I was twenty-one years old and living in Ghana when I learned that a barter is not a true negotiation. It looks like one. It has the same rhythmic back-and-forth, the same theater of reluctance, the same moment where someone sighs and says fine. But underneath it, both players already know their number. The movement between opening offer and final price is a performance of closing the distance between two fixed points — and both actors in the transaction understand that before a single line is spoken.

You approach a stall — for water, for an egg sandwich, for fabric, for anything — and the moment you slow down, the moment your eyes settle, the price goes up. Your interest is the first move, and it costs you before you have said a word. And then if you reach out and touch the thing — if your fingers close around it — the price shoots up even higher. Desire is information. The more of it you reveal, the more leverage you have surrendered. The vendor reads the sequence: the slowing, the looking, the touching, and by the time you open your mouth you have already told him everything he needs to know about how much you want what he has.

The vendor reads you and opens with an initial offer, planting his flag at the far end of a territory the both of you will spend the next several minutes crossing together. You come back with something very low — lower than you actually expect to pay, lower than feels comfortable if you grew up in a culture where that kind of counter feels rude. And then you dance. Offer, counter, pause, sigh, counter again. The true price exists somewhere between you, waiting to be found by the friction of the exchange itself.

I was there as a student, and I was broke in the way that twenty-one-year-olds studying abroad are broke — which meant I was, by the standards of the market, suddenly and uncomfortably flush. I had grown up knowing the edges of money. And then I arrived somewhere that the edges of my money were invisible to me, and discovered I had edges of my own I hadn’t known about.

I am half Mexican American and half very white — the kind of white that is not ambiguous, that is received reads as white in every room, in every country, in every light. What that makes me, in the middle, has never been a settled question. In the United States I had spent my life being categorized differently depending on who was doing the looking and what they needed to see. Sometimes I was white. Sometimes I was not white enough. The category shifted with the context, and I had learned to watch for the moment when someone decided where I belonged, because the decision was always theirs and never mine.

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In Ghana, the decision was made immediately. I was obroni. White foreigner. The category was applied with confidence, by people who saw lighter skin than most around me, American clothes, American posture. I understood why the category fit from a distance. It did not fit from the inside — or it only fit halfway, which is not the same as fitting. I had never been simply white. I arrived in Ghana and became, in the market’s grammar, exactly that.

There was a price that came with it, and the currency was not one I had grown up handling.

The obroni price. The white foreigner price. I learned enough Asante Twi to say what I needed in the market. I learned obroni — the word for foreigner, applied to anyone lighter-skinned or more Western than a native Ghanaian, a category that did not require your actual country of origin, only your appearance and your outsideness. And I learned the phrase for what I needed the price to do: te so kra kra — come down, little by little. I learned to say it without apology and without aggression, the way you say something that is simply true. I learned to watch the transaction before I entered it, to let it settle between other people first so I could see where the floor actually was. I learned to receive the first number as a question, not an answer. I learned that my counter had to be low enough to be taken seriously, low enough that it communicated: I know the game we are playing.

And I learned that walking away was not a threat, but a tool. “No deal” had to be a possibility you could accept.. It only worked if you were genuinely prepared to go and your feet anticipated the direction before your mouth finished forming the words. One hesitation, on glance back, and the price climbed back up. Your move had to be real.

Barter requires philosophical acceptance of what is. You have to know your floor before you start. You have to shamelessly name it. And you have to mean the walk.

Years later, living in an anarchist commune and pregnant for the second time, I bartered again for something much more consequential than an egg sandwich.

I could not afford a midwife. I was doing professional organizing work at the time: sorting, clearing, creating order out of accumulated chaos in other people’s homes and storage. There was a midwife in our community whose home needed exactly that kind of attention. She and I made a deal. I would work in her home, in her garden, in her cupboards and drawers, for as long as it took. And when I went into labor, she would stay until it was done.

My second son was born without medical intervention, attended by a woman who showed up, just as I had shown up for her. The barter worked because we were embedded in the same community, because we had witnessed each other’s integrity. Trust grew over time through practice.

I think about that a lot now. About what it takes for a barter to work. Neither of us could have sold the mutual respect that has to develop before two individuals can trade in good faith.

I thought about Ghana, and about that midwife, when the International Olympic Committee announced on March 26th the result of a review spanning September 2024 through March 2026, conducted by a working group of specialists in sports science, endocrinology, sports medicine, women’s health, ethics, and law. IOC President Kirsty Coventry was direct: this had been her priority before any political pressure arrived from outside the Olympic Movement. The science, and the athletes, had driven the decision. Eligibility for the female category at the Olympic Games would henceforth be reserved for biological females, determined by a one-time SRY gene screening. The policy takes effect at the 2028 Los Angeles Games..

Athletes with a diagnosis of Complete Androgen Insensitivity Syndrome — who carry the SRY gene but whose bodies cannot respond to testosterone and who therefore derive no athletic advantage from male sex development — were explicitly excepted from the policy. That exception demonstrates the precision of the IOC’s approach: the policy is about the presence of male physiological advantage in athletic competition. The policy does not apply to grassroots or recreational sport. Every athlete excluded from the female category remains eligible to compete in the male category.

What the IOC did was make a proportionate, science-based decision, building in the exceptions the evidence required and recognizing those who exist at the edges of biological variation. In other words, IOC abandoned the ideology without abandoning the athletes..

That is what reform looks like when it is done honestly and ethically. You put down the position. You do not put down the person.

On an NYT podcast, Chase Strangio was performing the role of the reasonable moderate, offering concessions to protect other priorities. But I want to make explicit what Strangio is actually doing.

Strangio is not compromising. Strangio is attempting to barter with something of value that she no longer actually possesses. The transgender toehold in women’s sports has already been lost. The IOC just formalized what polling has reflected for years: that broad majorities — including most people who consider themselves allies to gay and lesbian people — have never supported male-bodied athletes competing in female categories. Strangio’s offer to concede a premise she cannot actually defend isn’t generosity, it’s misdirection. One hand is extending an illusory gift so you will not watch the other. And Strangio’s other hand is grasping greedily onto the medicalization of gender-distressed minors, the enshrining of “gender” in civil rights law, and the continued institutionalization of gender identity ideology in schools, hospitals, and all professional licensing bodies.

That is Strangio’s floor. Her disrespectful pantomime of barter is an attempt to hide a grossly unfair exchange.

In the market in Ghana, I learned to watch for this too. The vendor who makes a great show of reluctance while reducing the price by an amount that costs him almost nothing. The sigh that seems too theatrical. The pause that seems too deliberate. You learn to ask yourself: what is this pretense covering? What is keeping still while everything else competes for my attention?The philosopher Paul Ricoeur wrote extensively on the nature of political compromise, and I had been internalizing his ideas long before I realized I was thinking about them at all. Writing on the conditions that make genuine compromise possible, Ricoeur argues that compromise means accepting the unacceptable and at times shelving ideas that the other side finds truly “intolerable.” He points out that compromising involves some “renunciation” or forgoing, which he compares to “forgiveness.” It is a deliberate setting aside of some ideals and concerns in order to make a better common life possible.

I have carried that ideal for a while. A deliberate setting aside of some ideals and concerns in order to make a better common life possible. It costs something real. It is asking you to give up something you still believe in, something you still want, because the person across from you cannot live with it. And you have decided that living together matters more than winning.

That is not the same as agreeing you are wrong. It is not capitulation. It is the mature acknowledgment that in a democracy, your vision of the good life has to coexist with someone else’s, and that coexistence has its price.

“Bart Tholen, a political philosopher whose 2022 article ‘Holding It All Together: On the Value of Compromise and the Virtues of Compromising’ offers one of the most useful readings of Ricoeur’s political thought. He notes that Ricoeur also called compromises themselves fragile. Therefore defending the ones you make requires courage. He describes Ricoeur’s idea of the “political paradox,” the ordeal at the heart of democratic governance and the responsible politician’s challenge. The goal – and what the ordeal is in service to – is “living the good life together with others under just institutions.”

I think about the word courage as I watch elected officials who know better continue to defend positions the evidence has revealed as untenable. I do not think what drives them is conviction. I think it is the absence of exactly what Ricoeur named: the courage to renounce, publicly, something that powerful people in their coalition still want. None so far possess the courage to walk away from a policy that extracts too high a price from everyone, and in an especially ruinous way for the people who desire it most.

Genuine compromise has two enemies here:

The first is structural. Queer theory — the intellectual framework that has animated much of the gender identity policy agenda over the past decade — is not designed to reach agreement. Its foundational commitments are deconstructive: the dissolution of fixed categories, the destabilization of the binaries that organize social life, the principled refusal of the settled. Ricoeur’s framework for compromise requires that both parties accept the legitimacy of some shared institution or value — that there is something worth building together. Queer theory, at its structural core, cannot make that concession without ceasing to be itself. You cannot barter with a framework whose purpose is to refuse the terms of exchange. There is no floor to discover because the framework does not operate in that register.

This is not an attack on the people who have found meaning or community or relief within that framework. It is a description of what the framework is built to do — and a recognition that asking it to compromise is asking it to be something it was never designed to be.

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The second obstacle is political. Many Democratic elected officials are not themselves committed to queer theory. They are not ideologues. They are political actors who have been captured — by donor networks, by activist infrastructure, by a decade of being told that any deviation constitutes bigotry — into defending a set of policy positions their own constituents do not hold and that the evidence does not support. They have been bartering on behalf of a framework they didn’t choose, without knowing their floor, which means they have had no way to walk away.

Here is what I want to say to them directly: the trans-identified people you are trying to protect are not protected by the ideology you are defending. The gender-distressed teenager who was pushed toward irreversible medical intervention without adequate evaluation was not served by the framework that made that intervention available and celebrated. The lesbian girl who was told her same-sex attraction was evidence of a gender identity in need of correction was not helped by the institutions that embraced that idea. The ideology and the people are not the same thing. You can put down one without abandoning the other. The IOC just showed you how.

Ricoeur described the political paradox — the ordeal of compromise in a democracy — as something citizens and responsible politicians simply have to bear. It is not resolved. It is endured, with integrity, in the direction of a common life. “In political activity,” he wrote, “that goal is living the good life together with others under just institutions.”

I believe that goal is still available to us. I do not believe it is available through the current impasse, which has the structure not of a disagreement between parties who share a commitment to democratic life, but of something older and less tractable.

Wars, Ricoeur understood, end in one of two ways: one side concedes defeat, or one side is simply defeated. Neither of those is compromise. Neither of those is what he meant by the good life together.

For us to get there — for the Democratic Party to find its way back to a position it can defend with evidence, with integrity, with genuine concern for the people rather than the framework — someone has to be willing to show up to the market with something real. Someone has to know their floor. Someone has to mean it when they say fine.

I still think about the woman in that Ghanaian market. I think about what it took for the transaction to work — the mutual recognition, the shared understanding that both of us were there, that both of us had something the other needed, that the price had to make sense for both of us to walk away satisfied. I got my egg sandwich. She got what she needed. Neither of us pretended the other wasn’t standing there.

The people I am most worried about in this conversation are standing in the market right now. The gender-distressed teenagers. The gay and lesbian kids being told their same-sex attraction is a symptom. The women whose sports and spaces and legal category have been quietly renegotiated without their consent. The trans-identified adults who were medicalized young and are now navigating lives shaped by interventions they received before they could fully consent to them.

They are there. They are waiting. They have been waiting for someone on the other side of this transaction to arrive with something real — not a concession on territory already lost, not a gesture over goods already gone, but a genuine willingness to set something down.

A barter requires two parties. So does a democracy. And the first step, in both, is knowing what you are actually willing to give.