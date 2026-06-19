FTC and Four States Sue WPATH Alleging False and Misleading Claims – Not a Slam Dunk, But Undeniably Awesome

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) joined forces with the attorneys-general of Iowa, Nebraska, Alaska, and Texas on Wednesday to bring legal action against WPATH, alleging it has for years fed families false and misleading information about gender-related medical procedures performed on children. The complaint, which alleges violations of the FTC Act and state consumer protection statutes, was filed and will be heard in the Northern District Court of Texas.

The complaint contends that WPATH dressed up ideologically driven recommendations as scientifically grounded consensus, and did so in ways that benefited its members financially while leaving families without the information they needed to make sound medical decisions for their children.

Specific Allegations

The complaint advances several distinct accusations.

False claims of scientific grounding. WPATH has long presented its guidelines as representing consensus-based expert opinion. The complaint alleges this characterization is misleading, and that by repeating it, member clinicians passed unsubstantiated claims directly to the families they were treating.

Removal of age limits without clinical justification. When WPATH published its 2022 Standards of Care (SOC-8), it removed all reference to minimum age thresholds for procedures including breast removal and genital surgery. The complaint alleges this was not a decision driven by medical evidence but by political pressure from then-Assistant Secretary for HHS Admiral Rachel Levine.

Concealment of adverse effects. The complaint alleges that WPATH failed to disclose to families a range of serious adverse effects associated with cross-sex hormones and related interventions, including “mood disturbances, vocal pain and limitations, pelvic pain, clitoral discomfort, vaginal pain, inability to orgasm, incontinence and erectile pain.”

The ‘live daughter or dead son’ claim. WPATH’s characterization of transition services as lifesaving led clinicians to deploy emotionally coercive framing directly with parents — including asking whether they “would rather have a live daughter or a dead son.” The complaint states there is “no competent and reliable scientific evidence to suggest these interventions reduce the risk of suicide” — a conclusion that echoes the findings of multiple recent systematic evidence reviews in Europe and elsewhere.

“Medically necessary” labeling for financial gain. The complaint alleges that WPATH applied the designation “medically necessary” to nearly every transition service it recommended, not on genuine clinical grounds, but to increase the probability that health insurers would cover the costs — directly expanding revenue for member clinicians.

Moreover, “Because WPATH fears that open scientific debate will result in less profit and business for its members, WPATH routinely suppresses opposing scientific viewpoints by intentionally concealing information,” the complaint says.

Among other transgressions, WPATH blocked publication of the Johns Hopkins reviews that it commissioned and failed to disclose two patient suicides in a Johanna-Olson Kennedy study that formed the basis of SOC-8 guidelines. The complaint includes remarks by a member of a WPATH forum who complained that open disagreement among members and public discussion of detransitioners “potentially jeopardized [clinicians’] income. Indeed, the WPATH member complained that public debates ‘reduce[] the inclusion/exclusion battle to mutually opposing academics with paychecks at stake, which means companies are less likely to invest in trans and gender expansive infrastructure.’ “

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WPATH Response