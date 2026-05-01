PAS 2026: The Panel Wasn’t Canceled But Jamie Reed Was, and Can These Transmen Just Chill?

Jamie Reed and Lauren Leggieri attended the Pediatric Academic Societies annual meeting in Boston last weekend on behalf of LGBCC; see our standalone piece published April 27 piece for a full report. What follows is a summary and a postscript.

The PAS meeting is one of the most influential gatherings of pediatric clinicians in the United States. Thousands of physicians attend, earning continuing medical education (CME) credits. CME content shapes what American pediatricians believe and do.

This year, the meeting’s sole evidence-critical panel on pediatric gender medicine — “A Scientific Dialogue on the Care of Transgender and Gender Diverse Youth,” — was targeted for cancellation before the conference even opened. The pressure campaign was driven largely by Erin Reed, who published a piece calling on organizers to cancel the panel. The panel’s CME accreditation was also challenged before any content review had taken place, according to our sources. It’s unclear at this time whether accreditation will be granted.

Conference program director Dr. Daniel Rauch opened the Sunday session by assuring attendees that every effort had been made to add a “balance” speaker from the gender-affirming care community to the panel — and that every person who was approached had declined to participate.

Not so fast.

As Rauch concluded his remarks, a woman in the audience rose to announce that, as an author of WPATH SOC8 content, she would be happy to join the panel to provide balance.

The woman and her claim of authorship were familiar to many in the room. Kale Edmiston, an associate professor of psychiatry at UMass Chan Medical School, had previously written on social media that she contributed to the WPATH SOC 8 adolescent chapter – prompting the chapter’s lead author, Scott Leibowitz, to respond that Edmiston was not a contributor and that he’d never heard of her.

Her offer to join the panel was declined. Later, Edmiston, who identifies as a gay man, told Reed that she was spearheading a challenge to the panel’s accreditation.

The panel featured four speakers: panel chair and bioethicist Dr. Moti Gorin of Colorado State University, UK clinical psychologist Dr. Anna Hutchinson, Finnish researcher and psychiatrist Dr. Riittakerttu Kaltiala, and Dr. Steven Montante, a private practice physician who co-authored the first systematic review of mastectomy for gender dysphoric individuals under 26.

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Kaltiala presented findings from Finland’s national registry study. Hutchinson traced the history of the UK’s Tavistock gender clinic and the findings of the Cass Review. Montante walked through the data on adolescent “chest” surgery. Gorin applied foundational medical ethics principles — proportionality of intervention to evidence, informed consent, the obligation to do no harm — to what the evidence shows.

As one would expect, the panelists were calm, professional, and methodical in their presentations. So it logically follows (kidding!) that near the end of Dr. Hutchinson’s talk, two individuals wearing Antifa-style “black bloc” and green conference lanyards with no visible registration badges would rush the room, shouting “fuck you” and other choice words. Both were young women who appeared to have taken testosterone. (OK, given Kale Edmiston and now these two jokers, we have to ask – are transmen having a moment?)

Video: Jamie Reed

One of the women lunged toward the stage, close to where Anna Hutchinson stood. Security removed the disrupters after a physical struggle that nearly pulled the stage stairs from their position. Hutchinson stayed calm. “We are talking about people’s lives,” she said afterwards.

Conference registration at PAS 2026 required scanning a receipt QR code at the door and cost approximately $950 per attendee. The green lanyards were available freely in the lobby — no registration required. The Sunday panel, subjected to accreditation pressure and a demand for “balance” justified on grounds of safety, had no one at the door to verify attendees.

The Saturday LGBTQ+ APA SIG panel — featuring speakers whose professional identities are built around gender-affirming care advocacy — proceeded without conditions, a demand for a dissenting voice, or CME challenges. The Sunday evidence panel received 1,716 views in the conference app. The Saturday advocacy panel received just 347.

Later on Sunday, Jamie Reed received this email message from the PAS Code of Conduct Ad Hoc Committee: “Due to multiple Code of Conduct violations onsite in Boston during PAS 2026, your registration for the remainder of the PAS 2026 meeting has been revoked.”

Reed has twice written to the committee asking for clarification as to why, exactly, she was booted, what provisions of the conduct code she allegedly violated, and who made the decision to revoke her registration.