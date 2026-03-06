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In a “Watershed Moment,” U.S. Supreme Court Rules For Parents’ Notification Rights in California

In a 6-3 decision on March 2, the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated most of a permanent injunction that prohibits California public schools from “misleading parents about their children’s gender presentation” and from using a child’s non-natal name or pronouns when parents have forbidden the school from doing so. (The Supreme Court ruling, Mirabelli v. Bonta, is here.)

Last month, the Ninth Circuit of Appeals stayed the injunction pending a verdict in California’s appeal, which is being heard by the Ninth Circuit. Monday’s Supreme Court ruling holds that key parts of the injunction are likely to succeed on their merits and so must remain in effect as the appeal proceeds.

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One provision of the injunction, involving teachers’ free speech rights, was not reinstated. Details are later in this section.

A Victory for All Parents, Regardless of Religion

Significantly, the injunction and the Court’s ruling in Mirabelli v. Bonta go beyond protecting the rights of parents who object to California’s policies on religious grounds.

“This is a watershed moment. Not only are religious families protected but ALL parents,” said attorney and Our Duty co-lead Erin Friday, who filed an amicus brief in the case.

Photo: Thomas Moore Society

The Court reinstated these provisions of the injunction:

Schools may not actively deceive parents about a child’s gender presentation at school, such as by using different pronouns with parents than with the student, blocking parental access to records, or by lying.

Once a parent has communicated an objection, no school employee may use the child’s preferred name or pronouns.

No school employee may be punished for communicating to parents that their child has changed their name or pronouns.

California must explicitly state in PRISM teacher training and any other state-created gender instruction that parents and guardians have a constitutional right to be informed if their child expresses “gender incongruence.” School employees have a constitutional right to inform parents when a student expresses gender incongruence. Furthermore, these rights “are superior to any state or local laws, state or local regulations, or state or local policies to the contrary.”

Under the First Amendment’s Free Exercise Clause, the Court found that California’s intrusion on parents’ rights to guide their children’s spiritual development is even greater than was the case with Mahmoud v. Taylor: “[T]he intrusion on parents’ free exercise rights here — unconsented facilitation of a child’s gender transition — is greater than the introduction of LGBTQ storybooks we considered sufficient to trigger strict scrutiny in Mahmoud.”

The Court also found that the parents are likely to succeed on their Fourteenth Amendment substantive due process claim, holding that under long-established precedent, parents — not the state — have primary authority over the upbringing and education of their children.

That authority includes parents’ rights to participate in decisions about their children’s mental health. Because gender dysphoria “has an important bearing on a child’s mental health,” the Court concluded that California’s policies that “conceal that information from parents and facilitate a degree of gender transitioning during school hours” likely violate parents’ constitutionally recognized right to direct their children’s upbringing.