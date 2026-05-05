A review of T-CLEAR: Transgender Comprehensive Lethal Evidence Analysis Report, 2015–2024 by Vincent Lundgren and Colin Wright

All graphics: T-CLEAR (Transgender Comprehensive Lethal Evidence Analysis Report), “dont-shoot-the-data.github.io/TCLEAR/,” 2015–2024 dataset.

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For over a decade, the Human Rights Campaign has published annual reports documenting transgender homicides in the United States. Presidents invoked them. The AMA repeated their numbers. Senators read the lists of names aloud in floor speeches and at campaign events. The institutional advocacy apparatus relentlessly repeated one claim until it hardened into a widely-accepted fact: that transgender Americans –and particularly black transgender women – are being killed in an “epidemic of violence” driven by white supremacy, societal transphobia, and anti-trans laws.

In all that time, no one bothered to check who actually did the killing.

Vincent Lundgren and Colin Wright took the time to find out. And buried in the methodology section of their report is the sentence that explains how: “HRC’s own characterizations, bias assessments, and narrative framing were not used as data inputs.”

T-CLEAR, the Transgender Comprehensive Lethal Evidence Analysis Report, is a case-level analysis of every transgender homicide the HRC documented from 2015 through 2024. That’s 304 victims, ten years, each case verified against court records, booking photographs, local news, and law enforcement statements. Every data point links to a primary source. The methodology is open for anyone to replicate. The design is two steps: use the HRC’s list. Then find out who actually killed these people.

This “epidemic” narrative promoted by HRC has a single scientific foundation, and that foundation has a crack running through it. The only peer-reviewed study to estimate transgender homicide rates was published in 2017 by Alexis Dinno in the American Journal of Public Health. It became the scientific bedrock for every institutional claim that followed. What almost no one who cited it acknowledged is that Dinno compared biological male victims to biological female comparators. The rate for black transgender women looked alarming because it was being measured against women — a comparison group with a dramatically lower baseline homicide rate, since the transgender victims were biological males. Dinno’s own paper reported the rate for black non-transgender men aged 15 to 34: 367 per 100,000. The rate for black transgender women: 95 per 100,000, which is one-quarter of the rate for males. Not elevated at all. Actually below the comparable male rate by three quarters.. Twelve institutions cited these alarming statistics. None cited the one that put it in context. This “epidemic” was built on a comparison group chosen, whether by design or negligence, to manufacture the conclusion.

White supremacy was the preferred explanation for transgender homicides in 2020 — the year institutional consensus was loudest on this point. T-CLEAR identified zero white suspects that year. Over the full ten years, white suspects account for 18% of identified perpetrators, less than one-third their population share. The observed black suspect rate of 65.1% actually falls below what FBI intraracial homicide data would predict, given that 70% of victims are black and roughly 80% of American homicide crosses no racial lines — exactly what the national homicide pattern would lead you to expect. The “epidemic” framing obscures that..

The HRC attributed these deaths to “hate” — to legislation, to rhetoric, to a society that demonizes transgender people. The motive data tells a different story. Confirmed hate crime determinations account for just 3.3% of cases. The leading identified circumstance, in cases where motive could be established, was intimate partner and domestic violence, at 26% of known-motive cases. Not hate. Not legislation. Victims killed by someone they came home to.

The claim that transgender people are disproportionately killed by police finds no support in the data. T-CLEAR identified ten police-involved killings and two security guard shootings over ten years. Every one was ruled justified. Every subject was armed.

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Nor is law enforcement failing these victims, despite the narrative’s insistence that it is. The dataset shows a 61% clearance rate, at or above national benchmarks, with at least 120 documented convictions and guilty pleas. The narrative needed law enforcement to be failing them. It wasn’t.

The T-CLEAR report’s most devastating section addresses a particularly egregious example of HRC’s misrepresentation of the facts. On page 2, the June 2021-published HRC Foundation’s Black LGBTQ People and Compounding Discrimination names four black transgender women killed in January 2021, Tyianna Alexander, Bianca Bankz, Dominique Jackson, and Fifty Bandz. It proceeds to represent their deaths as “an epidemic of violence fueled by discrimination and bias” rooted in “systems of white supremacy.”

The T-CLEAR report includes details from each victim’s case file missing from HRC’s account:

Tyianna Alexander: unsolved drive-by shooting, no suspect, no evidence of bias.

Bianca Bankz: killed by Moses Allen – a black man – who shot her and then killed himself. Police ruled it a murder-suicide; no hate crime charge.

Dominique Jackson: killed by Branden McLaurin, a black man, arrested the following month. Police were explicit: “no evidence to support a hate crime.”

Fifty Bandz: killed by Michael Joshua Brooks, her boyfriend of more than a year, nineteen gunshot wounds, convicted, sentenced to life without parole.

Three of the four suspects in these cases were publicly identified before HRC published. While HRC’s own memorial page for Fifty Bandz acknowledged she was “killed by someone she knew,” and the organization named the killers in its own tribute pages, they published a report attributing the deaths to white supremacy. An HRC editor approved it. An HRC communications director signed off on it. The misleading report circulated; the claim hardened into talking points; and the talking points fueled policy advocacy.

That distortion of the record had consequences that extended far beyond policy. The second case study in the report is the one hardest to stomach.

On the morning of May 27, 2020, Tony McDade — recently released from federal prison after serving ten years for armed robbery — posted a Facebook Live announcing his intention to kill five people. He then went to Jennifer Jackson’s home and stabbed her son Malik in the neck. Malik Jackson was 21. He worked at Five Guys. His manager said he came in before the restaurant opened and sat in the parking lot waiting for someone to unlock the door. He loved to fish and to dance. He died at the hospital while his mother was prevented from seeing him due to COVID restrictions. McDade fled, pointed a gun at responding officers, and was shot. A grand jury ruled it justified.

Seven days later, on June 3, 2020, Barack Obama hosted a nationally televised town hall titled ‘Reimagining Policing in the Wake of Continued Police Violence’ — watched by 2.7 million people and directly driving 337 cities to take a Reimagining Policing Pledge. He named Tony McDade alongside George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery, grieving with McDade’s family as victims of unjust police violence. The Jackson family asked Obama for an apology. They never received one.

Malik Jackson’s name was never read at a debate. No mural was painted. He was the wrong kind of victim, killed by the wrong kind of person, in a story the institutional consensus had no framework to tell.

The violence Lundgren and Wright document is real and is concentrated within an especially vulnerable population: young black biological males, economically marginalized, disproportionately employed in survival sex work, often killed by people they know.Every intervention built on a misdiagnosis will fail. T-CLEAR’s argument is that the “epidemic” narrative has been exactly that — a misdiagnosis, built to serve a story rather than save lives that matter. Intimate partner violence services and emergency housing can save lives. Hate crime legislation aimed at white perpetrators cannot, because white violence is not driving these deaths. The statistical computations performed with AI assistance are pending independent verification. Fifty-four percent of cases remain unsolved, leaving motive unknown in the majority. Those caveats apply to specific statistical calculations – not to the 304 case-level verifications, each sourced directly to court records, police statements, and local news.

The data is asked to carry only what it can hold. That kind of epistemic care did not appear once in a decade of presidential proclamations, congressional resolutions, and institutional reports. Which is precisely why this one matters..

There is a building at 2013 Neighbors Alley in Midtown Sacramento. A mural memorializes Chyna Gibson, a black transgender woman shot in a New Orleans parking lot in 2017. One panel reads “Protect Our Trans Daughters.” The other reads “White Silence = Violence.” NOPD identified two black men as persons of interest in the case, stating explicitly that there was no indication of a hate crime. No white person has ever been connected to Gibson’s death, but the mural remains, still visible on Google Street View as of February 2025.

That mural is a monument the “epidemic” narrative built: certain, public, permanent, and wrong. Putting it up cost nothing. Saying what it gets wrong would, in most professional contexts, cost you something real.

Lundgren and Wright said it anyway, with 304 cases behind them.

The full T-CLEAR report is at dont-shoot-the-data.github.io/TCLEAR. The companion City Journal piece published March 31, 2026, covers the core findings. Read them both.

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