It was a huge leap of faith. A gamble. A line drawn in the sand. I put myself, my reputation, and my love of teaching on the line to talk about an issue that had become taboo in my profession. I showed what could not be seen, spoken, or heard at a conference for teachers, and not just any conference, but at the LGBTQ+ Issues Conference held in San Francisco for the California Teachers Association, the largest affiliate of the National Education Association.

I had arranged for two well-known detransitioners, Jonni Skinner and Layla Jane, to talk about their experiences of childhood transition and subsequent detransition at this once a year CTA conference. My presentation, titled “Twice Marginalized: Uplifting the Stories of Detransitioners,” would almost certainly challenge the thinking of many, if not most, educators present.

Would the audience hear them, these young adults who had already endured–and lost–so much? When the stakes were this high, would my fellow teachers have the capacity to put political tribalism aside, adopt a growth mindset, and listen to two humans whose lived experiences do not match the celebrated claims of social transition, name and pronoun changes, and “Gender Affirming Care” for minors?

For 25 years, I have been a proud member of my union, standing strong for teachers’ working conditions centered around children’s learning by organizing, strategizing, lobbying legislators, listening to members and celebrating good contracts. Certificated in Spanish and Japanese instruction, I teach high school Spanish and Multilingual Learners (English learners) in the SF Bay Area, present to other language teachers, and collaborate with colleagues. I enjoy it. I devour leading-edge educational and psychological research in my spare time, refine my practice, and pay close attention to who my students are, how they learn, and what cultural movements influence them.

No one should doubt my pride in, or love for, my profession and my peers.

But I am also the mother of a beloved son who believed he was trans for 18 months at the tail end of Covid. After a year of nonstop online influencers and socializing, he came to believe that he had been born wrong, that everything that he hated about his body and himself could be explained by taking a step away from the painful rites of passage that puberty entails to become someone else– first a “femboy,” then a “transgirl”. A new name and female pronouns quickly followed.

So I stood that Saturday morning beside Jonni and Layla as supporter, chaperone, and fellow questioner, gazing at the brave audience members who dared to choose our session over the many familiar lessons affirming LGBTQ and Trans youth identities. I welcomed my fellow teachers to the session with a warning: this session will be the most challenging of all the sessions here, the most difficult and yet the most important.

There were about 20 CTA educators present, plus sign language interpreters for one of our deaf colleagues. A few teachers in the room were people I had worked with for years. They knew me and my tireless activism outside the classroom and my professional efforts uplifting the most marginalized of our students – supporting traumatized Central American immigrant students escaping poverty, prejudice, gangs, rape, and violence through evidence-based practices and deep knowledge of the conditions of their home countries and towns. My colleagues also knew me with my son. They knew his story, and that his two parents had asked the important questions, had looked for answers, had ample cultural historical knowledge and LGB experiences from which to draw. We understand sexual orientations, identities, and cultural frameworks about the body. My colleagues knew that as parents, we had brought our son back from despising and dissociating from his own beautiful, natural body. The internet had magnified our son’s distorted views of self like an unhealthy mirror; as loving parents we urged radical self-acceptance.

Jonni Skinner, Layla Jane and I had prepared and rehearsed. I had reworked my slides dozens of times, with stats and studies linked for anyone curious about the true efficacy of youth gender interventions. A third detransitioner, Antoinette De La Cruz, was forced to cancel at the last minute when her endocrine system, all but destroyed by exogenous testosterone to an extent her doctors call irreversible, flared in protest and she had to remain at home under doctor’s orders.

With a deep breath, we dove in.

First, I delivered a backgrounder on why the concept of twice marginalized is an apt description of detransitioners. Marginalized and “othered” at a young age for being gender nonconforming or autistic, they struggle to be accepted by other children and the adults around them. As detransitioners, many have gone through difficult medical pathways that did not help with self-acceptance; rather, they added physical and psychological problems. Once they realize they were never trans, they risk rejection by the trans and queer communities that previously embraced them. They are othered by the LGBTQ+ community itself, a diverse group who should be their natural allies.

Jonni and Layla painted a visceral picture of detransition to an intrigued audience.

Jonni and Layla explained in detail how they were medically transitioned by age 13. Both were swiftly put on puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones by clinicians. Layla had her breasts amputated shortly after her 13th birthday at a Kaiser hospital in San Francisco.

As they entered adulthood, both began to understand that medical transition had not helped them psychologically. Instead, it had given them a huge amount of physical pain and chronic medical issues. Layla told us that by age 14, she had the liver of an adult alcoholic. The scar tissue where her breasts had been was itchy and painful. She has bone density issues, nerve pain, and exercise is difficult.

Jonni’s list was just as long: blood in his urine, ulcers in his bladder, fluid leaking from his nipples, and bone pain that has never gone away. He still lives with urinary incontinence. A 24-year-old man, he has never had an orgasm. From the start, Jonni was told he had been born in the wrong body. The puberty blockers and estrogen stopped his male puberty before it began. Now he is a gay man trapped in the body of a boy, his sexual development arrested by the treatment that promised to set him free and turn him into a heterosexual woman.

Today, Layla Jane is a young woman with sensory issues and a body that carries the marks of what was done to her as a teenager. Her 2023 lawsuit against Kaiser puts it bluntly: her doctors “were experimenting on her.” The case went to arbitration, where, she says, it was thrown out because California’s deadline to sue had passed when she was 16.

Parents and doctors who refer children to gender specialists assume a thorough evaluation will follow. Jonni and Layla got something else. Jonni and Layla both explained to the teachers that they did not receive such evaluations. Jonni’s therapist declared him transgender after a single checklist he (a 13-year old boy at the time) filled out alone. She totalled his score and called his case open-and-shut. Layla’s mother had sought mental health care for her since she was 6. According to Layla’s lawsuit, a psychologist used one 75-minute evaluation to conclude that she should have hormones and surgery.

They are not alone.

Reuters interviewed parents of 39 minors who had sought this care. For 28 of those children, the parents said they felt pressured or rushed to proceed with treatment. Layla’s parents were told that if they did not medically transition their daughter that she would commit suicide - “better to have a live son than a dead daughter”. Jonni’s mother faced a veiled threat that her son would be taken away from her if she did not consent. She asked, “How do we know Jonni isn’t just gay?” Jonni recounts how, after his mother said she wanted no permanent changes until he was old enough to decide, the doctor replied that if she couldn’t provide a supportive home, he could find one for Jonni.

As educators, we use the term “twice-exceptional” to describe students with exceptional intellectual capabilities alongside differences in learning. Examples include autistic students or students with extreme dyslexia or dysgraphia or even ADHD who are also gifted.

Both Jonni and Layla Jane happen to be twice-exceptional. Both are autistic; autism is common among young people fast-tracked onto a medical pathway. In fact, England’s Cass Review found that about one in 11 young people referred to gender clinics had an autism diagnosis, and in some clinics more than one in four. By comparison, the CDC identified that one in 31 American eight-year-olds has been identified with autism. Jonni explained that he was diagnosed with autism at a young age. It made school difficult for him. Homophobic family members had a hard time accepting him as a smart young lad who liked pink and wanted to play with dolls. Layla shared with the audience that she spent years as a girl who “didn’t fit in.” She struggled to make friends with other girls, preferred cars and trucks, and found school to be socially hard, though academically easy. When she first heard about trans identity online at 11, those differences suddenly seemed to have an explanation. At age 18, she shared that she was finally given an autism diagnosis. She explained to a room full of teachers that young girls with autism are often missed and overlooked in our schools. All the teachers nodded in agreement. We know this to be true. Layla said she was that overlooked young girl.Social isolation, depression, and sexual trauma compounded and by age 12, trans became a medical diagnosis with lifelong consequences.

The teachers paid close attention as I shared the startling statistics and studies that showed the precipitous rise in young teens arriving at clinics with gender distress from 2010 to 2023. They listened to the emotional clarity of young people sharing their personal experiences of having been rushed through medical transition at ages at which formal operations and abstract thought just barely begin to take hold. The teachers were receptive and engaged–a few even brought to tears. And they asked good questions.

One teacher wanted to know if by talking about “LGB” we were intentionally taking off “T” and “Q” and if we were “anti-trans.” Her focus was on how to support and understand her trans-identifying students better.

We answered delicately and compassionately. I explained how many gay and lesbian youth are the targets of trans medicalization and that we need to understand how this overlap of identities may actually be harming the very students we seek to help–a way of transing the gay away. A tearful parent asked us what she should say to her daughter who now wants to medically transition–her second child to claim a trans identity. She spoke of the terror of making that decision for this child, and how she had begged her first trans child to never hate her if it turned out that medicalization had been a mistake.

Jonni, Layla Jane and I did our best to offer compassion and informed advice. No one can truly understand or blame a mother who has been told that her child will commit suicide if she doesn’t put them on a medical pathway. Parents are often told their child will die by suicide without medical transition. Suicide among these young people is a real risk, but deaths are rare, and England’s Cass Review found no good evidence that medical transition prevents them. We explained regret, how long it can take to map the effects of iatrogenic harm and how Jonni does not blame his mother. I suggested ways in which a parent can talk to a child in the throes of a gender identity crisis–how my son and I would exchange videos to demonstrate our points of view without becoming confrontational or inarticulate. A teacher in the audience gave sage advice as well, advising a method she termed “pebbling”–a safe way to talk to young people in which you each give and take bite-sized amounts of information.

Eventually, I told my own story, and my son’s.

Like so many vulnerable, highly suggestible teens, my son began puberty with discomfort, pain, lost friendships and new alliances. He pushed back against his parents and went looking for an identity that would fit his peers, including the online influencers who filled his days. Then he decided his body was the problem. Why was he suddenly so unhappy about natural changes? How did he come to believe he should have been born a girl? What kind of desperation makes a teenager reach for immediate “relief” through puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones?

I went looking for answers. On the online forums teen boys use, I found what I could only imagine were older men sexualizing their bodies and their “feminine” presentations. My research began with tearful confessions and terrifying arguments over what counts as evidence-based medicine and what counts as material reality. It led me down a rabbit hole that upended many of my assumptions about the progressive, scientifically minded political tribes I had always belonged to.

These were not abstract questions for me. In my classroom, I noticed that I no longer had butch lesbian students, but young women who increasingly identified as boys. I watched a student on puberty blockers and testosterone end up in the Therapeutic Program, more fragile than the strong tomboys of my own youth. Anyone who works with teenagers understands the need for peer approval, the pull of identity groups, and the strong feelings adolescents go through as they work out their values, their ambitions and their first romantic attractions. We also have to admit that social media, influencers and celebrities have changed what adolescence feels like.

This is where I believe my union has fallen short. CTA has not asked why so many more students are in distress about their bodies than 15 years ago. It supports policies that keep social transitions at school from parents, specifically Assembly Bill 1955 , which I testified against two and a half years ago as a public school teacher and parent. CTA also recommends curricular materials that redefine gender as distinct from biological sex. Such materials can be found at California Healthy Youth Act (CHYA) or Welcoming Schools and Gender Spectrum. These materials introduce concepts like the “genderbread person,” which define gender through stereotypes: feminine interests, masculine colors. What is the psychological purpose of teaching children that their “gender” can differ from their body and be defined by stereotypes we spent decades trying to retire?

The evidence base deserves a clearer hearing. Health authorities in Finland, Sweden, Norway and England reviewed the research and concluded that the evidence for medical transition in minors is weak or uncertain. England’s Cass Review also found higher-than-expected rates of autism and other co-occurring conditions among young people referred to gender clinics, and it found that the clinic had not reliably followed up its patients, so no one can say how many were helped, harmed or lost track of. Not everyone accepts these reviews. Many clinicians and medical bodies still support affirming care, and I take that seriously. But clinicians, parents, detransitioners, educators, and whistleblowers from inside gender clinics, such as Jamie Reed in St. Louis and Dr. David Bell in London, are asking for evidence, and they are right to invoke an ancient maxim of medicine: first, do no harm. A union of educators should be able to ask the questions these countries asked: what does the evidence show, and what happens to the children it doesn’t help?

Those questions are not mine alone. Many colleagues, gay, lesbian and trans-identifying members among them, have told me they share them, quietly, behind closed doors, in whispers. I don’t judge their silence. I know how hard it is to come out of the closet, and how much harder it is to question a story your own caucus and committees repeat.

So I came into that room asking whether a session like ours could help bring back reason and wisdom to our profession. Could we re-read our Piaget? Could we respect the stages of child and adolescent development, and allow play and flexible identity formation, with guardrails and off-ramps for changes of heart and mind?

Did they hear us? Twenty educators is not a movement. But they stayed with us, asked good questions, and heard the voices of those the mainstream media does not often acknowledge. A teacher shared “pebbling,” a method for talking with a child that is gentle and incremental. A mother asked what to say to her daughter, her second child to claim a trans identity, and no one in the room treated her fear as bigotry or her question as a threat. Maybe that is all a first session can do. The rest depends on whether the colleagues who whisper will someday say it where it can be heard.

At the end, we asked Jonni and Layla what schools should do differently. Jonni’s answer was modest. Anti-bullying education had helped him. So had leaving school and getting his GED. It was not a manifesto. It was a reminder that this began with a child who didn’t fit and adults who reached for an explanation. Layla’s final words were more urgent. “One of the things that brings me peace is being able to warn other people who are considering going down this path,” she said, “and telling them what I wish I knew now.” She told us that “there’s no wrong way to be a boy or girl. Gender nonconformity is beautiful. Masculine girls and feminine boys are perfect just the way they are,” and that they shouldn’t be steered toward trans, “especially without looking at the child as a whole, and for any possible other explanations or underlying issues.” Social transition, she said, is not a neutral act: “it often just leads to medical affirmation and medicalization, like in my case.”

Teachers are often the first adults to see that child. In elementary school, we can push back on stereotypes and let children explore without handing them a label. In middle and high school, we can make room for honest questions about bodies, puberty, and attraction. In college, we can respect a young person’s changing sense of self and leave the door open to change course.

There is no bringing back a puberty that was artificially delayed. There is no treatment for breast tissue removed before it had barely formed. Jonni and Layla are our gifted students, the ones who teach us what we hadn’t considered. They have sounded the alarm.

We are the adults who see that child first. What will we offer them?

___________________________________________________________________________

Guest Author:

Arienne Adamčíková is a public high school Spanish and multilingual language teacher in the San Francisco Bay Area, where she has lived since 1992, and a union representative with the California Teachers Association. A longtime LGB and immigrant rights activist, she serves as Education Co-Chair of the LGB Courage Coalition. She is also the mother of a son who desisted after identifying as trans for 18 months.

____________________________________________________________________________

Resources:

Twice Marginalized: Uplifting the Stories of Detransitioners

bit.ly/4igG4r7 link to slideshow for CTA

bit.ly/4ivPOfU link to handout for CTA

Link to Stats and Studies on Youth Gender Transition

Share