Cleveland Clinic Becomes the Second Major Hospital to Settle With the DOJ

On June 5, the Department of Justice announced a resolution with the Cleveland Clinic Foundation — one of the largest and most prestigious health systems in the United States — ending its provision of pediatric “gender affirming care” and committing $2 million to detransition services.

The settlement, co-signed by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, binds Cleveland Clinic to a 20-year commitment not to perform or offer puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, surgical interventions, or other related sex-rejecting procedures for minors. The detransition services Cleveland Clinic must now provide include hormonal balancing, surgical revision and reconstruction, fertility restoration, psychological support including grief counseling, and insurance coordination — available to all patients regardless of their ability to pay. The clinic must maintain a dedicated website, phone number, and care coordinator for detransition, and must conduct direct outreach to organizations providing non-medical support to people seeking to reverse prior interventions.

The billing allegation underlying the investigation is significant: Cleveland Clinic is alleged to have used billing codes for general endocrine disorders rather than the accurate codes for gender-transition procedures, thereby obscuring the nature of what was being billed. The clinic paid $308,000 to resolve the billing claims, denied all allegations, and said it cooperated with investigators throughout. The penalty is lower than the $10 million Texas Children’s Hospital paid last month — a difference that reflects the scope of each investigation, not the seriousness of the pattern.

Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward said the DOJ is “steadfastly committed to protecting America’s children” and that Cleveland Clinic follows Texas Children’s Hospital in reaching this type of agreement. Children’s Hospital in Columbus stopped providing pediatric and adult “gender affirming care” in September 2025, before any settlement. The DOJ has made clear this is a national investigation. Two of America’s most prominent health systems have now settled. The list of institutions under scrutiny has not been published. The investigation continues.

CA Advances Attack on Free Speech in Psychotherapy and the Workplace

This week, as it is wont to do, the California legislature launched multi-pronged attacks on free speech. Senate and Assembly committees advanced two bad bills, SB 934 and AB 1803, on party-line votes.

Whistleblower Jamie Reed, clinical psychologist Joe Burgo, attorney Kara Dansky, and parents’ rights activist Sophia Lorey pushed back in searing, precise testimony that should give pause to anyone who cares about the First Amendment and the integrity of the psychotherapeutic process. But alas, this is the California legislature, where professional witnesses who testify to a preponderance of same-sex attraction and autism among trans-identified youth get accused of “just completely obliterating their existence.”