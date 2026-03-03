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Tim Gregory's avatar
Tim Gregory
Mar 3

The Trojan Horse of Detransition Studies

Imagine reading a scientific study on the phenomena of belief in a flat earth. The study follows people who joined the Flat Earth Society (FES) and tracked their experience across time. The researcher found four groups. About 30% renounced the group out of pressure from friends or family who felt their belief was ridiculous. About a fifth confirmed their choice and described leading fulfilling lives as FES members. About a third came to feel that they were mistaken in their beliefs and renounced the organization and severed ties with the members. Another group renounced their beliefs but felt they were pressured to do so due to societal discrimination against their deeply held beliefs.

The researcher concludes that, for those who left, there are a variety of reasons, but a substantial number remain. However, society should remain tolerant of those who remain believers and treat their beliefs with dignity and respect.

Most people would see the “begging the question” logical fallacy in this. The researcher is jumping past the premise-that it is reasonable for some people to believe the earth is flat- and analyzes the trajectory of that belief over time. The slight-of-hand shifts the focus from the reasonableness of the belief to its stability over time. The net effect is to smuggle in the false premise as legitimate. It would be like a study of recovery from alcoholism where remaining alcoholic is one perfectly sensible outcome.

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Gary Weglarz's avatar
Gary Weglarz
Mar 3

As someone steeped in the study of intelligence operations - the concept of the - "limited hangout" - comes to mind. One appears to engage in "truth telling" while controlling the narrative parameters of what such "truth telling" might actually might look like. Not at all surprising. Thank you for such an excellent examination of this phenomenon in action.

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