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Annie's avatar
Annie
10h

So clear, so powerful. Would that Edward-Leepers would read it. This sentence says it all “Those harms are real whether or not anyone ever says the word “regret.” All this talk about needing proof that something doesn’t work when the harms are evident, serious and many.

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Cate's avatar
Cate
9hEdited

This is superb. The analogy to Carson is spot-on, and carried through incisively. I feel keenly the existential threat of gender ideology to gay youth, especially lesbians. I'm angry that many gay adults are so unthinkingly bought in, rather than working to protect younger generations. The same self-destruction might have befallen them, if gender ideology had been ascendant in their youth. These kids need us.

Please deliver this directly to Edwards-Leeper's inbox. She has shown some inclination to reconsider. This article may encourage her to go further -- especially your sharp critique of the standard she sets for unequivocally opposing "transition" of minors, which requires a cohort that by her own admission does not exist. Dead birds, indeed.

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