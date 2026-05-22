On May 23, We Interview Marie Hurabiell, Scott Wiener’s Opponent and Maybe the Only Democrat Running for Congress Who Knows What a Woman Is

California State Senator Scott Wiener, the most relentlessly pro-trans, blatantly anti-woman lawmaker in the state (maybe the country, maybe the world) is running for Congress. He is running with the support of tech billionaires, the Democratic establishment (with the notable exception of Nancy Pelosi), plenty of money, and more than 15 years’ worth of name recognition.

Just how anti-woman is Wiener? you may ask. We’ll get to the specifics, but this video will do for now. It’s a guy performing at a fundraiser for Wiener’s campaign.

In saner locales, you might assume that a man wearing a baby doll dress and a pig nose while singing “A Wiener Is a Girl’s Best Friend” is an oppo maneuver — a perverse and tasteless performance staged by the candidate’s opponents to make him look bad.

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