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NYU Langone Reportedly Resumes Pediatric Gender Treatments for Existing Patients

Last month, New York Attorney General Letitia James gave NYU Langone Health until March 11 to resume prescribing puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones to minors or face legal action. It now appears that NYU Langone has at least partially resumed treatment for minors, according to reporting by City & State, which covers New York politics and policy.

NYU Langone had closed its Transgender Youth Health Program in February after an executive order from the Trump administration threatened to pull Medicare and Medicaid funding from any hospital providing these treatments to patients under 18.

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James argued that the proposed federal rules hadn’t been finalized and the hospital’s decision constituted unlawful discrimination on the basis of gender identity under New York law. Moreover, on March 4, a U.S. District Court judge issued an injunction blocking Trump’s executive order nationwide, pending the outcome of current litigation against the order.

The March 11 deadline passed with no public response from NYU Langone or from James. Meanwhile, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz directly backed NYU Langone and rebuked James (see next story).

In a whiny letter to NYU Langone on March 13, Democratic state lawmakers Senator Kristen Gonzalez and Assembly Member Harvey Epstein, along with the healthcare workers’ union 1199SEIU, griped about the hospital’s partial compliance with James’s order.

“Though NYU has purportedly taken steps to reschedule previously cancelled appointments for gender-affirming care for those under 19, we have received no confirmation that the full spectrum of care initially being sought is being offered,” the letter states. “In addition, it is our understanding the new appointments for such care might not be offered at all…We call on you to provide gender-affirming care to all your patients who seek it, whether they be youth or adults, whether they are existing or new – and we call on you to do so immediately.”