Silent Spring, published in 1962, opens with an elegy. Spring has arrived in an imagined American town, but no birds are singing.

The book was about (spoiler alert) more than birds. And another spoiler alert: I have been obsessed with its author, Rachel Carson, for a long time. She was rumored to be a lesbian, and I am a major fan.

Silent Spring is about who carries the burden of proof. Chemical companies and government agencies had sprayed a new pesticide, DDT, over farms, suburbs, and forests on the assumption that it was safe. When people found dead robins under the elm trees, industry defenders countered that nobody had proven the spray killed them.

Carson turned that around. You find out what a poison does before you spread it across the landscape. Not after.

She borrowed a line from the French biologist Jean Rostand to make the point: if we are going to be made to endure these chemicals, we have a right to know what they are.

The industry called her hysterical, unscientific, an outsider. She was right anyway.

I immediately thought of Carson when I read Bernard Lane’s account of a talk that Laura Edwards-Leeper gave at the SEGM conference last week.

Laura Edwards-Leeper was the founding psychologist at Boston Children’s Hospital’s gender clinic (GeMS), the first pediatric gender clinic in the U.S, which opened in 2007, based on the Dutch model. She helped write the adolescent chapter of WPATH’s current standards of care.

She told the room that clinics are medicalizing gay kids, that informed consent at the “progressive” clinics is minimal, and that around 2015, the field “began to lose its way.”

However, Edwards-Leeper herself is not unequivocally opposed to transitioning minors. Someone asked her what evidence it would take to change her mind. Her reply:

“If the number of appropriately screened and evaluated young people who had gone through mental health therapy first, had been thoroughly assessed prior to starting any kind of medical interventions, had given informed consent and their parents had as well … if a sizeable number of them started expressing regret, then I would have major concerns.”

Not a change of mind. Major concerns. And only after enough regret (however much regret that is) shows up.

She wants to see the dead birds first.

The robins didn’t die the day the elms were sprayed. DDT built up in the soil, then in the earthworms, then in the birds that ate the earthworms. The silence came seasons later.

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Gender medicine works similarly. Detransitioners routinely go years between starting treatment and stopping. A 14-year-old girl started on blockers and testosterone may not question any of it until her twenties. By then her voice is permanently changed, and there may have been surgery. There is a friend group and a community built around the identity. Her entire legal identity has been rebuilt.

Who knows whether a “sizeable number” of detransitioners will come forward. A standard that waits for widespread regret arrives too late for everyone already in the pipeline.

Carson didn’t ask the birds how they felt. She looked at their bodies. Dead birds. Eggs that never hatched. Populations that collapsed (hello, butch lesbians).

The harms of pediatric medical transition are corporeal: infertility, loss of sexual function, impaired bone density, possible cognitive effects, surgery with high complication rates that can’t be undone. Those harms are real whether or not anyone ever says the word “regret.” The harms are also social: women’s sports and spaces invaded, Title IX ignored, men in women’s prisons, peers and colleagues told to ignore their lying eyes, or else.

Plenty of people won’t say a word. Some can’t face what was done. Some have built a marriage, a career, a public life around the transition. Some physically can’t go back.

In the same vein some have built their careers, written papers, made their name on trans and they don’t want to go back. Edwards-Leeper conceded that trans identity rests on self-report – it always has. Think about what that means. The diagnosis rests on what a child says. And under her standard, the evidence of harm also has to come from what that child says, years later.

The body never gets a vote. Neither do the parents. And nobody asked gays and lesbians whether we wanted this chemical sprayed across our communities.

The dead robins people found on their lawns were a fraction of the ones that died. Most birds die unseen and uncounted, in hedges and woods where nobody looks. I think of the many patients, unseen and uncounted, who are lost to follow-up. I think of Yarden Silveira, who lies in a grave thousands of miles from his family, a detransitioned young gay man who likely killed himself after suffering horribly from what was done to him. Detransitioners rarely go back to the gender clinic. They go to a primary care doctor, or to no one. The clinic’s records still show a success.

A threshold built on regret reported back to clinicians will always undercount. It only counts the birds that fall on the porch. Edwards-Leeper has set a standard that can never be met. That way she gets to protect herself, keep getting invited to the conferences, and never has to say sorry.

Read her response again. She would start to take regret seriously only if it showed up among a “sizeable number” of patients who were “appropriately screened,” thoroughly assessed, put through therapy first, and who, along with their parents, had given informed consent.

By her own account, that hasn’t been how the field works for about a decade. At the same conference she said assessment had been “really watered down.” She said informed consent at the progressive clinics was “really minimal.” She said nobody asked why caseloads exploded.

So the cohort whose regret would move her barely exists. And every detransitioner who does come forward can be set aside. She wasn’t screened properly. He wasn’t one of ours.

Carson’s critics had an explanation for every dead bird, too.

Carson died in 1964. The United States banned DDT for most uses in 1972. The robins came back. The bald eagles came back. Bans worked.

They came back because people stopped waiting for the final count.

Laura Edwards-Leeper has more standing than almost anyone to say this field went wrong. She has already said most of it. What she won’t say is what follows from it: you don’t get to keep spraying until the silence is loud enough to hear.