Chloe Cole Speech at University of Washington Canceled Amid Threats to Her Following the Murder of a Trans-Identified Student

Turning Point USA called off a planned speaking event with detransitioner Chloe Cole this week after a student described as transgender was stabbed to death, sparking community outrage and a wave of threats against Cole and the organization.

There is no indication at this point that the transgender student, who the Seattle Times is referring to as “she,” was murdered because the student was trans-identified. That didn’t stop the tragedy from becoming entangled in protests already brewing around the upcoming event organized by the university’s Turning Point USA chapter.

The group had planned to host Chloe Cole, who speaks in opposition to gender-affirming medical care for minors, telling her own cautionary tale about undergoing a double mastectomy when she was 15. Trans activists take violent exception to the mean things Cole says about the treatment she received. She’s frequently the target of threats and travels with security wherever she goes.

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However, Cole said, her security detail was not prepared for the level of threats she had received at University of Washington. “Antifa has assembled a local militia, in their own words, to shut down this event. Their actions, their explicit threats on my life, have raised this event to national attention, a level of attention our security team and our PD are frankly unprepared for.”

A 31-year-old man, who police have not yet named, surrendered to the Bellevue Police Department on Wednesday soon after they had released photos of the suspect. He was booked into the King County Jail on suspicion of murder.

The 19-year-old victim was discovered by university police in the laundry room of the victim’s residence at the off-campus Nordheim Court apartments on 25th Avenue Northeast, shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday. Although the King County medical examiner’s office had not yet released an official identification, multiple reports confirmed the victim was transgender.

Students and community members began criticizing the timing of the Turning Point event almost immediately, and a protest was organized for Wednesday, the same day Cole was scheduled to appear. The backlash proved too much to weather.

Cole announced on Instagram Tuesday evening that she would not be taking the stage. In a video accompanying the post, she connected the decision to the broader climate of risk she perceives around campus speaking engagements.

“Before Charlie Kirk’s assassination, I think I would have been less careful, but the times have changed, and speaking on a university campus in 2026 can come with consequences,” Cole said. “We are postponing this event because of this reality.”

The local TPUSA chapter confirmed the postponement on its own Instagram page the following day, describing the decision as a response to both the tragedy and a flood of threatening messages directed at its members.