California State Track Championships Begin Today. AB Hernandez Is There Again.

The two-day CIF State Track and Field Championships open today at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Clovis. AB Hernandez, the Jurupa Valley senior who has dominated California girls’ track and field for three years, qualified at the Masters meet on May 23, winning the long jump and triple jump. This is his second consecutive appearance at the state meet. The CIF “co-champion” pilot program — under which the highest-placing biological female in any event where Hernandez finishes first “shares” the podium and the gold medal — will again be in effect. Reese Hogan of Crean Lutheran, competing against Hernandez for the third year running, is among the female athletes in Clovis.

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From Women are Real on X

The DOJ has an open Title IX investigation into California’s policy. Three federal lawsuits are pending: Save Girls’ Sports v. Thurmond, State of California v. U.S. Department of Justice, and United States v. California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) and California Department of Education .

Save Girls’ Sports has organized protests at two consecutive championship meets. Last year Hernandez won two state titles and the girls on the track showed up anyway. We will report the outcomes.