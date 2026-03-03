Several LGB Courage Coalition members recently attended a four-hour virtual symposium titled “Connecting Mad, Trans, & Detrans Studies: Discussion & Dialogue.” The event was organized by researchers for the Detransition Analysis, Representation, and Exploration (DARE) Study and members of the Mad Studies Hub at York University in Toronto.

What, you might ask, is ‘Mad Studies’ ? Briefly, it’s a field that combines personal experience, scholarship, and activism to challenge traditional psychiatric authority and “reclaim” the language of madness. I’ll discuss it more later.

The symposium aimed to foster interdisciplinary academic discussion on gender diversity, neurodivergence, distress, madness, and experiences of transitioning and detransitioning. It featured six presentations, two Q&A periods, and breakout sessions structured around coalition-building and expanding gender care.

The DARE Study — a 2024 survey of 957 U.S. and Canadian residents — served as a central research anchor. Researchers described the study: “In-depth, semi-structured interviews with 34 participants living in the United States or Canada were conducted over Zoom. Participants were 82% assigned female at birth, 88% sexual minorities (e.g. lesbian, gay, bisexual, two-spirit, or queer), 20% racialized; and 71% lived in the United States. A significant portion of the cohort self-identified as “neurodivergent,” attributing the development of their gender dysphoria, identity and subsequent transition to a perceived overlap with their mental health status or neurodivergence.”

Among the LGB CC attendees was the parent of a trans-identified child who believes their child was harmed by the gender-affirming care model. As someone who endured the traumatic aftermath of medical and psychological interventions that gender clinicians foisted upon the family and child during a period of extreme distress, they had the “lived experience” that qualified assessment of the practicality of assertions made by event participants.

Another LGB CC attendee was a researcher with experience in developmental and clinical analysis, who was surprised at the lack of ideological homogeneity at the event. Although they still found reasons for significant concern, there was a great deal of variation in the ideas expressed there.

Although the following analysis is my own, it is grounded in the shared perspectives of these and several other coalition members who attended this symposium. We sought a long-overdue reconciliation: one where the diverse needs of detransitioners and their families, the clinical promise of exploratory therapy, and a frank expression of foundational scientific dissent would finally be accommodated.

Before Discussion, a Demand for Agreement

In theory, the event promised the very synthesis critics have long demanded: a rigorous exchange between detransition research, Trans Studies, and Mad Studies that openly grappled with the realities of clinical regret and the intersection of mental illness and neurodivergence with gender dysphoria.

Unfortunately, the organizers circumscribed the limits of the debate before the first presentation even started.

The organizers required all participants to formally assent to a ‘Terms of Engagement’ protocol, which emphasized:

“Respect for each other’s identities and lived experiences is essential.”

“We ask that everyone engage with one another in good faith and assume positive intent.”

“We underscore the importance of using affirmed/preferred names and pronouns, and respecting individuals’ self-knowledge.”

On the surface, these requests seem like basic courtesy. But the framing did something more subtle. By centering “self-knowledge” and “lived experience” as an unquestionable norm the framing pre-legitimized one specific epistemology—effectively making a sex-based analysis a violation of the ‘Terms’ before the conversations even began.

Exacerbating the walking-on-eggshells.

For those who view sex as a biological fact rather than a subjective feeling, the symposium offered no seat at the table of equal inquiry. This in turn offers no seat at the table for many of the very detransitioner who participated in the study. By treating identity as the only valid metric, the organizers framed a sex-based perspective as an inherent violation of the rules—leaving reality-oriented participants to navigate the discussion as second-class citizens.

What makes this particularly consequential is that the DARE Study itself relies on the voices of detransitioners — some of whom hold precisely the sex-based developmental perspectives implicitly placed outside the bounds of acceptable discourse. A community-engaged research model depends on sustained trust between researchers and participants, especially after publication. If the framing of dialogue signals in advance that certain foundational analyses are unwelcome, then the very individuals whose experiences anchor the research may find themselves rhetorically displaced from the conversation that claims to represent them.

In such a setting, alienation is not merely interpersonal; it is methodological. When participants who contributed their stories do not feel that their interpretive frameworks are permitted in post-publication dialogue, the research risks narrowing its own community of accountability.

The breakout sessions actively reinforced this orientation by narrowing the scope of inquiry. Breakout Room #1 sought to manufacture “points of connection and coalition-building,” while Breakout Room #2 tasked participants with identifying how providers of ‘gender affirming care’ and organizations still supporting that model could “signal support and care for detransition and gender fluidity.”

Such language mimics the appearance of openness, but the task of coalition-building presupposes alignment, and treating self-knowledge as authoritative is epistemic closure. One attending parent described the overall theme as unclear and insular. The organizers attempted to force unrelated research groups into a single ideological mold while inviting a broader audience they had no intention of actually including. This moral coercion—the demand for agreement before understanding—created a tension that compromised everything that followed.

For those of us logging in from the United States, the opening land acknowledgement was an immediate signal of exclusion. While such rituals are entrenched within Canadian academia, to outside participants it felt like an affective shield, a repudiation of the gathering’s supposed scientific focus. Before any research was presented, the symposium signaled alignment with a particular ideological culture. Rather than expanding the space for inquiry, it reinforced the sense that the event was embedded within a preset moral and institutional framework. For attendees already questioning the boundaries of the dialogue, this opening act confirmed that the platform was not a forum for dissent, but a theater for moral coercion.

The “Mad Studies” Frame — and Why It Matters

The symposium explicitly positioned itself at the intersection of Trans Studies, detransition research, and Mad Studies (which several attendees initially mistook for a clinical acronym).

As mentioned, “Mad Studies” is an interdisciplinary field of scholarship (and activism) that “reclaims” the language of madness and challenges traditional psychiatric authority. For those outside this rarified academic silo, this occasion for yet more confusion further exposed the symposium’s unsuitability for open, interdisciplinary inquiry.

“Mad Studies is first and foremost an activist movement that arose out of the experiences of people who have had contact with psychiatric systems and who take up the label of ‘Mad’ as a way to reclaim those experiences and identities,” Mad Studies director Marina Morrow said on York’s website, when the Hub first launched.

While Mad Studies purports to reclaim stigmatized identities, its framework functioned as an out-of-hand dismissal of my own history.. As the sibling of someone with a serious, lifelong mental illness diagnosis, I have not experienced “madness” as metaphor, but as the reality of hospitalizations, medication management, instability, fear, and the quiet, grinding endurance of families who love the profoundly ill. When “madness” is abstracted into a theoretical identity, the material suffering of the individual—and the emotional bandwidth of those who care for them— is profoundly distorted.

Although presenters frequently cited ‘neurodivergence’ and ‘psychiatric overshadowing’—most notably in the Goodman and Paranthahan session, entitled “The moment I mentioned wanting to transition everything got explained by my trans identity.”—the constraints of a ‘MAD Studies’ framework made it nearly impossible to speak plainly about the material reality of severe mental illness. Madness as an identity was the order of the day, and one’s identity could not be questioned.

When detransition research is nested inside this paradigm, it foregrounds a critique of psychiatric authority, but hampers discussion of a patient’s psychiatric vulnerability. For someone whose family has suffered the brutal wreckage of severe mental illness, that silence is not theoretical; it is a personal breach of trust.

The Research and What It Offered

The DARE Study presentation, led by Kinnon MacKinnon, Madeline Rosen, and Naail Khan, partitioned detransition into four categories: detransition with regret, “gender evolution,” trans-ambivalence, and interrupted transitions. By emphasizing this multidimensionality, they effectively prioritized subjective complexity over a unified clinical definition.

The significance of the DARE study extends far beyond its academic origin; it serves as a strategic intervention in the broader public discourse. As a primary academic source for The New York Times, Kinnon MacKinnon—a female who identifies as a man—helps shape the detransition narrative for a national audience.. Whether commenting on a $2 million malpractice verdict or the American Society of Plastic Surgeons’ move to delay procedures for minors, MacKinnon’s visibility ensures that the DARE study’s interpretive apparatus travels outward, like a virtual traveling medicine show. When this specific research architecture is embedded in national reporting, it does more than inform; it shapes what the public, policymakers, and clinicians understand as the professional consensus on detransition.

While the DARE study functioned as a high-level strategic intervention, other presentations, such as those examining diagnostic injustice and digital discourse, remained largely within the same theoretical box. However, a notable departure arrived in the session delivered by Stefan de Villiers- a female who identifies as a man- who argued that gender-affirming care has increasingly prioritized fast-tracking individuals toward medical intervention while sidelining psychosocial exploration.

For the attending parent, this was the only segment that spoke to families who see current screening as a test of ‘readiness’ rather than clinical ‘appropriateness.’ De Villiers emphasized that many youth feel rushed into medical pathways while their co-occurring mental health conditions are ignored. When patients learn to provide the specific answers required to secure approval, assessment shifts from exploration to a scripted performance, and the integrity of informed consent becomes structurally fragile.

Methodological Questions About the DARE Study

A researcher also noticed another cause for concern about the subjectivity of the DARE study’s four category analysis. Are these truly distinct subgroups, or are they merely snapshots along a single developmental pathway?

Without analyzing time since detransition as a covariate, it is impossible to determine whether individuals currently categorized as “gender evolution” or “trans-ambivalence” may later experience regret. Time matters in developmental medicine. If funding limitations prevent deeper modeling, that limitation should be clearly foregrounded.

Without longitudinal framing, it remains unclear whether the four categories represent durable typologies or temporary resting points. In youth medicalization debates, that distinction is of the utmost importance.

Alexander Linkowski and the Limits of Interdisciplinarity

Alexander Linkowski presented “Gender as qualia and its implication for identity and origin of gender dysphoria.” Described as a philosophy student, neurodivergent detransitioner, and transhumanist, he critiqued “bioessentialism” by invoking intersex conditions and chromosomal variations before moving into the metaphysics of physics. Across a range of different perspectives and expertise, all Courage Coalition members identified this as the least grounded portion of the symposium.

The critique from the researchers was sharp: if a symposium intends to challenge the biological definitions of sex, the exchange must include participants with formal biological training. Without such a counterpoint, a reframing of sex risks devolving into activist jargon rather than maintaining scientific rigor. Interdisciplinarity requires balance; speculation without a material weight to anchor it risks flying off into theoretical excesses that border on the fictional.

Instead of providing that balance, the discussion shifted toward reframing trans identity as a potential form of neurodiversity. This move carries profound clinical implications. If trans identity is conceptualized as a neurotype, then medicalization is reframed as accommodation rather than intervention, and the evaluative question shifts accordingly. For families concerned about psychiatric vulnerability, this shift felt less like nuance and more like ontological escalation. Put simply, this framing requires us to redefine the nature of being itself in a way that evades clinical scrutiny and dispenses with the need for material evidence.

Diagnostic overshadowing is a legitimate and serious concern in this context. If trans identity is reframed as a form of neurodiversity, there is a risk that underlying neurodevelopmental or psychiatric conditions may be reinterpreted as identity itself rather than as comorbid factors requiring independent evaluation. An alternative clinical hypothesis — one that warrants careful study rather than dismissal — is that, for some individuals, gender distress may emerge as a feature or expression of broader neurodevelopmental vulnerability. In such cases, the appropriate clinical response would prioritize treatment and support for those underlying conditions, helping individuals adapt and stabilize, rather than defaulting to medical transition as the primary intervention.

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What Was Missing

The symposium repeatedly characterized detransitioners as overwhelmingly neurodivergent and predominantly sexual minorities, yet did not explore what that meant. They never meaningfully explored the possibility that gender-identity frameworks themselves may obscure sex-based developmental realities — especially for same-sex attracted youth. They sidelined the material categories of both sex and sexual orientation.

In breakout sessions, one participant described coalition-building “against the empire of the normal,” a sentiment explicitly affirmed by facilitators. For families seeking substantive guardrails in pediatric medicine, such a rhetorical posture signals reckless expansion rather than clinical caution. Dialogue requires that foundational terms remain open to examination. Without that openness, the exchange devolves into a managed conversation designed to validate a pre-authorized narrative..

The Emotional Texture

There was no overt hostility in the symposium towards those skeptical of affirmation and medical transition. The tone was sincere and civil and a carefully structured academic performance. But it was also a recruiting effort bent towards participation in further research initiatives. To parents inclined toward affirmation and medical transition for their kids, the symposium no doubt delivered a sense of belonging and validation. But for parents living with the collateral damage of fast-tracked care, the conversation offered only scattered fragments of partial acknowledgement.

Final Reflection and a Corrective: Resilience Health Network

The symposium attempted something ambitious: to connect MAD Studies, Trans Studies, and detransition research in one intellectual space. It succeeded in bringing scholars together and offering a nod toward regret, dissatisfaction, and the material consequences of fast-tracked care.

But the price of admittance to the show was the suspension of one’s own analytic rigor. If participants must soften or suspend their analytic framework to remain within the bounds of pre-vetted expressions of “respect,” then the conversation produces nothing but stage-managed poses. Until sex itself can be addressed as a primary material fact — without destabilizing the moral architecture of the room — the bridge of conversation is a rhetorical facade. Dialogue loses its authority when empirical data becomes the new love that dare not speak its name..

For those who believe more methodological balance and developmental rigor are needed in the field of gender medicine, a corrective initiative is underway.

The Resilience Health Network (RHN) has launched a new research initiative examining the detransitioner experience, youth gender distress, co-occurring mental health conditions, developmental trajectories, and outcomes over time. Readers interested in learning more, participating, or sharing the study with families and clinicians can visit:

https://resiliencehealth.network

Full disclosure: LGB Courage Coalition collaborated with RHN on developing this study, and Jamie Reed- a woman and a whistleblower from a pediatric gender center- served as a clinical research coordinator, and continues to advise in that role. Transparency is the bedrock of clinical integrity; if we are to demand it from others, we must model it ourselves.