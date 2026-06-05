AB Hernandez Caps High School Career By Stealing Two More Girls’ State Titles; CA Gov. Candidate Steve Hilton Vows to “Overturn” Law That Allows It

AB Hernandez closed out his years-long domination of girls’ track and field at the CIF State Track and Field Championships in Clovis on Saturday, winning the girls’ high jump and triple jump and finishing third in the long jump. He won the triple jump by nearly 20 inches. (Hernandez also won state titles in the girls’ high jump and triple jump in 2025, and finished second in the long jump. In 2024, he won league titles in all three jumps. His current triple jump record ranks 4th best in the nation, for girls. Compared to other boys, he’s tied for 3,053rd. Good riddance, AB.)

For the second year in a row, female athletes who came in second to Hernandez stood on the podium as “co-winners,” CIF’s lame attempt to compensate for its decision to continue allowing males to compete in the female category. In the long jump, Ellie McCuskey-Hay of St. Ignatius in San Francisco and Gianna Gonzalez of Moorpark finished first and second — the only event in which biological females beat Hernandez outright this weekend.

The Hernandez controversy and the CIF championships attracted attention from two top candidates in the gubernatorial primary, showing the growing valence of the sports issue in California politics.

Republican Steve Hilton, who leads the vote count as of this writing, headlined a Save Girls’ Sports rally outside the CIF venue on Friday. Appearing at the championships in Clovis for the second year in a row, Hilton said, “The first thing we have to do is overturn the law that set all this in motion, AB 1266, that was passed in 2013, that’s why we’ve been living with this for so long,” Hilton said. “That law violates the California state constitution... I will immediately suspend the law while we begin legal proceedings to overturn it.”

Meanwhile, Democratic candidate Tom Steyer posted a video of a conversation he had with Hernandez at a campaign event.

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“It’s the job of the governor to stand between danger and Californians,” Steyer said in the video. “And I mean it, and to make sure that people are safe, and to protect them from all the malign influences in this world. I’m so proud of you for what you’re doing. So proud of you for succeeding. So proud of you for competing. That’s really the point.” Apparently the “danger” and “malign influences” Steyer aims to shield Hernandez from are his female competitors, the parents in the stands, and the Save Girls’ Sports protesters who rally in support of female athletes.