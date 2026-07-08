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James Loewen's avatar
James Loewen
1d

This article really hits the nail squarely on the head many times. The following paragraph describes so accurately the reality of someone trying to live as the sex they are not, for so many who attempt it:

"A life posing as something you are not is extraordinarily difficult. Ask any former closet case. To build your life around becoming something you can never actually be is likely to bring heartache."

I have seen this permanent ongoing struggle, and resultant anxiety, in many people who transitioned. The difficulties of life-long posing is never addressed in "affirmation only" therapy. Add to that the grim reality of the surgeries and how they negatively impact health and normal function, and the most likely result is a far more difficult life, compared to finding acceptance with one's natural body and sex.

It is refreshing to read that the anonymous writer of this essay is a therapist. He goes on to say:

"For that reason, I believe resolving gender dysphoria psychologically, where possible, is far healthier than attempting to appease it by radically restructuring the body into a facsimile of something it can never be."

When transsexual transitions and surgeries firsst became more widely publicized and promoted in the 1960's, Dr. Harry Benjamin with his book, The Transsexual Phenomenon, declared (and others follwed suit) that therapy was not effective in dissuading cross gender identification.

More recently, Dr. Az Hakeem showed that therapy for cross sex identified people to accept one's birth sex was very effective, when he brought those who regretted transition and surgery together with those who were just starting on that path.

Going forward it's imperative that we recognize and expose how inherently damaging the "affirmation only" treatment of gender dysphoric people is, and instead, embrace therapies that treat and heal the underlying traumas that cause gender dysphoria.

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Sufeitzy's avatar
Sufeitzy
1d

Gay and Lesbian Freedom was about… freedom until 1976, the freedom to not be harassed and arrested for associating with someone of the same sex in a bar, or walking down the street holding hands without assault.

Not pride, but freedom day.

https://www.bolerium.com/pages/books/19386/lesbian-gay-freedom-day-committee/1987-san-francisco-lesbian-gay-freedom-day-parade-and-celebration-proud-strong-united-parade-87

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