Courage Coalition

Courage Coalition

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TrackerNeil
11h

I just got kicked off the Substack for "The Downballot", because I had the temerity to suggest that it might be okay for a state to allow sex-segregated sports, or to prevent minors from having surgery they might later regret. My initial reaction was that I no longer had to feel guilty about not paying for a podcast I enjoy. My next reaction was, "Why don't I just give that money to LGB Courage Coalition instead?" So I have, and I hope it helps.

Good luck with the testimony.

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