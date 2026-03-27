-With The Noise turned down and the News tuned in.

Ohio Bill Would Protect Families Who Refuse to Affirm from Losing Custody

House Bill 693 — the Affirming Families First Act — had its second hearing in the Ohio House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday. The bill, introduced by Reps. Gary Click (R-Vickery) and Josh Williams (R-Sylvania Township), would prohibit child welfare agencies, family courts, and custody determinations from construing a parent’s refusal to affirm a child’s gender identity as abuse, neglect, or evidence of an unsafe home environment.

Source: Jamie Reed/X

Our own Jamie Reed testified and live-tweeted from the hearing. Also testifying in support was investigative journalist Megan Brock of the Daily Wire, whose reporting blew open some of the most egregious abuses of Ohio’s child welfare system in the name of gender ideology — including a Cuyahoga County program that tracked children’s gender identities and labeled parents as “accepting” or “rejecting,” steering rejecting parents toward re-education before CPS removal. Reed highlighted Rep. Matthews’ point that screening foster parents for adherence to trans ideology costs many children their chance at a permanent home and loving family.

Source Jamie Reed/X

The response from across the aisle reflected cold disdain. A Democratic member refused to take contact information from testifiers and told Jamie the bill is “just a culture war issue” that “basically doesn’t matter.” Tell that to the parents who lost or nearly lost their children, or the children in foster care who missed out on a loving home.

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The bill advances in a legislature where Republicans hold a supermajority. Watch this one.

Former GLAAD President Admits “We Got Something Really Wrong” on Medicalization of Children

A new three-part podcast series called Strange Bedfellows: When LGB Met T — produced by Andy Mills, who co-produced The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling, and reported by Ben Kawaller for the nonprofit Longview Philanthropy— has delivered a remarkable admission from someone who helped construct the media architecture that normalized trans ideology across mainstream American journalism.