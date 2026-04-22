By: Emery Jones

Thanks to the IOC's recent decision to exclude men from the women's category, the gut-wrenching injustices we've seen in the Olympics — like male boxer Imane Khalif punching women in the face — are a thing of the past. Better late than never, I guess.

IOC President Kirsty Coventry announces the rule change/Photo: IOC Media

Given how beneficial this decision is to female athletes, we might expect a flood of women who are gearing up for LA2028 to celebrate the protection of their rights and progress toward clarity in women’s sports. Instead, with the exception of bobsledder Kaillie Humphries, we’re hearing crickets.

Share

In a post on X, Jennifer Sey compares the response of two female athletes with nothing to lose against the non-response of currently competing female Olympic athletes: Brianna Turner, a middling WNBA player nearing the end of her career, who wrote an op-ed opposing the policy in USA Today and of course, former soccer superstar and stalwart trans ally Megan Rapinoe. Retired or near retirement, there’s no chance they’ll be competing with men or be penalized for saying other women should do so.

Full disclosure: A significant part of me loves Megan Rapinoe and always will. I’ll never forget her surreal cross — the perfectly miraculous pass that landed right in front of Abby Wambach’s forehead for a stunning header to tie Brazil after 90 minutes of regular time and 32 minutes of overtime of the 2011 Germany World Cup quarterfinals. It was a moment I will never, ever forget. (If you watch it and don’t get chills, you might not have a pulse.)

Sey draws this succinct conclusion about the opinions of most women who are likely to compete in the next Olympics: “They support the IOC rules. They don’t want to compete against men. But they don’t want to lose any endorsements either. If they were against the new rule, we’d know.”

Sey’s presumption that most women support the IOC rule change but fear loss of endorsement is undoubtedly true. But we don’t have their voices to counterbalance the messages from the late-career Turners and Rapinoes.

Elizabeth Eddy gives us another way to understand this silence: fear and uncertainty around the sentiments of teammates and fans. A long-time NWSL player, Eddy wrote a fairly gentle op-ed for The New York Post arguing that keeping women’s soccer exclusive to females is vital to its ongoing growth. It’s a good piece, and her efforts and sentiments were appreciated by many. However, unsurprisingly, Eddy experienced ferocious backlash after her op-ed was published. Angel City fans and teammates, including captain Sarah Gorden, publicly scorned Eddy for her measured and well-reasoned viewpoint.

“That article does not speak for this team. In this locker room, I’ve had a lot of convos with my teammates in the past few days, and they are hurt and they are harmed by the article,” Gorden said as part of a prepared statement, according to The New York Times. Inexplicably, she claimed Eddy’s article had “undertones” of racism, even though Eddy’s piece didn’t even mention race.

The chilling effect of experiences like this is most assuredly not lost on current players who agree with the IOC’s recent rule change.

Think of the biggest contemporary names you know in women’s sports: Serena Williams. Caitlin Clark. Ronda Rousey. Annika Sörenstam. Katie Ledecky. Chloe Kim. And so many more. While it has become commonplace for athletes to use their platforms to loudly and passionately support causes they are passionate about — such as Black Lives Matter or Pride Nights at sporting events — female athletes have remained silent about men participating in women’s sports.

We’re generally headed in the right direction with our various sports governing bodies, in moving toward logic, evidence, and critical thinking by formally separating sports according to sex rather than gender identity. But as Eddy’s experience shows, it’s still not safe for female athletes who agree with the separation of biological men and women in sports to say so: they face not only the potential loss of endorsement dollars but the condemnation of their own teammates.

In the meantime, I’ll be supporting those women on the fields, courts, tracks, and pitches who aren’t speaking out, but who are safer and better able to compete because of the IOC’s rule change. I’m hearing what they won’t — or can’t — say about their right to compete fairly in the next Olympics.

I look forward to the day when a female athlete with a Rapinoe level of influence and attention can confidently stand up for women’s rights in women’s sports. Maybe she’ll even give me a new goosebump-inducing, game-winning cross in OT to reminisce about.

Leave a comment