Courage Coalition

Courage Coalition

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Karla Solheim, MD, FACOG's avatar
Dr. Karla Solheim, MD, FACOG
7h

Brilliant essay, I have restacked. I'm sorry those basic bitch gays in St. Louis, I mean uninformed citizens through no fault of their own, don't appreciate you. Just to throw it out there, the Iowa soil is very fertile.

Reply
Share
Eduardo Cabrera's avatar
Eduardo Cabrera
5hEdited

Jamie, it's a pleasure to read you, you're getting better and better!

This essay has prompted me to think again about why bad ideas persist. I need to write something about it.

Reply
Share
2 replies
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 LGB Courage Coalition · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture