Department of Education Launches Title IX Investigation into Smith College for Admitting Males – Thanks, Rachel Levine!

The U.S. Department of Educatio has opened a civil rights investigation into Smith College over whether the admissions policy of the prestigious women’s college violates the Title IX prohibition on sex discrimination in education. At issue is Smith’s acceptance of transgender women and their access to shared dormitories, bathrooms, locker rooms, and athletic teams. The Trump administration interprets Title IX as applying to biological sex rather than gender identity.

“An all-women’s college loses all meaning if it is admitting biological males,” said Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kimberly Richey. “Allowing biological males into spaces designed for women raises serious concerns about privacy, fairness, and compliance under federal law.”

One Commencement Speaker Is Not Like the Others

Last year, Smith awarded an honorary degree to trans-identified male Rachel Levine, then-U.S. assistant secretary for health, and invited him to speak at commencement ceremonies. This news put the college on the radar of Defending Education, a school watchdog group. Like most colleges, Smith receives federal funding, which “piqued my interest as to what the policies were relative to single-sex admissions and gender identity at the college,” the group’s vice-president, Sarah Parshall Perry, told The Boston Globe.

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Perry subsequently filed a civil rights complaint in June 2025, which led to the Title IX investigation. Smith could lose federal funding if it is found in violation.

Apparently, Smith didn’t get enough of Levine at graduation and trotted him out again last November. Levine spoke at a colloquium on public health, where he neglected to discuss his decision to strongarm WPATH into removing all age limits on double mastectomies, castration, and other surgical horrors.

Jessica Scranton/Smith College