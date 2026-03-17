The clock is running. On February 23, 2026, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall led a coalition of twenty state attorneys general in sending a thirteen-page letter to American Medical Association CEO John Whyte. The deadline for a response is March 25, 2026. That is eight days from today.

The letter is not a press release, but a formal legal document, carefully sourced, with footnotes and citations. It opens with a compliment and ends with a threat. Everything in between constitutes an evidentiary trap, and the AMA blundered straight into it.

The Setup

The attorneys general begin by praising the AMA’s recent statement on gender medicine, which aligns with that of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons: surgical interventions on minors to treat gender dysphoria should generally be deferred to adulthood. That position, the letter notes, matches the New York Times‘ description of the AMA’s present concerns over the “sparse research on the risks and benefits of surgical procedures.”

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The attorneys general also note that the Department of Health and Human Services published an umbrella review of systematic evidence which found that “the certainty of evidence is very low regarding the effect of surgery on gender dysphoria or incongruence, improvement in mental health including suicidality and depression, and long-term outcomes such as sexual function, quality of life, and regret.”

Fine. The AMA has said surgery should wait. The AGs have said they agree. At this point the letter gets more interesting.

The Logical Trap

But wait! If the evidence for puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones is no stronger than the evidence for surgery, and if the AMA is citing low-quality evidence as the reason to defer surgery, how does the same logic not also apply to hormonal interventions?

The HHS review explicitly states the following findings. Regarding puberty blockers, it identifies “very low certainty evidence” concerning their effects on gender dysphoria, mental health, and safety. At the same time, it found high-certainty evidence these interventions suppress sex hormones and frequently result in permanent infertility when followed by cross-sex hormones. The review warns that “the absence of long-term, high-certainty evidence on these critical outcomes -- including suicides, fractures, fertility, growth, and neurocognitive development -- leaves substantial uncertainty about the effects” of these protocols.

The Cass Review, commissioned by England’s National Health Service and conducted by researchers at the University of York, reached the same conclusion. On puberty blockers: “No conclusions can be drawn about the effect on gender-related outcomes, psychological and psychosocial health, cognitive development or fertility.” On cross-sex hormones: the same.

These are not ideologically-driven critiques of gender medicine. They are considered conclusions after the most rigorous reviews of the evidence available in the world.

A Trail of Broken Guidelines

The letter then walks through what the AMA has actually been telling courts and the public for many years prior to this recent shift in their stance. In amicus briefs filed in United States v. Skrmetti and other cases before federal courts, the AMA called WPATH’s Standards of Care Version 8 and the Endocrine Society Guideline “established, evidence-based clinical guidelines” and declared medical interventions to transition minors to be safe and effective.

Meanwhile, documents produced in litigation expose WPATH’s SOC-8 as far more a strategic tool for political and legal advocacy than a dispassionate source of quality medical guidance.

WPATH’s own evidence review team found “little to no evidence about children and adolescents.” Some SOC-8 authors openly admitted to abandoning the evidence review process entirely as they feared it would “reveal little or no evidence and put us in an untenable position in terms of affecting policy or winning lawsuits.” The standards were referred to internally as “a tool for our attorneys to use in defending access to care.” But the most telling sign of political intrigue pushing aside legitimate scientific inquiry, came when then-HHS Assistant Secretary Admiral Rachel Levine personally intervened to demand that WPATH remove age minimums for chemical and surgical procedures from the final SOC-8 document.

The performance of the Endocrine Society leadership while formulating its own guidelines fares no better. Its committee left its investigations incomplete, commissioning only two systematic reviews -- one on lipids and cardiovascular outcomes, one on bone health – before issuing its recommendations. The world’s oldest, largest, and most influential professional organization dedicated to the field of endocrinology declined to examine whether hormonal interventions actually reduce gender dysphoria, depression, or suicide, the chief justifications for these treatments. In an apparent rejection of the physician’s duty of non-maleficence, this committee of doctors went on to declare they placed “a lower value on avoiding potential harm from early pubertal suppression.”

The evidence review team at the University of York, commissioned as part of the Cass Review, appraised both the Endocrine Society’s systematic reviews using standard quality criteria. Both received failing grades for “rigour of development.”

Documents unsealed in litigation show the AMA officials privately acknowledged serious flaws in WPATH’s SOC-8, and refused to formally endorse it with the excuse that doing so “falls outside of our expertise.” Nevertheless this same organization has repeatedly entered federal court proceedings to defend those very standards of care as medically sound and authoritative.

The Goal Posts Have Moved

This letter from the AGs to the AMA evinces a shift in tactics employed by the defenders of pediatric gender medicine. Earlier arguments relied on an appearance of consensus within major medical organizations that these interventions were safe and effective, and that they reduced suicide rates.

But the details of this supposed consensus have not held up under scrutiny.

In a revealing exchange during Supreme Court oral arguments in U.S. v. Skrmetti, ACLU attorney Chase Strangio conceded under questioning that no studies demonstrate a reduction in completed suicide from transitioning procedures in minors. In testimony during a high-profile detransitioner malpractice trial in New York state court, Dr. Loren Schechter—the president-elect of the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH)— admitted that the WPATH Standards of Care “are not, in fact, considered the standard of care.”

So the argument has changed to “Give the customer what he wants.”

SOC-8 co-author Annelou de Vries recently responded to evidence critiques without disputing them, instead proposing that pediatric transitioning procedures be “provided and justified on the basis of personal desire and autonomy,” that “effectiveness” be redefined as helping individuals achieve their “embodiment goals,” and that any “experience of regret” should be welcomed as “inherent to all lives.”

In their letter to the AMA, the attorneys general put the question bluntly: Does the AMA agree with Dr. de Vries?

The Consumer Protection Warning

The letter concludes with a warning that few – if any – professional medical organizations have ever received from a coalition of state attorneys general. Citing Alabama’s consumer protection laws – which prohibit misrepresenting the approval, benefits, or qualities of goods and services – the attorneys general express grave “concerns” that the AMA’s positions and representations “may be violating those laws.”

They stopped short of announcing an investigation. Instead they asked for answers to a series of questions.

Does the AMA endorse SOC-8? Does it consider SOC-8 evidence-based? Does it endorse the Endocrine Society guideline? Does it still claim puberty blockers are fully reversible for males who go on to take cross-sex hormones? Does it stand by its 2024 policy statement declaring medical and surgical treatments for gender dysphoria “medically necessary” for minors?Has the AMA ever conducted its own systematic review of any of this evidence?

Fourteen questions in all. Thirty days to respond. The deadline is March 25.

What Comes Next

At the time of this writing, sixteen days have elapsed and the AMA has not publicly indicated whether it will respond, or – if so – how. Thus far, silence has been their answer.

This letter carries weight not chiefly because it threatens the AMA with legal action, but because it meticulously documents, in the formal language of a multi-state legal demand, the stark discrepancies between what the AMA has proclaimed publicly, what it has asserted under oath in federal courts, and what its own internal communications have revealed in discovery. Those three accounts do not align with each other.

Twenty attorneys general, custodians of the public trust for more than 100 million Americans, have formally called on the country’s most prominent medical association to explain itself. The letter is public. The questions are indelible. In the absence of answers, the record speaks for itself—and it speaks volumes.

And the clock is running.

The LGB Courage Coalition is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Follow our work at

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