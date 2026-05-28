I keep coming back to this: two continuing medical education sessions on gender medicine at this year’s American Psychiatric Association (APA) annual meeting were organized by three gay men.

Jack Drescher. Jack Turban. Dan Karasic.

I find myself really stuck on Drescher and Karasic as older gay men — who share a similar vibe and look — and then Turban as this younger gay man. I want to be able to understand what is going on for them.

Jack Drescher, 75, is a clinical professor of psychiatry at Columbia University. He has written extensively about the pathologizing approach that his field took towards homosexuality for most of the 20th century. He was an early critic of the ex-gay movement and its psychoanalytic counterpart, the National Association for Research and Therapy of Homosexuality (NARTH), which operated long after the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of the American Psychiatric Association (DSM) removed homosexuality as a disorder in 1980. Drescher has since become an advocate for the affirmation model in the care of gender dysphoric patients. His DSM-5 Workgroup on Sexual and Gender Identity Disorder depathologized the diagnosis of gender identity disorder by reclassifying it as gender dysphoria in the DSM-5 (2022).

Dan Karasic, 66, is a psychiatrist and professor emeritus at the University of California at San Francisco (UCSF). He joined UCSF in 1991 to care for patients with HIV and psychiatric disorders. He worked at the UCSF Alliance Health Project and at the renowned Ward 86 at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, one of the nation’s first HIV clinics. Karasic pivoted to gender medicine in the early 2000s, becoming the psychiatrist for the Transgender Life Care Program and the Dimensions Clinic for transgender youth at Castro Mission Health Center, a role he held for 17 years. He coauthored the mental health chapter of WPATH’s Standards of Care (SOC8), which removed minimum age requirements for puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgeries.

Both of these men did good work dismantling the pathologization of same-sex desire, and both were later instrumental in depathologizing and affirming the desire to be the opposite sex. They see their work as a continuum. The much younger Jack Turban, 36, directs the UCSF Gender Psychiatry Program and is also a prominent and outspoken advocate for the gender affirmation model, especially as it relates to children.

At the CME-credited APA panels on gender transition, these three gay men decided what questions were worth asking, which voices belonged on the dais and which didn’t. Given their prominence in the field of gender affirming care, Drescher, Karasic, and Turban are not incidental to what was presented. They are its architects and its inspiration.

I am writing this from a coffee shop at the edge of the Gayborhood, hiding.

To my left is a seven-story brick building where I once worked on the seventh floor, at St. Louis Effort for AIDS. Down the block I can see the gay bars and the rainbow murals. My girlfriend is around the corner getting her hair cut by a trusted stylist, a safe harbor for a short-haired lesbian in a city that has mostly decided, because of my history, that it is done with me. My girlfriend is a transplant and can still go where I cannot, like the Gayborhood. So I am here instead, watching the street.

St. Louis is more small-town Midwest than big city, and when you implode your life the way I did, everyone knows. I have dreamed lately of leaving — decamping to a large piece of property somewhere with acres for gardening, a place where no one has watched me become what I’ve become. I’ve thought about this even more since last week, after I listened to the audio of the APA panel discussions that a source leaked to us.

The discussions were essentially a reaffirmation of the affirmation model, with no examination of the ample evidence against it – disappointing but hardly surprising. What struck me profoundly, though, was how the constrictions of that affirmation framework played out in the viewpoints and narratives of the panelists. In a room with no dearth of women and gay people, the experiences of those groups came off so muted and so distorted as to be almost absent.

Drescher chaired a continuing medical education session called Transgender Psychiatrists Speak: Reflections from Training, Patient Care, and Professional Practice, which he dubbed his “traveling roadshow” because the panel speaks at other conferences. As mentioned, Drescher served as section editor of the Gender Dysphoria chapter in the DSM-5-TR, and also participated in the WHO working group that revised gender diagnoses in the International Classification of Diseases (ICD-11).

The session was designated in-person only. It was not available to virtual attendees and was not broadcast beyond the room. It was offered for CME credit to those physically present at Moscone Center. We received the audio, verified its authenticity, and released it in full.

Drescher opened by drawing a direct line from Stonewall to the room where the panelists sat. He described the 1970 APA protests, the DSM-II fight, Dr. John Fryer appearing before his colleagues in a Richard Nixon Halloween mask and a voice-disguising microphone to say: I am a homosexual. I am a psychiatrist. He framed what followed — trans-identified psychiatrists speaking from personal experience — as the continuation of that history.

Before the first presenter spoke, Drescher asked what he called his usual question: how many of you have received good training in issues related to gender and sexuality? He asked for a show of hands. The audience dutifully sat on theirs. The implication was clear.

The problem, in Drescher’s telling, is always the same: undertrained clinicians. Not a contested evidence base. Not a literature in genuine dispute. The problem is undertrained clinicians who need to be educated before they can go out and educate everyone else.

This is what a traveling roadshow does. It does not investigate. It delivers a message.

The session did not mention the Cass Review. It did not mention the systematic reviews, each of which found insufficient evidence to support pediatric hormonal interventions and led countries to restrict the practice. It did not address the question that haunts the clinical literature: why the population of young people presenting with gender dysphoria has shifted so dramatically in composition over the past decade, from a historically small cohort of predominantly male children to a much larger cohort of predominantly adolescent females.

What it did was present, as established clinical fact, a claim that medical interventions for people who identify as trans are associated with up to a 73% reduction in suicidal ideation. This figure was offered without methodological caveat in a credentialing event. The figure comes from Tordoff et al. (2022), a 104-patient observational study whose own supplementary data show no statistically significant mental health improvement in treated patients.

One of the session’s presenters, Jami Woods, an older trans-identified male psychiatrist who appeared by video, made an observation about gay and lesbian people that I have not been able to stop thinking about.

Woods was discussing the particular burden of coming out as trans-identified versus coming out as gay or lesbian. Gay men, he said, can go stealth — in his words: you don’t have to wear those good-fitting shirts, those smart socks. And lesbians can be stealth too — you don’t have to drive around in those Subarus, walk around in those Chacos. Trans-identified people (especially men), by contrast, are nearly always visible, just naturally announcing themselves. The comparison was meant to illustrate a hierarchy of difficulty.

It was a throwaway line. A laugh line. The lesbian existed in that room — in a continuing medical education session at the APA — as a punchline and a contrast class. A woman in a Subaru who can disappear whenever she wants.

I am not stealth. I have not been for years — not at the grocery store with my girlfriend, not at the zoo with our kids. I have testified in seventeen states. I have been named and excoriated publicly by powerful people who oppose what I did. I left a job I loved and I have spent years wondering whether “doing the right thing” was worth it.

I did not exist in that room.

Later in his remarks, Woods told a story about a judge in Shelby County, Tennessee who quoted Deuteronomy 22:5 from the bench and threatened him with criminal contempt of court if he purchased women’s underwear. The story was offered as evidence of the discrimination people who identify as trans face.

But there is a fuller version of that story. In 2018, a Memphis news station reported on the underlying case. Woods was going through a divorce. His estranged wife had filed a motion asking the court to prevent him from spending marital assets on any transition-related expenses — including a $6,000 surgery — until the divorce was finalized. Motions to protect shared assets is a routine request in divorce proceedings. Attorneys file them to protect the assets from unilateral expenditure while a dissolution is pending. It is not a civil rights violation. It is a wife asking a court to wait until shared property can be properly divided.

In Woods’ telling, his wife’s ordinary legal standing during the dissolution of her own marriage was invisible as a legitimate interest. She became the force that put Jami Woods in front of a judge, and then she disappeared from the story entirely.

She did not exist in that room either.

The other trans-identified male presenter, Lana Irons, has built his career around women — specifically, women in crisis who have been abused by men. Irons provides psychiatric care to women in a domestic violence shelter. He described what he called the universal experience of womanhood: that the female identity is something you construct, and that it can be broken down through pain and trauma and harm.

The picture of womanhood that Irons offered to a room of psychiatrists for continuing medical education credit was derived entirely from women whose lives had been shattered. Yet he gave no consideration whatsoever to how women who have been horrifically abused by men might feel about working with a psychiatrist – him, Lana – who is a man.

One trans-identified male in the room had a wife who went to court to stop him from spending their shared money on surgery. The other built his claim to understanding womanhood through the suffering of women he treats professionally. Both presented in a credentialing session chaired by a gay man.

Nobody seemed to notice what – or who – was missing.

Women did not exist in that room.

Two of the session’s other presenters — both trans-identified, both biological females — are partnered with women. One mentioned that her wife was in the audience. Both spoke about fear: fear of the political climate, fear of being targeted, fear of what this moment means for people who identify as trans. One said she had not traveled by plane since 2025 and had been afraid to come to San Francisco. Yes, San Francisco.

These women are, by the plainest definition, same-sex attracted females. They are women who love women. And yet that is not who they were in the room. They were there as “trans men”. Their same-sex attraction was present but absorbed entirely into a different identity category. The word that would describe their actual relationship — lesbian — was not available to them or to anyone else present.

I keep asking myself the same question I cannot answer: how do they not see themselves as lesbians? And then: how could they see themselves as lesbians, operating as they do from a framework that has no place for it?

There is simply no room in the room to consider whether trans identity itself functions as a new conversion therapy – convincing same-sex attracted people that they are the other sex, and therefore no longer gay. And even putting aside the gay element, surely affirming someone in their false belief that they are or can become the opposite sex (and will be accepted as such by the world around them) qualifies as conversion therapy of the basest sort.

In a recent article for The International Journal of Psychoanalysis, psychiatrist and psychoanalyst Roberto D’Angelo describes the psychic conundrum that presumably afflicts clinicians like Drescher and Karasic.

“Clinicians who seek to explore the psychodynamic formation of trans identities are accused of promoting conversion therapy – a trans version of the coercive treatment administered to homosexuals. Similarly, scientific data questioning the safety and effectiveness of medical and surgical gender reassignment is framed as misinformation deriving from an inherent, pathologising bias against gender diversity and trans people. Psychoanalysis is taking the moral high road and claims to be on the right side of history this time, demonstrating our collective desire to protect sexual minorities from another round of harm. Our collective guilt about the past, coupled with our anxiety to avoid repeating it, is in fact fuelling a repetition of the very thing we are trying to avoid.”

Drescher draws the line from Stonewall to his roadshow of trans psychiatrists, but it runs in only one direction. Drescher cannot ask: what if we are not the continuation of gay liberation?

What if we are gay liberation’s complete destruction?

The question is not available. It cannot be asked. And the two same-sex attracted women sitting in those chairs are the proof of that — present, visible to everyone in the room, and completely unseen.

I do not know what Jack Drescher carries from the years when his identity as a homosexual was a diagnosis. I do not know what Jack Turban or Dan Karasic carry, or what Jami Woods carries, or what it cost any of them to be who they are in the institutions that trained them. The discrimination that the panelists describe is real — maybe. They cite hostile judges, hostile residency directors, and hostile HR departments, which are one side of the story. It appears that most of those on the other side — the side we’re not privy to — are women.

I cannot know or describe what lives in these men’s hearts. I am describing how the affirmation framework they adhere to and advocate for can only hold the story of the person who must be affirmed.

The room that held the trans psychiatrist roadshow cannot hold the estranged wife’s court motion. It cannot hold the young women whose voices testosterone has permanently changed. It cannot hold the girls who grew up to be lesbians and are trying to tell us what happened to them. It cannot hold the reality of the two same-sex attracted women who were sitting on the panel.

These absences are not accidental. They are structural. The affirmation framework was not built to see them.

I once sat in a building down the street from this coffee shop, working with gay men who were dying, trying to help them live a dignified life. I know something about what it means to be part of a community that medical institutions failed, that had to fight to be seen as people rather than as diagnoses. I know what that fight built — the righteous, necessary, hard-won conviction that protection of their community was a moral absolute.

That conviction saved lives.

I am now sitting here, in this coffee shop, watching the rainbow murals, waiting for my girlfriend to finish her haircut in a neighborhood where I cannot go. And I keep returning to the same question: when a framework purports to save some people by making others disappear, what do you call that?

I don’t have an answer. I have a window and a building I used to work in and a city that has mostly decided it is done with me.

It turns out that is enough to write from.

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