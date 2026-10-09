Courage Coalition

Courage Coalition

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Syl's avatar
Syl
Oct 9

Welcome back!

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Susan Scheid's avatar
Susan Scheid
Oct 9

Welcome back, and thank you for this thoroughgoing, carefully researched reporting.

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