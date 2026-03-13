With the Noise turned down and the News tuned in.

San Jose State Risks $300M So Men Can Invade Women’s Spaces; Women Who Object Are Called Bigots at Board Meeting

The long-running saga of men in women’s sports at San Jose State reached absurd new heights at a California State University (CSU) board meeting this week. Members of Women Are Real and ICONS condemned CSU’s refusal to remedy federal Title IX violations, prompting crybully wails of “transphobe” and “bigot” from others in the audience, most of them Cal State employees.

It was a vivid illustration of where California’s largest public university system has planted its flag: on the side of males who want access to women’s sports and spaces, against the women who object, and never mind the cost.

In January, the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) found San Jose State in violation of TItle IX. Because of its refusal to comply with OCR’s Resolution Agreement, the school could, in theory, lose $175 million in federal research grants and more than $130 million annually in student financial aid, according to a lawsuit filed by CSU. Two-thirds of San Jose State students receive federal aid.

“This Lesbian Has Had Plenty of Girlfriends with Penises”

At the board meeting, Alison Foote, treasurer of the Independent Council on Women’s Sports (ICONS), delivered a blunt assessment of the university’s conduct. “This is CSU-sanctioned sexual abuse of the women you are obligated to protect,” she said. “Your internally inconsistent Title IX and DHR guidelines that prioritize gender identity over sex has created the hostile environment unfolding before you now — but most importantly for the 260,000 women enrolled on your campuses.”

@womenarereals on X

You can hear other sane testimony, plus blather from CSU Chancellor Mildred Garcia, in this thread on X. Garcia assures us that CSU will never discriminate on the basis of “gender, gender identity, ethnicity, shared ancestry, national origin, religion, disability, or any other protected status.”

No mention of the discrimination that Title IX actually covers. You know the kind we mean.

In another display of the surreal logic endemic to California’s academic class, CSU San Bernardino professor Jamie O’Quinn whinged that she’d wanted to speak about budget cuts but now found it necessary to educate the bigots in the audience – especially the lesbians.

“The fact that I have to get up here and have to say that trans women are women and that’s what I have to use my time to do is absurd. Shame on you. Shame on all of you,” O’Quinn told the room. “And shame on you for using lesbian politics as a front for your transphobia — because this lesbian has had plenty of girlfriends with penises.”

The scene capped a tumultuous week. On March 6, San José State and the CSU system sued the federal government rather than agreeing to separate facilities and sports by sex, update policies and procedures accordingly, and restore athletic records to female athletes.

Share

Title IX Probe Finds Gaslighting Galore