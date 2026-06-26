Still Pending: The Supreme Court’s Sports Cases

As of publication, the Court has not yet ruled in West Virginia v. B.P.J. and Little v. Hecox, the cases testing whether states may bar trans-identified males from female sports. The term ends this month, so a decision is imminent. Some Court-watchers read the majority’s reasoning in last week’s Landor v. Louisiana decision, which tightened limits on what Congress can require of states that accept federal funds, as a possible signal of how the sports cases may go, though such tea-leaf reading is speculative. We will publish a dedicated edition the moment the ruling drops.

England’s Puberty Blocker Trial Restarts. The Minimum Age Is Now Eleven.

On June 19, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, Britain’s drug regulator, published an updated protocol for the NHS PATHWAYS clinical trial of puberty blockers, approving it to proceed after a four-month pause. The trial is to be led by researchers at King’s College London. It was recommended by the 2024 Cass Review, which found the evidence for puberty blockers “remarkably weak” and advised they be offered only “under a research protocol.” It will begin recruiting participants on August 1. The modified protocol sets a minimum enrollment age of 11 for trans-identified females and 12 for trans-identified males. The trial was originally designed to enroll children as young as 10. When the MHRA paused it in February over safety concerns, the regulator proposed raising the minimum age to 14. The approved minimum is now 11.

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