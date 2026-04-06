Courage Coalition

Courage Coalition

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cate's avatar
Cate
11h

Fascinating, thought-provoking; so intelligent and articulate. Thank you.

Reply
Share
Saturna Highlander's avatar
Saturna Highlander
9h

Very thought provoking! I keep thinking that the best way for conservatives to barter would be to offer true compromise around funding some form of universal healthcare (including mental healthcare) for minors. This would also allow youth gender ideology and mental health to be truly the purview of healthcare instead of schools. This would provide far more regulatory oversight, patient (and parental) rights, Quality and Safety peer review, etc, that are already part of medical care. Public schools have been able to insert themselves into medical and mental heath issues, and this dual role is proving to be fraught with conflicts of interests, iatrogenic care, biased care, “folk medicine,” and abuse of power. And then worst of all, schools can feign innocence and evade scrutiny by renaming this medical pretense as “meeting student need.” Heck, even a lot of parents clamor for it and then defend it, because they don’t know where else to access services, especially so easily. Of course schools need nurses for students who need daily medical attention. But these students often already have medical care outside of school, and the school nurse is following the prescribed care. The diagnosis, treatment plan, and intervention are not under the purview of the school. So why is it that certain DSM categories can be under the purview of school? And this is very dangerous. It allows schools to become ostensibly an old-school mental institution, and the soft dominance Nurse Ratched masochists and their low-competency cronies to have free access a captive population. It’s truly extraordinary to sit in district meetings where it is forbidden to ask if any of the “school based mental health” and SEL programs have achieved any “patient improvement outcomes.” Not only is there no oversight, it is not allowed! And this is possible because education funds, rather than healthcare funds, are paying for these services.

Reply
Share
2 replies
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 LGB Courage Coalition · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture