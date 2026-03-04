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nina's avatar
nina
Mar 4

i just want the crimes against humanity charges filed against the medical industry....

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GenderRealistMom
Mar 4

What drives me crazy is the prevailing myth that taking cross hormones just shifts your risk to the level of the opposite sex. A male taking estrogen suddenly has a lower risk of all male cancers and his risk of female cancers is just like his mom's or sister's. A female takes testosterone and all of a sudden her health risks profile matches her dad. I heard more than once "Sure the risks of stroke increases, but it just raises to the risk for cis woman". Nope, that's not how it works.

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