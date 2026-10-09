Convicted Rapist Played on and Traveled with Women’s Australian Rules Football Team; Officials Never Told Them

Note: On October 17, Informed Dissent will interview former Australian Rules football player Carly Smolak, who played on the team. Smolak testified in a recent U.S. Senate hearing on the harms of men competing in the women’s category.

In 2005, a U.S. military court convicted Marine Joseph Hamilton of repeatedly raping a child under 12 and forcibly sodomizing two other children under 12. He served about 15 years, according to Reduxx, which credits a Quillette investigation into Hamilton’s criminal background. In 2023, claiming to be a woman and calling himself “Lily,” Hamilton joined the Iron Maidens, a women’s Australian Rules football club in San Francisco. That November, while celebrating its seventh national title, the club gave him its “Maidens Maiden Award.”

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Australian Rules football is a full-contact sport built around forceful tackles. The women who played alongside Hamilton, shared hotel rooms with him, and attended family events with him where children were present were not told about his criminal record. A complaint, whose author has not been identified, was filed with the United States Australian Football League (USAFL). Every woman, the complaint said, “has a right to know” when she is sharing vulnerable space with a registered sex offender.

California’s sex offender registry lists Hamilton as female.

Photo: Megan’s Law website (California Sex Offender Registry)

Carly Smolak, who formerly played on the team, says she learned Hamilton was a registered sex offender “after that season ended.” The club’s then-president quietly removed Hamilton after the 2023 season, still without formally telling all players why. Reduxx reports that USAFL president April Munn pledged a bylaw barring people convicted of sexually abusing children from league leadership positions but not from playing. More than a year later, it isn’t clear whether the bylaw exists.

Moreover, the rules for the USAFL’s 2026 national championship tournament not only fail to address the problem but seem to turn the issue on its head. The Women’s Participation section says “Women will not be permitted to play in Men’s games at Nationals. There will be a full women’s competition.” So the men won’t have to worry about women taking their roster spots, glad that’s sorted. Meanwhile, not a word about whether men are allowed to play in the women’s competition. And one is left to wonder, and worry, what a “full” women’s competition might be.

During the season he played with the Iron Maidens, Smolak found Hamilton’s behavior unsettling. She once saw him wearing “a very large hunting knife on his belt” during a club party. At another team gathering, while everyone else was downstairs, Hamilton walked into a dark bedroom where Smolak’s girlfriend, now her wife, was asleep. Fortunately, Smolak was standing in the shadows and heard him ask, “oh, who’s in here?” before immediately stepping forward.

Smolak recalled that the decision to allow men on women’s teams was “sprung on everyone” around 2018 or 2019, and that the women complied.

“When it comes to politics in general, you don’t see very many female athletes sticking their necks out in team settings because nobody wants to deal with the hysterics and bullying of the activist types,” she told Reduxx. She recalled calling a trans-identified male “he” which activists call “misgendering” and being called out for it by a teammate. “Of course I just rolled my eyes, but that’s the type of response you can expect if you don’t just ‘sit there and take it like a good girl.’ It’s so disheartening to think how easily we as women are being controlled right now. What’s even more disheartening is that it is primarily women self-policing ‘wrong think’ like a bunch of obedient foot soldiers.”

Along with Independent Council on Women’s Sports (ICONS) co-founder Kim Jones, Smolak recently testified at a U.S. Senate Judiciary hearing on how allowing men into the female category has affected women’s safety, privacy, and athletic opportunities. Regarding Hamilton, Smolak said:

None of the players on the women’s team were formally informed that they had been sharing hotel rooms and late celebratory nights with a convicted sexual predator. Some of the players had been victims of sexual violence. Some of the players are mothers that brought children to games. Some of the players told me they felt uncomfortable around him, but didn’t really know if they could say anything. The President and the Board of the national governing body were alerted that a convicted male sexual predator was on a women’s team, that he participated in nationally sanctioned tournaments where other women and their children were present, and that the team did not formally notify any of the players of his sex offender status. The official response of the national leadership was that there was no way for them to control personnel decisions of the individual clubs. Of course the obvious solution requires no creativity: enforce a clearly stated policy that women’s competition is exclusively for female athletes.

Democrats declined to question witnesses or to call any of their own. The only Democrats who attended the hearing were ranking member Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), who left after the first hour. Durbin described the hearing as a “vendetta against a small number of people in the trans community.”

The Lesbian Bar That Couldn’t Survive Its Own Politics

Last Ditch opened in April 2025 in a Greenfield, Massachusetts basement, with a sign behind the bar announcing it served “Dykes, Transexuals [sic], Gender Freaks, Workers, and their friends.” Three housemates in their mid-20s founded it. One of them, Asa Rosario, is a drag performer who uses it/its pronouns. The house rules were ideological from the start: no one turned away for lack of a cover charge, homeless people explicitly welcome, police explicitly not, a free giveaway shelf stocked with Narcan (the overdose-reversal nasal spray) and fentanyl test strips, and a close-fitting KN95 mask required at all times, according to the Boston Globe. Over time, foot traffic slowed, and more patrons said they couldn’t pay the cover. The bar let them in anyway. The owners fell behind on bills and could not pay themselves or their staff.

On August 31, trying to stay afloat, the bar announced that Saturday nights would go mask optional. Commenters called the owners ableist, meaning prejudiced against disabled people, and even eugenicist. The bar apologized on Instagram. The apology drew a fresh round of attacks because its image carried no alt-text, the written description that screen readers speak aloud for blind users. On September 11, the bar held a three-and-a-half-hour community meeting with two mediators. The only founder still involved, 26-year-old Jackie Matellian, told the room she had lived in her truck for six months, was working four jobs, and was carrying the $50,000 startup loan alone. “I don’t think I’m doing a very good job,” she said through tears.

One of the bar’s most vocal critics, a performer named Soe Noire who identifies as a “gender expansive lesbian” and uses he/him pronouns, joined by Zoom. Noire called Matellian’s tears “incredibly racist and deflecting behavior,” posting afterward on Instagram that Matellian, who uses she/they pronouns, had been shedding “WHITE THEY THEM TEARS.”

The behind-the-bar sign put “workers” beside dykes and gender freaks, as if economic class and identity were the same kind of thing. The meeting ran on that ledger. A broke female trying to keep a lesbian bar open was not judged on whether the doors stayed open. She was judged on her rank in a hierarchy of oppression, and she ranked low. On the mask-optional Saturday the Globe attended, the dance floor was empty and the bartender working for tips was a trans-identified male who goes by Mixxy. He told the reporter the strict early mask rules had been a mistake, because people don’t like to feel scolded. “That’s not how hospitality works,” he said. Matellian now plans to turn the bar into a cooperative.

The story reached a national audience through the Globe, but it didn’t start there. Blocked and Reported, the podcast co-hosted by Katie Herzog and Jesse Singal, covered it in a September 17 subscriber episode, five days before the Globe. The Globe’s feature, which does not mention the podcast, ran September 22 and brought the paper several thousand new subscribers in about 72 hours. PinkNews, citing The Hollywood Reporter, says UTA, the talent agency that represents the Globe, has been approached about documentary and scripted adaptations. A podcast co-hosted by a lesbian found the story. The Globe found the subscribers.

Convicted Sex Offender Arrested for Assault in a Women’s Locker Room at Planet Fitness

JK Rowling put it best, as she does, about the most recent (as of this writing) iteration of the most horrifying Groundhog Day ever: “The thing that never happens and could never happen and that only evil people predicted would happen has happened again.”

A convicted rapist was arrested in Cambridge, Massachusetts last week on charges of sexually assaulting two women inside a Planet Fitness women’s locker room. Five weeks earlier, police had arrested Laquan Holland, 40, for failing to register as a sex offender; prosecutors dropped the charge and released him the same day. Court records show he pleaded guilty in 2006 to two counts of child rape and one count of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.

It’s unclear whether Holland said the magic words “I am a woman” to Planet Fitness staff, but that’s all it would have taken for him to enter, unimpeded. (In the wake of Holland’s arrest, Planet Fitness canceled his membership. So there’s that.)

Photo by Reduxx

The incident echoes many others wherein we are reminded in starkest terms of why women need women-only changing rooms. At a Planet Fitness in Monroe, Georgia, a man already wanted on charges of indecent exposure and with a record of breaking into a woman’s bedroom when they were both Air Force cadets was arrested for exposing himself to a 15-year-old girl in the women’s locker room. The girl’s mother called the police after staff told her he had a right to be there because of his “gender identity.” Police told the girl’s family that the man had previously exposed his erect penis twice to a 19-year-old employee in the women’s locker room.

In Concord, New Hampshire, this spring, Planet Fitness staff canceled a woman’s membership of more than a decade after she twice complained about a trans-identified man in the women’s locker room. “There’s somebody there who’s really creepy, and it’s freaking me out,” she told the front desk. A local independent journalist later identified the man as Christopher “Krystal” Beaulieu, a registered sex offender, and the woman said his photos match the man she saw. According to court records obtained by Reduxx, Beaulieu began taking feminizing hormones while he was in prison for sexually assaulting a child between the age of 13 and 16.

Last fall, Grammy-nominated singer Tish Hyman encountered a trans-identified man named Alexis Black in the women’s locker room at a Los Angeles Gold’s Gym and asked him to leave. He called her a “bitch” and said “ ‘straight women like to see dick so if anything, they’re looking at me more than you,’ “ according to Hyman. Black, formerly Kyle Grant Freeman, was sentenced to a year in prison in 2022 for beating his then-wife and breaking her jaw so badly that she needed emergency surgery. He later started identifying as a woman and took his wife’s first name. In San Francisco, one of the trans activists agitating for access to a female-only night at a Russian bathhouse was a registered sex offender with a rape conviction.

Space considerations preclude more reminders that the thing that never happens keeps happening. Returning to the most recent iteration, Cambridge police were called to the Porter Square gym on Massachusetts Avenue shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, when a caller reported an assault in progress in the women’s locker room. Officers arrested Laquan Holland at the scene, and one woman was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Prosecutors say Holland knew the first victim and brought her to the gym, offering her use of the showers. They allege he began hitting her once they arrived, then followed her when she fled into the women’s locker room. There, they say, he kept hitting her, groped her, partly removed her clothing, and blocked her from leaving. A gym employee heard the woman call for help and tried to pull him off. Holland allegedly groped her too and tried to force her to touch an intimate area of his body.

Holland was arraigned Friday, Oct. 2, in Cambridge District Court on two counts of assault with intent to rape, two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14 (the Massachusetts charge for unlawful sexual touching), one count of kidnapping, and one count of witness intimidation. A not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf. A judge ordered him held without bail pending a hearing on Oct. 16.

Court records show Holland pleaded guilty in 2006 to two counts of child rape and one count of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14. On Aug. 25 of this year, Cambridge police arrested him for failing to register as a sex offender. It was a subsequent-offense charge, meaning he had failed to register before. He had come to police headquarters to register that day but arrived late. Prosecutors had the charge dismissed the same day, on the condition that he complete his registration. Five weeks later, he walked into the women’s locker room at Planet Fitness.

“Planet Fitness is committed to providing a safe environment for all,” the company said in a statement to news outlets. “The franchise group has canceled the membership of the individual involved and is working with local law enforcement to support their investigation into this matter.” Planet Fitness markets itself as a “Judgement Free Zone.”

Biden’s Title IX Rewrite on Gender Identity Is Officially Dead

On September 28, the Education Department released a final rule formally repealing the Biden administration’s 2024 Title IX regulations and restoring the 2020 text to the Code of Federal Regulations, the official compilation of federal agency rules. It was published September 29 and took effect immediately. The 2024 rule had extended Title IX’s sex-discrimination protections to sexual orientation and gender identity.

The repeal is more paperwork than policy shift. Eight courts temporarily blocked enforcement of the 2024 rule while lawsuits proceeded, and in January 2025 a federal district court vacated it (struck it down entirely) nationwide in Tennessee v. Cardona. Days after the second Trump administration took office, the Education Department announced it would return to enforcing the 2020 Title IX regulations. In the vacatur, Judge Danny C. Reeves held that under Title IX, discrimination on the basis of sex “means discrimination on the basis of being a male or female.”

By releasing the final rule, “the Trump Administration is taking the final step of removing the vacated Biden-era regulations from the Code of Federal Regulations and restoring the Code as it appeared the day before promulgation of the 2024 rule,” according to an Education Department fact sheet. “In so doing, the Department is ensuring that the regulations on the books reflect Congress’s common-sense protections meant to ensure that students are able to receive an education, and participate fully in their schools, without discrimination on the basis of their sex.”

Opponents are treating it as a fresh attack. Shiwali Patel of the National Women’s Law Center accused the administration of “weaponizing Title IX to attack trans students,” and Public Justice said the restored 2020 rules “limited schools’ responsibilities to address sexual harassment.”

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE), a civil liberties organization, sees it differently. “For civil liberties advocates, this development is welcome news,” according to an article on its website. FIRE argues that the 2020 rules restore a harassment standard that protects student speech and fair-hearing rights for students accused of misconduct, including live hearings, cross-examination, and a presumption of innocence. FIRE says the gender identity debate falls outside its concerns.

Title IX Lawsuit Against NCAA Dismissed on Grounds It Receives No Federal Funding

On September 28, U.S. District Judge Tiffany R. Johnson of the Northern District of Georgia granted the NCAA summary judgment, ending the case without a trial, in the lawsuit Riley Gaines and more than a dozen female athletes filed in 2024. Title IX, the federal law barring sex discrimination in education, applies only to programs that receive federal financial assistance. Johnson found no evidence that the NCAA ever received federal funds. “Plaintiffs’ Title IX claims cannot proceed,” she wrote. She rejected the argument that the NCAA’s concussion-research partnership with the Defense Department made it a funding recipient. The ruling follows a 1999 Supreme Court precedent, NCAA v. Smith, which held that collecting dues from federally funded schools does not bring the NCAA under Title IX. Gaines says the plaintiffs will appeal to the Eleventh Circuit.

A year ago, the same judge dismissed most of the suit but let the Title IX claim go forward because the athletes plausibly alleged that the NCAA received Defense Department money. Evidence gathered before trial didn’t bear it out. Kim Jones, co-founder of the Independent Council on Women’s Sports (ICONS), said the judge erred and predicted the Eleventh Circuit would disagree.

The ruling leaves current NCAA policy untouched: the NCAA no longer uses the eligibility policy the suit challenged. Under the NCAA’s 2025 policy, males may not compete on women’s teams but may practice with them and receive the same benefits as other team members. The policy does not address locker rooms.

Policies elsewhere haven’t caught up. At Santa Rosa Junior College in California, Ximena Gomez, a trans-identified male, is starting for a second season on the women’s volleyball team. opened the season 6-0, and Gomez leads the team in blocks, according to team statistics. The team has since fallen to 3-3 in conference play. Three women filed a federal Title IX complaint last year, and none of them are on the current roster. In January, the Education Department opened an investigation into Santa Rosa, and a joint Education and Justice Department team opened a second into the California Community College Athletic Association (3C2A), which sets athletics policy for the state’s community colleges. Neither had announced a result as of mid-September. As a junior college, Santa Rosa plays under 3C2A rules, not the NCAA’s.

Federal Prison Ban on Hormones and Surgeries Reaches the Supreme Court

On September 28, the Justice Department filed an emergency appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court, asking for permission to enforce a Federal Bureau of Prisons policy barring surgeries that alter sex characteristics and new prescriptions for cross-sex hormones. The policy puts inmates already taking them on an individual plan to taper off, gradually lowering the dose. It also ends accommodations for chest binders, wigs, and breast padding. Psychotherapy, group counseling, and psychiatric medication remain available.

U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth issued a preliminary injunction in June, which freezes the policy while a class action lawsuit, Kingdom v. Trump, proceeds. The suit was brought on behalf of every federal inmate who is or will be diagnosed with gender dysphoria (a psychiatric diagnosis for distress over a felt mismatch between one’s sex and one’s identity).

Lamberth ruled in part that the policy was “reverse engineered” to carry out President Trump’s January 2025 executive order, meaning the bureau started from the president’s conclusion and built its reasoning afterward. That order barred federal funds for any treatment meant to conform “an inmate’s appearance to that of the opposite sex.” Lamberth renewed the injunction in August. On Sept. 18, a divided panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, the federal appeals court in Washington, refused to put Lamberth’s order on hold. Judge Justin Walker dissented.

Solicitor General D. John Sauer, who argues the government’s cases before the Supreme Court, contends that judges should generally defer to prison officials on security. His filing cites a 1979 Supreme Court ruling that gives prison administrators “wide-ranging deference” on policies needed “to maintain institutional security.”

The filing also goes after the foundation of the old policy, which followed treatment guidelines from the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH), a professional group that publishes standards for medical transition. The filing quotes the bureau’s own finding that its earlier policies “unreasonably relied” on WPATH and “other biased sources.” It also quotes a report the bureau relied on, which says WPATH “systematically misrepresents evidence” and bases its recommendations on “low-quality supporting evidence.”

The Court has already let other administration policies on gender identity take effect while lawsuits against them continue, including the ban on transgender military service and the rule that new passports show the holder’s biological sex.

Federal Medicaid Money for Youth Medical Transition Set to End Tuesday

Beginning October 13, federal Medicaid funds can no longer pay for puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, or transition surgeries for patients under 18. The same cutoff applies to patients under 19 in CHIP, the Children’s Health Insurance Program, which covers uninsured children in low-income families.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) set the cutoff in a final rule it announced in August. Patients already taking cross-sex hormones as of October 13 keep federal funding for those drugs for up to six months while they taper off. Federal funding for puberty blockers and surgery ends that day, with no tapering period. Counseling, psychotherapy, and treatment for disorders of sexual development (rare conditions in which a child’s reproductive anatomy develops atypically) or precocious puberty (puberty that begins unusually early) remain covered.

The rule restricts payment and leaves the treatments themselves to state law. Medicaid runs on matching funds: the federal government pays a share of what each state spends. States can still pay for these treatments with their own money, outside the federally matched program. Officials in states that protect the care have stressed that point. Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell said it “remains legal and protected in Massachusetts,” and California’s attorney general made the same point about California. Massachusetts co-leads a coalition of 22 states that sued in federal court in Massachusetts on September 2 to block the rule.

A second rule, still in proposed form and open to change, goes further. CMS lists December as its target for finalizing it. The rule would bar any hospital that participates in Medicare or Medicaid from performing “sex-rejecting procedures” (SRPs) on anyone under 18, no matter who pays. A hospital that kept providing them would lose its eligibility for both programs.

CMS defines SRPs as “any pharmaceutical or surgical intervention that attempts to align an individual’s physical appearance or body with an asserted identity that differs from the individual’s sex,” whether by suppressing the development of sex traits or by altering the body.

SEGM Dismantles Ten Myths of Pediatric Gender Medicine

On September 22, Portugal’s Parliament opened public hearings on three bills regulating pediatric gender medicine. Earlier in the year, the Portuguese Medical Association (the Ordem dos Médicos, which sets the code of ethics for the country’s doctors), the Portuguese Society of Clinical Sexology, and a group of health professionals and academics who specialize in gender identity had filed submissions opposing the proposed restrictions. The medical association conceded in its own submission that the evidence for psychological benefits of puberty blockers is limited and of low certainty.

Genspect Portugal, the Portuguese branch of an international organization critical of medical transition for minors, flagged the scientific claims in those submissions and asked the Society for Evidence-Based Gender Medicine (SEGM), which evaluates the research base in gender medicine, to assess them. SEGM took no position on the bills. It assessed each claim for accuracy, sent its findings to Parliament, and on September 23 published an adapted version as Ten Myths of Pediatric Gender Medicine.

SEGM rates four of the claims flatly incorrect: that puberty blockers are fully reversible; that hormonal treatments, meaning blockers and cross-sex hormones (estrogen for males, testosterone for females), improve mental health and that restrictions raise suicide risk; that a high quantity of weak studies overrides their low quality; and that an international consensus holds these treatments beneficial for minors.

The last claim enlisted the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH), the Endocrine Society, and even the Cass Review, the independent review of youth gender services commissioned by the UK’s National Health Service, as opponents of restrictions. SEGM calls the other six misleading, overstated, overly simplistic, or unsupported by the data, including the claims that blockers are proven safe and that the field should be excused from producing reliable evidence because randomized trials are hard. On consensus, it points to independent appraisals, using a standard tool for scoring clinical guidelines, that found the WPATH and Endocrine Society guidelines fall short of international standards.

SEGM also cites a new article by Richard Santen, a past president of the Endocrine Society. Santen argues that both guidelines were written almost entirely by clinicians with apparent intellectual conflicts of interest: professional and academic commitments to a treatment approach that can bias judgment, separate from financial ties. Nine of the ten authors of the Endocrine Society’s 2017 guideline had run or worked in gender clinics.

The group of health professionals and academics told Parliament that detransition is rare and usually driven by outside factors such as stigma and lack of support. SEGM calls that claim misleading. SEGM cites studies reporting that between 1.9 percent and 29.8 percent of patients stop treatment. Many patients drop out of these studies before researchers can learn what happened to them, so the true rates may well be higher. In one study SEGM cites, only a quarter of detransitioners had told their clinicians. Young people who arrive at gender clinics have high rates of other psychiatric conditions. SEGM calls it overly simplistic to blame these entirely on “minority stress,” the theory that prejudice and stigma drive higher rates of mental illness in minority groups. SEGM adds that when a young person’s gender dysphoria (a psychiatric diagnosis for persistent distress about one’s own sex) follows homophobic bullying or sexual abuse, clinicians should resolve those underlying problems before assessing the young person for blockers or hormones.

The last myth holds that dysphoria which intensifies in puberty is likely permanent. SEGM says no data show what happens to adolescent gender dysphoria left untreated, because the young people studied were already on a path to medical intervention, and that today’s typical gender-clinic patient is a teenager with no childhood history of dysphoria. The Portuguese Society of Clinical Sexology made the persistence claim in its February opinion on the Chega party’s bill, citing a 2017 review in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology. That review says such dysphoria seems rarely to subside, then qualifies the point in the very next sentence: “However, little empirical evidence exists to support this association.” The sexologists’ own source said so first. The Society’s version also dropped the review’s hedge: where the authors wrote that such dysphoria “seems” rarely to subside, the Society told Parliament it rarely regresses.

Two More Hospital Systems Settle With DOJ, Bringing the Count to Six

On September 18, the Justice Department announced that NYU Langone Hospitals and the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) will stop providing puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgeries to minors. NYU will pay $8.5 million and UPMC $950,000. The two join Mount Sinai, Texas Children’s, the Cleveland Clinic, and Connecticut Children’s in agreeing to stop these treatments for minors. Mount Sinai settled on September 4. (See our Sept 11 coverage.)

Neither hospital admitted liability. NYU says it “has not entered into this settlement because of any wrongdoing,” and that the deal ends any threat of handing over confidential information about patients under 18. NYU had already shut down its youth gender program in February, after the Trump administration threatened its federal funding, so the agreement locks in a closure that federal pressure had already produced. UPMC described its settlement as resolving a matter that principally involved alleged billing practices. Billing fraud is a focus of the DOJ investigation, which targets false diagnosis codes. It is also the subject of Wolves in White Coats, an HHS report released in August that alleges providers billed puberty blockers under diagnoses that did not match the patients. (See our August 21 coverage.)

Reuters, citing the Justice Department, reports that all parties agreed to keep the precise terms confidential. NYU’s deal follows a now-familiar sequence: the program closes, the investigation lands, a payment follows, and the terms are sealed. The public now knows what NYU and UPMC will pay. With Mount Sinai and Connecticut Children’s, it learned the opposite: the core terms and the money each set aside for people the Justice Department says were harmed by these treatments as children, but not the penalty itself.

Sex Matters Loses in English High Court, But Prosecutors Will Be Allowed to Call Male Rape Suspects Men

Since a 2013 Court of Appeal ruling, the law in England and Wales has recognized that lying about one’s sex can invalidate a partner’s consent to having sex. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which brings criminal prosecutions in England and Wales, gives prosecutors guidance on these cases. Sex Matters, a UK charity that promotes clarity sex in law and policy, says the guidance “conflates the concepts of sex and gender identity.” Until December 2024, the guidance was titled “Deception as to Gender.”

Sex Matters challenged that guidance on two grounds. First, it argued that lying about gender identity, as opposed to sex, cannot invalidate consent, because gender identity isn’t closely enough connected to the sexual act. Second, it argued the guidance is so unclear on gender identity that it gives prosecutors a misleading picture of the law.

On September 25, the High Court of England and Wales dismissed the challenge. The judges rejected the claim that deception about gender identity could never negate consent, whatever the facts. They stressed that their ruling went no further. They did not hold that such deception will negate consent. That depends on the evidence in each case. The full judgment also found the guidance neither misstated the law nor gave a misleading picture of it.

The court did make pointed observations. It called a section on the “experiences” of trans and non-binary people “surprising” in guidance prosecutors use to decide whether to charge someone suspected of a sexual offense. The section, the judges wrote, reads as though its subject “were a vulnerable person in need of protection, rather than a suspect whose conduct is under scrutiny.” They saw “considerable force” in Sex Matters’ argument that its tone was “unusually sympathetic for a document of this kind,” and said the Director of Public Prosecutions, who heads the CPS, “may wish to reconsider” it. The court ruled on a revised text the CPS plans to publish, not the version now in force.

The CPS has also agreed to several revisions, according to Sex Matters. One concerns pronouns. The current guidance tells prosecutors to address trans suspects and defendants by their “affirmed gender” (the gender they self-identify as) and matching pronouns in every document and in court, Sex Matters notes. Under the revision, a prosecutor may use pronouns matching a trans person’s sex “where it is appropriate,” The Telegraph reported. Affirmed gender stays the default in most cases, with an exception where it “may lead to unfairness,” according to both Sex Matters and The Telegraph. In a rape case, where the law defines the offense as penetration “with his penis,” a prosecutor still needs a reason to call the defendant “he.”

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LeAnne Owen & Beverley Talbott

LGB Courage Coalition

The Weekly News Roundup | October 9, 2026