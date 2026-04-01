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Cate's avatar
Cate
5d

Another incisive analysis; thank you. The near-end paragraph declaring -- again -- what is dog (biology) and what tail (policy preferences) is especially on point. That gender activists are so willing to have the tail wag the dog is both revealing and disheartening. It says too much about the current state of societies in which critical thinking that supports a shared understanding of reality matters less than promoting preferred ideologies.

I'm a longtime admirer of Colin Wright. His Substack, Reality's Last Stand, is worthy of attention and support.

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J Chicago's avatar
J Chicago
5d

Unbelievable that this is still being debated.

I would like a logical fallacy checklist to check off ones in all of these papers. Of course, some of the papers just misrepresent the facts, that can be another category.

Saying something is untrue because one doesn't like the consequences is a standard fallacy for instance...

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