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Addicted to Truth's avatar
Addicted to Truth
8d

Repathologize trans - it's NOT a flavor of normal and healthy. (See Genspect)

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Andy Ngo's avatar
Andy Ngo
7d

Thank you for reviewing my book. I really appreciated reading this. https://www.amazon.com/Zizians-Inside-Trans-Death-Cult/dp/0316599034

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