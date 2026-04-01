Dana Mahr is a scholar of science and technology studies at the University of Geneva — not a biologist. In January 2026, Mahr published a Letter to the Editor in Archives of Sexual Behavior critiquing evolutionary biologist Colin Wright’s 2025 commentary, “Why There Are Exactly Two Sexes.” Last week, Wright published his rebuttal. All three pieces are open access, and the exchange is worth reading in full — not because it is scientifically surprising, but because it is a precise illustration of a strategy you will encounter everywhere this debate surfaces: in courtrooms, in legislative testimony, in medical school curricula, in school board meetings.

What Wright Actually Argued

Wright’s original paper is aggressively uncontroversial from a scientific standpoint. In all anisogamous species — every sexually reproducing animal, plant, and fungus on earth — biological sex is defined by reproductive function. Males produce sperm. Females produce ova. Those are the only two gamete types that exist. Therefore, there are exactly two sexes.

That’s it. That’s the paper.

Wright doesn’t claim every individual is easily classifiable, or that developmental variation doesn’t exist, or that intersex conditions don’t occur. He argues that variation in the correlatesof sex — chromosomes, hormones, anatomy, brain structures — doesn’t alter the underlying binary, any more than molecular variation in individual water samples alters the fact that water is H₂O. The labels “male” and “female” are human conventions. The reproductive phenomenon they describe is not. Gametic dimorphism predates human categorization by over a billion years.

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This was not a contested claim in biology until recently. Contemporary scientific debate settled the question of whether the sex binary exists long ago. The field has since focused on how anisogamy evolved and what its consequences are. The challenge to the binary hasn’t come from new biological evidence. It has been smuggled from gender identity ideology into peer-reviewed journals — which is precisely why Wright felt compelled to write the piece.

What Mahr Actually Argued

What the reader will not find in Mahr’s response is any new evidence, any engagement with Wright’s cited sources, any evidence that a third gamete type has been discovered, or any biological rebuttal.

What Mahr argues instead is that Wright’s framework is philosophically illegitimate — not on biological grounds, but on sociological ones. Drawing on science and technology studies theorists including Donna Haraway and Thomas Gieryn, Mahr argues that scientific claims about sex reflect institutional power and cultural bias rather than biological reality. Wright’s gamete-centered definition is not a discovery, in this view. It is a choice, shaped by “historical and cultural norms.”

The paper then pivots to consequences: rigid sex essentialism, Mahr argues, undergirds exclusionary norms and invalidates the lived experiences of intersex and gender-diverse individuals. To support the claim that sex isn’t neatly binary, Mahr reaches for an amicus brief from a Supreme Court case and Anne Fausto-Sterling’s familiar 2% intersex statistic — a figure Wright notes is inflated by nearly a hundredfold when restricted to clinically recognized intersex conditions, a criticism Fausto-Sterling has never directly answered.

And that is the entire argument. The journal published it anyway.

Where It Falls Apart

Wright addresses each of Mahr’s claims in sequence — the situated knowledge argument, the polythetic model, the 2% intersex statistic — and dismantles each on its own terms. The situated knowledge claim conflates the social history of science with the validity of its findings. The polythetic model, on examination, turns out to silently depend on the very gamete-based binary it purports to replace. And the 2% figure inflates the true clinical prevalence of intersex conditions by nearly a hundredfold — while remaining irrelevant in any case, since no documented intersex condition produces a third gamete type.

Mahr brought sociology to a biology fight. Wright brought biology.

The Strategy Underneath the Argument

Mahr’s argument is structured to be unfalsifiable. Present biological evidence for the sex binary, and that evidence is already ideologically compromised — produced within a framework that privileges certain kinds of knowing. Point out that the polythetic model is circular, and the circularity itself becomes evidence of the binary’s cultural entrenchment. The argument has no contact with the empirical world, which is precisely what makes it difficult to dislodge. You can’t counter a biological argument that isn’t making biological claims. What you can do is use the gesture toward complexity to make the science feel contested — and contested science, in policy contexts, functions like no science at all.

The Gieryn citation makes this explicit in a way Mahr may not have intended. Once you accept that Wright’s evidence is actually a power move, the field levels completely: a peer-reviewed paper in evolutionary biology carries no more weight than a Supreme Court amicus brief drafted by an advocacy organization, or a speculative 1993 essay in a general interest magazine. All perspectives are situated. None is authoritative. The science is disputed.

This is not philosophy. It is not science. It is credentialing — taking an ideological position, dressing it in academic citation format, and publishing it somewhere that says “peer-reviewed” on the masthead so it can be handed to a judge, a legislator, or a school board member who has no way to evaluate whether a citation to Donna Haraway constitutes a biological rebuttal. It does not. But it looks like one if you don’t know the literature. That’s the entire mechanism. And it works — in part because journals like Archives of Sexual Behavior keep letting it through.

Why Wright’s Response Matters

The credentialing strategy only functions if it goes unanswered. A published claim in a peer-reviewed journal, even a philosophically confused one, accrues authority through silence — it gets cited, forwarded, excerpted, handed to people who will never read the underlying argument. Wright’s rebuttal, published in the same journal, on the record, is how you stop that clock. Not by out-arguing Mahr in the abstract, but by ensuring that anyone who encounters the claim also hears the response.

There’s a line near the end of his rebuttal worth remembering: biology can and should inform policy, but policy preferences should never be used to dictate biology. That distinction — between what biology is and what we choose to doabout it — is the one that gender identity ideology consistently works to collapse. If the science is unsettled, the policy debate has no anchor. If the categories are contested, every accommodation becomes a negotiation about reality itself, conducted on terrain that was deliberately made unstable.

The biology is not unsettled. It wasn’t unsettled before Mahr’s letter, and Wright’s rebuttal ensures it won’t appear to be after. In a debate where the primary weapon is the appearance of scientific dispute, correcting the record is no small thing.

Colin Wright is one scientist who is still doing it.

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Colin Wright’s original commentary, “Why There Are Exactly Two Sexes,” was published in Archives of Sexual Behavior in November 2025. Dana Mahr’s response was published January 2026. Wright’s rebuttal was published March 26, 2026. All three are open access