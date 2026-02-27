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Bureau of Prisons Says No More Gender Transition Treatment, in Conflict with Federal Injunction

Hormonal and social transition interventions for more than 1,000 federal prisoners diagnosed with gender dysphoria are ending, according to a February 19 program statement from the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP).

No they’re not, says the BOP’s own general counsel in a cover memo attached to the statement.

What the BOP Statement Says

According to the new policy, prisoners currently receiving cross-sex hormones must be placed on tapering plans, with “rapid discontinuation” for recent patients and “appropriately paced” discontinuation for long-term patients. No new cross-sex hormone prescriptions will be issued.

Social accommodations including binders, wigs, breast forms, and cosmetics will no longer be provided by the BOP. However, “when appropriate,” inmates can purchase such items on the

standardized list of Commissary items available at their facility.

“Sex trait modification surgeries” are also banned. For those who have already had such surgeries, “medical care will be provided as necessary to address any complications or resulting conditions, such as urethral stricture and pelvic infections.”

Psychotherapy and psychiatric medications, including antidepressants, will constitute the mainstay of treatment. The statement devotes considerable detail to describing screening, evaluation, and treatment for gender dysphoria within a mental health framework.

The statement characterizes gender identity as “disconnected from biological reality and sex” and says it “does not provide a meaningful basis for identification.” This new policy is intended to “assist progress toward recovery” while reducing symptom severity.

How BOP Statement Conflicts with the Injunction – and Where It Doesn’t

In a cover memo attached to the policy, BOP Assistant Director and General Counsel Elisa Mason told all chief executive officers that BOP “remains obligated to comply with the preliminary injunction” in Kingdom et al. v. Trump et al., 25-cv-691 (D.D.C.). The injunction requires BOP to continue providing hormones and social accommodations under the policies in effect before Executive Order 14168, Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government, which was issued January 20, 2025.

The ACLU and Transgender Law Center had sued on behalf of trans-identified inmates to block Trump’s executive order. Judge Royce Lamberth, U.S. District Court Judge for the District of Columbia, granted a class-wide preliminary injunction on June 3, 2025 that recognized a class of all current and future BOP inmates diagnosed with gender dysphoria. He has renewed the injunction three times, most recently on February 12. The renewal extends through May 31, 2026.

The result is two formally contradictory frameworks operating simultaneously.

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Lamberth’s injunction does not require BOP to provide gender-affirming surgical interventions. The BOP’s new policy, which includes a ban on surgery, is therefore not in conflict with the court’s order. It codifies what the injunction left undisturbed from Trump’s executive order, which banned all medical treatments related to so-called gender affirmation.

Pat-Search Cards Still Protected

Transgender inmates in federal prison can request a warden-authorized exemption from being pat-searched by a member of their own sex. The exemption is documented on a card carried by the inmate. Uncloseted Media reported that plaintiffs’ counsel in Kingdom recently identified at least three individuals whose cards were confiscated by staff. However, because the injunction requires BOP to maintain pre-January 20, 2025 policies, those exemption cards remain technically in force.

Unfortunately, BOP’s new statement makes no mention of pat-searches.