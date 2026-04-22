Courage Coalition

Courage Coalition

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Susan Doherty's avatar
Susan Doherty
2h

Clearly neither of those women have any courage or integrity !! Throwing other women " under a bus ",on an issue which DOES NOT affect you is not a good look . It's a spineless ,bootlicking ,virtue signalling act which nobody should respect. The very opposite of Martina Navratilova, Sharon Davis, JK Rowling ,Riley Gaines and so many other famous women ,former athletes or not !! Shameful.

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Cate's avatar
Cate
3hEdited

Thanks for this article.

It's disappointing that women who show such assertiveness and boldness on the field or the court lack those same qualities when it comes to publicly opposing males in female sport. Backbone describes not only physical bravery, but moral and emotional courage; as a matter of personal integrity, it's at least as important off the field as on.

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