By chapter 8 of Andy Ngo’s The Zizians: Inside a Trans Death Cult, I had written one question in my notes: where are the women?

I meant actual women. This felt like a particularly angry men’s movement. The men at the center of it claimed to be women, but their pursuits were deeply, stereotypically male-coded – computer science, artificial intelligence, and of course, the killings.

The Zizians were a small group of trans-identified leftist vegans, heavily influenced by the San Francisco Bay Area’s rationalist scene and led by a darkly charismatic man named Jack LaSota, who went by “Ziz.” Believing that transgender women had special cognitive abilities, Ziz took estrogen and developed breasts. He adopted his alias from a winged female monster in the web fantasy serial, The Worm, who feigns benevolence while planning to destroy humanity.

Accordingly, between 2022 and 2025, LaSota and his followers were tied to a string of killings in California, Pennsylvania, and Vermont, including their elderly landlord and a Border Patrol agent. They also conducted bizarre sleep-deprivation experiments on each other, which Ngo says led to violent psychosis among some members and two suicides. LaSota and others were arrested in Maryland in February 2025.

This is true crime, and it moves fast. The twists are bizarre enough that I stopped more than once to make sure I’d read them right. Readers who never think about gender will pick up this book for the sordid story, and they’ll keep turning the pages.

Apart from the crimes, the story has interesting sidebars. There are one-off characters, like the hot tub guy, who is worth at least a podcast episode. And then there are the boats. These people bought enormous boats and lived on them off the California coast. One is now sinking for good, and cleaning it up would cost millions.

Readers who never think about gender will pick this up for the crime story. They’ll keep turning pages.

What Ngo Gets Right

As anyone who knows his reporting would expect, Ngo never looks away from the trans identification. He doesn’t treat it as off-limits, and he doesn’t bury it. He sets it right next to every other strange thread in these people’s lives, where it belongs. Unlike the curiously few mainstream stories about the Zizians, Ngo never uses preferred pronouns. That sounds like a style choice. It isn’t. In a story full of ever-changing names and identities, it means the reader always knows the sex of the person involved. In a crime story, that’s basic accuracy. Ngo addresses the matter in an upcoming interview on Informed Dissent, which drops Saturday, October 24.

He also understands the subcultures, including the anarchist collective I was part of years ago. Ngo shows how CrimethInc. threads through this story. One member of the group followed only twelve accounts on Threads, and CrimethInc. was one of them. Zizian Alexander “Jadzia” Leatham, later implicated in attempted murder, was a fan of its pamphlet To Change Everything: An Anarchist Appeal. Ngo describes CrimethInc. as a violent collective whose free booklets turn up at anarchist fairs and in the possession of people convicted of violent attacks.

Partway through, the women I was looking for, actual women, start to show up. They are younger, and they too identify as trans. Their grievances are deep and personal, and most of them point straight at their parents. One line in particular stopped me: “Within days of running away, [Teresa Consuelo] Youngblut began taking testosterone.” Youngblut was a 20-year-old runaway from Seattle who ended up with the Zizians.

Within days. That’s how fast a young woman can get testosterone. I saw the system that makes it that easy from the inside. The medical interventions—the quick and easy access to testosterone and to feminizing hormones—play a part in the cult followers’ unraveling.

Ngo cites court documents showing the harm. Leatham had been getting hormones from Planned Parenthood since age eighteen or nineteen. Within a couple of years, he was offering to send hormones to anyone who messaged him. Then the despair set in. “Hopefully I can rebuild a functioning self-regulating hormonal system,” he wrote. He ended up physically destroyed, bleeding daily from skin pockmarked by hormone-driven changes.

This is where I wanted more from the book. It shows us the hormones’ effects, but it rarely shows us the people who prescribed them. Who wrote the prescriptions? Was it the campus health center? Who assessed them? Did anyone ask about the family break, the mental health history, the running away? Those of us neck-deep in this issue know about the structural shift to what is essentially self-ID, with no gatekeeping left for adults—but does the average true crime reader?

Those answers would have tied this cult to the wider gender medicine movement that made it possible. I understand why a crime book didn’t go there. I still wish it had.

Chapter 37: The Why, All At Once

Chapter 37, “Anatomy of the Trans Killers,” seems to fall out of the sky. By the time it rolls around, I had been wanting this analysis for a while. I imagine Ngo had two options: he could have sprinkled the gender-critical medical history and facts all along the way, or he could have done what he ended up doing, which is to devote a single chapter to gender ideology, medicalization, and how it could have influenced the Zizians’ destructive path.

About halfway through the book, I wanted more analysis of gender ideology. I know what Ngo knows. He has followed it closely for years and is one of its sharpest critics, and I expected that knowledge to run all through the book. Instead, he holds it back. The story keeps driving, the way a crime story does.

Then Chapter 37 delivers it all at once. Ngo refuses to name a single cause. Mental illness, hormones, ideology, autism traits, isolation, social contagion: none of them alone produces violence, he argues, but layered together, “The Zizians were a feedback loop.” He walks through the research on psychiatric diagnoses among trans-identified people, on support for violent radicalization among trans-identified youth, and on how cross-sex hormones affect mood and behavior. This is where the medical world finally shows up.

For the reader Ngo seems to be writing for, this approach works. If you picked up The Zizians as a true crime fan, maybe with a passing gender-critical thought, a long stop for theory in the middle might have lost you. Saving it for the end keeps all readers reading. But I came in already asking these questions, and I wanted his analysis woven through, so I could see the ideology working as the events unfolded. When the analysis arrives, contained in one chapter, it felt cut off from the story it explains.

So does the book earn its subtitle? It does. The group has every hallmark of a cult. Gender ideology is everywhere in what they believe. And there is a lot of death.

Ngo is careful here, and critics should notice. He writes that far more research is needed before a causal link between hormones and violence can even be suggested, much less established. He isn’t claiming every trans person is dangerous. His real question, in the chapter’s last pages, is why so many risk factors are allowed to converge unchecked, and are often encouraged and financed.

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The Courts and the Parents

Once the arrests came, the Zizians turned the courts into a circus. Delay after delay. Claim after claim of transmisogyny. Screaming meltdowns in the courtrooms over pronouns and preferred names. Complaints about the food in jail. At his February 2025 bail hearing in Maryland, LaSota told the judge he hadn’t done anything wrong and that he required a vegan diet.

Reading it, I kept wondering how much of this the system simply let happen because no judge or official wanted to be the one accused of bigotry. The courts humor a trans exceptionalism in a way they would never humor anarchist exceptionalism. The judge defers to their trans identities, calling menacing men over six feet tall who allegedly committed heinous murders “Ms.” Both ideas are rooted in extreme radicalism, and both can lead to violence, yet only one is tolerated.

The hardest pages are about the parents. Most show up for jail visits and bail hearings. At the hearing in Maryland, the judge told LaSota that his mother had found a way to get vegan food to him. In one of the most heartbreaking scenes in the book, a mother found her son after he died by suicide. The collateral damage is breathtaking.

If I were the parent of a trans-identified young adult, this book would give me new things to lose sleep over. I understand better now that fear is a reasonable response here. Not fear of a person, but fear of an ideology and a subculture that can pull a vulnerable young adult far from home, and far from anyone who loves them.

What Really Made Me Go “WTF”

I finished this book angry at the media, and at every institution that repeats a comfortable story without checking it.

I wrote “WTF” in my notes as I read about a Zizian named Amir Borhanian who took part in a brutal attack on the group’s landlord, Curtis Lind, and was shot and killed by Lind in self-defense. (Lind had successfully sued several Zizians for $50,000 in unpaid rent, and they were about to be evicted.) Within days of Borhanian’s death, a fundraiser framed him as a victim and raised more than $20,000 from trans activist networks. The Transgender Day of Remembrance added him to its memorial list. LGBTQ+ groups across the country honored his name. Ngo reports that a resolution adopted in the US Senate even cited him as a victim of an epidemic of violence against trans people. “No one mentioned the brutal attack on Lind,” he writes.

By getting himself killed as he attacked his elderly landlord, a man became a martyr, hailed and lamented by the US Senate. All because his violent radicalism came in the flavor of the day.

Lind, a man in his 80s, survived that attack. He did not survive the second one, carried out by another Zizian follower.

The press has its own version of this blind spot. When LaSota appeared in court in February 2025, the Boston Globe referred to the cult’s leader as “she,” while Fox News used “he.” A Globe reader could finish that story without knowing the leader of this cult is a man. Ngo never lets that happen.

Who Should Read This Book

Reporters have spent years treating any hard question about trans identity as off-limits. That silence didn’t protect anyone. It left parents, police, and the public without the words to say what was happening in front of them.

Parents of trans-identified young adults should read this book. So should clinicians, and so should every journalist who has told themselves the hard questions can wait. Readers who want the analysis up front, like me, might be frustrated by its structure. Readers who object to the subtitle will be frustrated, but perhaps convinced, by the evidence.

Read it for the story. Stay for Chapter 37. And then ask the question the book raises but doesn’t answer: how did these young people get from their parents’ homes to a clinic, to a boat, to a body count, and who along the way said yes?

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