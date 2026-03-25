In Part One, we told you about the history and politics of pediatric gender medicine in Ohio. Today we’ll discuss the bill Jamie Reed and Lauren Leggieri are testifying in support of this Wednesday, and what happens when the press that claims to speak for LGB people decides some testimony isn’t worth covering.

What HB 693 Does

Currently in Ohio and in other states across the country, parents who decline to support a child’s social or medical gender transition can risk investigations by child protective services and loss of custody. That’s why state representatives Gary Click (R-Vickery) and Rep. Josh Williams (R-Sylvania Township) introduced House Bill 693, the Affirming Families First Act.

In a nutshell, the bill says that affirming a child’s biological sex cannot constitute abuse or neglect in the eyes of the law. Affirming biological sex includes using the child’s legal name and sex-consistent pronouns, declining consent for gender transition services, and seeking mental health services aimed at helping the child live consistent with their sex.

Here are the bill’s main provisions:

No state agency may investigate a report of abuse or neglect, remove a child from a home, deny return of a child from state custody, restrict parental access, or limit parental decision-making authority if the sole basis for doing so is a parent affirming a child’s biological sex.

Courts may not use a parent’s affirmation of a child’s sex as a factor against them in custody or parenting time determinations.

The state cannot deny placement of a child with, or remove a child from, a foster or adoptive parent solely because that caregiver affirms the child’s sex. Prospective foster or adoptive parents cannot be rejected on that basis.

No state agency or contract may require a parent, guardian, foster caregiver, or state employee to facilitate or consent to gender transition interventions, or require them to use names and pronouns inconsistent with a child’s biological sex.

State agencies and employees may not solicit information from minors about their sexual orientation or gender identity without parental consent; maintain databases tracking children by gender identity or parents by their stance on gender transition; withhold information about a child’s gender-related claims from parents; or change a child’s name or pronouns in educational, medical, or state records without parental permission.

The state may not fund or conduct training programs that characterize affirming a child’s sex as abuse or neglect. Entities contracting with the state for child welfare training must not instruct that affirming a child’s sex is abuse, that gender transition reduces suicide risk in minors, that sex-affirming mental health treatment constitutes conversion therapy, or that parents who affirm a child’s sex place the child at risk.

State licensing and certification boards may not require, as a condition of licensure, that professionals treat or refer to children in a manner inconsistent with their biological sex.

Parents, guardians, children, and state employees may sue for violations of the act’s protections, with courts authorized to award damages, equitable relief, and attorney’s fees.

State agencies must certify compliance with the act’s provisions annually to the governor, legislature, and attorney general.

The bill has drawn fierce opposition from LGBTQ+ advocacy groups, the National Association of Social Workers, and Ohio Democrats. It has drawn strong support from parents — including parents of same-sex-attracted and gender-nonconforming children — who believe the current system has placed their children on a medical pathway without adequate scrutiny, and who have faced real consequences for asking questions.

Ohio’s LGBTQ+ Newsroom

The Buckeye Flame is Ohio’s only statewide LGBTQ+ news outlet. It was founded in 2020 by Ken Schneck, who edits the publication and who has won the Sarah Pettit Memorial Award for LGBTQ Journalist of the Year. It is, by any reasonable measure, the publication that LGBTQ+ Ohioans are supposed to be able to turn to for honest, thorough coverage of the issues that affect their lives.

The Buckeye Flame covered HB 68 extensively. It tracked the bill through committee, through the veto and the veto override, through the lawsuit and the appeals. When the Tenth District Court of Appeals heard oral arguments in September 2024, the Flame’s staff writer was there and filed a detailed report.

What the Buckeye Flame did not cover was the trial itself.

The five-day trial in July 2024 — the actual evidentiary proceeding where witnesses testified under oath, where expert testimony was given and cross-examined, where the state’s case for protecting children from inadequately studied medical interventions was laid out in open court — the Buckeye Flame was absent.

We want to be precise here, because precision matters. The Buckeye Flame’s mission, stated plainly on its website, is to cover LGBTQ+ Ohio — and, in Ken Schneck’s own words, national issues when they have “a direct connection to our community here in the state.” Jamie was certified as an expert witness by the presiding judge in Moe v. Yost — the first time she received that certification — and testified in a Columbus courtroom about a law directly affecting Ohio’s LGBTQ+ youth. She is a lesbian. The LGB Courage Coalition is made up of gay and lesbian adults raising concerns about how same-sex-attracted and gender-nonconforming children are being treated by the medical establishment. By any definition of the Flame’s own editorial mandate, that is an Ohio LGBTQ+ story.

And yet Ken Schneck has refused to interview Jamie. He has cited geography as his rationale — that he does not cover voices outside of Ohio. Jamie has engaged with Schneck directly on X. She has gone further than most subjects would: she offered to meet him off the record, over coffee, with no strings attached. He declined. This is not a case of a journalist being unaware that a story exists. Ken Schneck knows exactly who Jamie Reed is. He has chosen, repeatedly and deliberately, not to cover her.

When Schneck finally did mention Jamie Reed — once, in three years — he spelled her name wrong.

We’d like to examine that geographic rationale on its own terms. Ken Schneck hosts a weekly podcast called This News Is So Gay, billed as a reporter’s roundtable on everything queer. Recent episodes have featured journalists from the Philadelphia Gay News, the Windy City Times in Chicago, and Fresnoland in California. These are not Ohio outlets. These are not Ohio voices. They are outside journalists — exactly the category Ken says he doesn’t engage with. The geographic rationale, it turns out, applies selectively.

The Outside Expert Problem

During the Moe v. Yost trial — the trial the Buckeye Flame chose not to cover — one of the most prominent expert witnesses called by the state of Ohio was Dr. James Cantor, a clinical psychologist and sexologist who has testified in more than twenty-five cases nationwide on questions related to pediatric gender medicine. The Ohio Capital Journal covered his testimony. They chose to identify him as someone “whose background is in research on pedophiles” — accurate as far as it goes, but conspicuously incomplete.

What neither the Ohio Capital Journal nor the Buckeye Flame told their readers is that James Cantor is gay — openly gay, partnered for over thirty years, a self-described liberal atheist whose concern about pediatric gender medicine is rooted not in religious conviction but in his decades of research on how sexual orientation actually develops. His argument in that Columbus courtroom was precisely the one the Buckeye Flame should care about: that we should be more careful before putting gender-nonconforming children on a medical pathway that may foreclose the possibility of growing up to be gay or lesbian.

That is an LGBTQ+ story.

That is an Ohio LGBTQ+ story.

The Buckeye Flame did not tell it.

Jamie was certified as an expert witness by the presiding judge in Moe v. Yost — the first time she received that certification — in a case about Ohio law, concerning Ohio children, at one of the most significant legal proceedings on this issue in the state’s history. That certification was not self-proclaimed. It was a judicial determination.

If that does not meet the Buckeye Flame’s threshold for an Ohio LGBTQ+ story, we genuinely cannot imagine what would.

But there is a deeper problem with Ken Schneck’s “we only cover Ohio” rationale — one that goes to the heart of what Ohio’s gender clinics actually were and who they actually served.

As we documented in Part One, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital was treating patients from Kentucky as far back as 2013. Nationwide Children’s in Columbus drew families from across the Midwest. Ohio did not build a regional hub for pediatric gender medicine and then serve only Ohioans. It positioned itself as a destination — a place where families from surrounding states with fewer resources, fewer clinics, and fewer options could bring their children. Children from Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, and beyond came to Ohio. They were treated in Ohio. And if the medicine they received was inadequately studied, inadequately consented, and inadequately gatekept — as Jamie testified under oath that it was — then the harm from Ohio’s clinics did not stop at Ohio’s borders either.

If Ohio exported its medicine to the surrounding Midwest for over a decade, it does not get to import only the voices it finds convenient when that medicine is being scrutinized. The children who crossed state lines to be treated in Columbus and Cincinnati gave outsiders — gave all of us — a direct and legitimate stake in what happened inside those clinics.

Ken Schneck Responds

On March 24, 2026, the LGB Courage Coalition writing team submitted five questions to the Buckeye Flame at editor@thebuckeyeflame.com and requested a response by 5pm EST. Ken Schneck responded within the deadline. We appreciate that he did, and we are quoting him accurately and in full context.

On the question of why Jamie Reed has never been the subject of a Buckeye Flame story, Schneck wrote: “Jamie Reed is not an LGBTQ+ Ohioan. That said, we will do what we can to cover her testimony if/when she testifies.”

We will let that answer stand on its own for a moment. A lesbian who was certified as an expert witness by a sitting Ohio judge, who testified in a Columbus courtroom about a law directly affecting Ohio children, who offered to meet Ken Schneck for coffee — is, in the editorial judgment of Ohio’s only LGBTQ+ newsroom, not an LGBTQ+ Ohioan. We are not characterizing that answer. We are simply noting it.

On the podcast inconsistency — outside journalists featured regularly on This News Is So Gay while the Buckeye Flame declines to cover outside voices — Schneck wrote that the podcast is “a separate project from (though obviously housed by) The Buckeye Flame. Totally different projects.” We will allow readers to assess whether a podcast hosted by the editor of the Buckeye Flame, housed on the Buckeye Flame’s platform, and listed under the Buckeye Flame’s name constitutes a sufficiently separate project to sustain that distinction.

On the name misspelling, Schneck apologized and corrected the error. We appreciate that.

On the “self-proclaimed” characterization, Schneck noted that Jamie uses “whistleblower” in both her handle and her bio line. This does not address the substance of the question. Jamie was certified as an expert witness by a sitting Ohio judge in Moe v. Yost. That certification was not self-conferred. It was a judicial determination made by a court of law in the state of Ohio.

What Ken Schneck did not address is the question that matters most to us and most to the LGBTQ+ Ohioans the Buckeye Flame serves: why has the outlet not covered the growing body of international medical evidence — systematic reviews commissioned by governments in the UK, Sweden, and Finland — that has raised serious questions about the safety and efficacy of puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones for minors? That question received no response.

That silence is, perhaps, the most informative answer of all.

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The Inconvenient Constituency

The legacy LGBTQ+ press has decided its readers cannot handle the reality of left-leaning gay and lesbian people supporting legislation like HB 68 and HB 693. A genuine constituency of LGB adults look at what has been done to gender-nonconforming children and recognize it as harm. They look at the rates at which same-sex-attracted youth are being funneled into gender clinics and see something that looks uncomfortably like conversion therapy wearing different clothes.

Jamie Reed and Lauren Leggieri now testify in states across the country- 17 in 2025 alone. They have been part of the public record of some of the most significant legislative proceedings on this issue in the country.

They have almost never been covered by legacy LGBTQ+ media.

This is not a small failure. LGBTQ+ media exists, in theory, to be honest with its community in ways that mainstream outlets sometimes are not. It exists to give voice to LGB people whose perspectives might get flattened or erased in broader coverage. When a publication that claims to do that work instead chooses to erase the LGB voices that complicate its preferred narrative, it is doing the exact opposite of its stated mission.

What to Expect

Here is what we expect to see from the coverage after Jamie’s and Lauren’s testimony: a story that frames this as a religion-and-Republicans bill. A bill pushed by the Christian right. A bill backed by conservative ideologues. That framing is not entirely wrong — the Heritage Foundation and the Center for Christian Virtue were at the press conference when Click introduced it, and many of the bill’s co-sponsors are from the most conservative wing of the House Republican caucus.

But it is incomplete in a way that is not accidental. Because if the Buckeye Flame tells its readers that two lesbians — politically left-leaning, not religious, not Republican — flew to Columbus to testify in support of this bill, then the story gets complicated. Then it’s not a simple culture war morality play. Then readers might have to sit with the uncomfortable possibility that the gay and lesbian community is not monolithic on this question, and that some of us have looked at the evidence and reached conclusions that don’t fit the approved narrative.

That is a story the Buckeye Flame has shown, repeatedly, that it does not want to tell.

The Memo They Never Got

The LGBTQ+ movement has a messaging problem. It is not a small one.

The transgender rights movement has lost at the Supreme Court. It has lost in 27 state legislatures. It has lost in the court of public opinion. Even Chase Strangio — the ACLU lawyer who argued US v. Skrmetti before the Supreme Court and who represents the intellectual and legal center of the transgender rights movement — sat down with Ross Douthat on the New York Times podcast in December 2025 for a conversation that ended with a section titled “Coexistence within the debate.” National leadership, it seems, has begun to absorb the reality that the strategy of No Debate has failed.

The Buckeye Flame has not gotten that memo.

The publication is still operating in a worldview that was losing badly before Skrmetti, and that has no viable future after it. Refusing to cover the medical evidence. Refusing to engage with LGB adults who are having substantive, good-faith conversations with legislators about what systematic reviews in the UK, Sweden, Finland and Denmark have actually found. Refusing to interview a lesbian who was certified as an expert witness by a sitting Ohio judge. Refusing coffee.

Ken Schneck is a gay man. That matters here. Because the question worth asking — the question the Buckeye Flame has never once turned on itself — is what exactly is being protected by the strategy of No Debate. Not LGB Ohioans. The rates at which same-sex-attracted and gender nonconforming youth are being funneled into gender clinics and placed on a medical pathway that forecloses the possibility of growing up gay or lesbian is not a right-wing talking point. It is documented. It is the central concern of every LGB adult in our coalition. It is the reason we exist.

The T and Q movements have actively absorbed LGB identity into a framework that medicalizes the very gender nonconformity that has always been at the heart of what it means to be gay or lesbian. A feminine boy who would have grown up to be a gay man is now a candidate for a clinic. A gender nonconforming girl who would have grown up to be a lesbian is now on a pathway to a double mastectomy before she is old enough to vote. Ken Schneck covers LGBTQ+ Ohio. He does not appear to see — or does not want to see — that the community he claims to serve is being swallowed whole.

We are not trying to save the TQ movement from itself. We are trying to save the LGB people from what the TQ movement has done to them. The Buckeye Flame has conflated them for years, and gay and lesbian Ohioans have paid the price.

We offered coffee. We sent questions with a five-hour deadline. Ken Schneck responded — and in doing so, told us everything we needed to know. A lesbian who testified under oath in a Columbus courtroom about Ohio law is, in his editorial judgment, not an LGBTQ+ Ohioan.

Jamie and Lauren will be there on Wednesday anyway. They will say it on the record. And we will tell you exactly what happened — even if the Buckeye Flame won’t.

YOU’RE NOT JUST READING ABOUT HISTORY. YOU’RE FUNDING IT.

This piece exists because readers like you make it possible. But a paid subscription to the LGB Courage Coalition Substack is more than access to great content — it is a direct investment in what you just read about.

Your subscription puts Jamie and Lauren in the room. It funds the travel to Columbus, the hours spent preparing written testimony, the legal and factual review that makes every word of that testimony airtight. It supports the writing team that documents these fights in real time and the social media team that makes sure footage from the hearing room reaches the people who need to see it.

This is reader-supported advocacy. Not in the abstract — right now, this week, in a hearing room in Columbus. When Jamie stands up on Wednesday and speaks on behalf of gay and lesbian adults who have no other organized voice in these proceedings, she does it because this community showed up.

Become a paid subscriber today. Put us in the room where it counts.

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