the whistleblower is its original source, and Sivadge worked inside the clinic. In this case, Paxton’s office and Sivadge’s lawyers both had reason to push for the maximum penalty.

Pennsylvania had no public whistleblower, and the state attorney general did not join the agreement. If the DOJ settled on claims data alone, it made a mistake. Medical records are stronger evidence than insurance databases, and they are worth the litigation it takes to obtain them.

On October 30, Dr. Haim published a report on the records from Fox Varian’s malpractice case in New York, where a jury awarded her $2 million in January. (Full disclosure: I assisted him with that report.) The evidence in Varian’s medical records and the admissions of the use of false diagnostic codes are shocking and brazen. Her psychologist acknowledged at least three times in the record that he listed body dysmorphic disorder (a psychiatric condition marked by preoccupation with a perceived physical flaw) “for billing purposes” while believing she had gender dysphoria. The defense’s own expert said the same in an affidavit.

The surgeon who cut off Fox Varian’s breasts testified in his deposition that a diagnosis of gender dysphoria was a requirement for him to perform the surgery. He used the term more than 100 times in his deposition and said “99 percent” of the referral letter “deals with gender dysphoria.” His records list “gender reassignment” as the chief complaint, the preoperative and postoperative diagnosis, and the procedure. Across nine encounters, he never listed a diagnosis code for gender dysphoria. His medical charts, which he testified that he provided to Varian’s insurer for reimbursement, justified the surgery under a diagnosis for breast hypertrophy - abnormally large breasts which cause the patient pain. This despite observing in his own clinical notes that Fox had a “B cup” breast size – and that he performed a double mastectomy, not a breast reduction.

I have seen other records as well, and these doctors are not bashful about using “alternative” diagnostic codes even when their own notes do not support them. As Dr. Haim and I state in our report, these doctors should be presumed innocent until proven otherwise, but medical records in these cases merit a closer investigation by the DOJ.

The DOJ secures hundreds of criminal convictions each year and two thirds of those convictions result in prison time for individual defendants - including doctors who submit false bills to Medicare, Medicaid, and other insurers. The aggravating circumstances in gender clinics are extreme. While financial gain is certainly a motivation, it is not the only motivation. This particular scheme of billing fraud is also intended to hide the extent of medicalization occurring in our country. Researchers rely on insurance claim data for all manner of public health research. Many researchers have already acknowledged that billing codes are not being used accurately in this area of medicine. The fraud also masks the performance of what are increasingly acknowledged as medically unnecessary procedures.

Jordan is an experienced, committed attorney and the administration has given all appearances of being serious about this initiative. But the opposition from ideological judges is real and many of these gender clinics are not giving up without a fight. The DOJ needs to have equally strong resolve. The evidence is there. The facts are damning for these hospitals and doctors. I hope the DOJ will pick a strong case and choose to litigate so that they can make the evidence public. The continued use of confidential settlements conceals the scope of the fraud, which in turn only makes it easier for activist judges to block enforcement of existing laws.

As Jordan Campbell and the DOJ’s anti-fraud lawyers plan their next step, I hope they will consider this analogy. Government attorneys originally struck a plea deal with Al Capone that carried only a two-and-a-half-year sentence, but a judge rejected it, forcing them to take the gangster to trial. A jury convicted him, and he was sentenced to 11 years. He served more than seven before his release in 1939, already broken by syphilis. Had the deal stood, how would history judge the government that offered Al Capone two and a half years?

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