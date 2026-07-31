When A Powerful Democratic Think Tank Says Sports Restrictions “May Be Appropriate.” - The Loudest Objections Are Coming From Its Own Side.

The Center for American Progress published a report this week titled “Ending the Backlash on LGBTQI+ Issues.” One of the most influential Democratic-aligned policy shops in Washington is urging Democrats to keep defending trans-identified people from discrimination — passage of the Equality Act, open military service, even no political interference in youth gender medicine — while at last granting that on athletics, restrictions “may be appropriate under some circumstances.” The author writes that eligibility belongs with governing bodies and schools rather than politicians. Caleb Smith, CAP’s trans-identified director of LGBTQI+ health policy, and Winnie Stachelberg, who founded the organization’s LGBTQI+ program, told The Advocate the goal is to “turn down the temperature” without abandoning the party’s underlying commitments.

The report’s own findings explain the shift. A May 2025 Gallup poll found that 69% of American adults said trans-identified athletes should compete only on teams matching their birth sex, with 24% supporting eligibility based on gender identity. The movement is non partisan: Democratic support for gender-identity-based competition has fallen from a high of 55 percent in 2021 to 45 percent by 2025. In February a 2025 Pew survey found that 66% of adults were in favor of the birth-sex rules, while a smaller majority, 56 percent, still backed nondiscrimination protections in employment, housing, and public accommodations. This is the split CAP is attempting to straddle. What the report doesn’t address is what its own numbers actually show. It characterizes every objection to transgender policy preferences as the work of “the far right,” menacing a minority under 2 percent of the population, and never acknowledging the reality of the plurality of voters rejecting those positions as in part CAP’s own coalition: left-leaning and registered Democrats, not just Republicans.

Share

What the report omits is far more telling. It spends six pages completely ignoring the competing interests of women and girls, the very conflict that created sex-segragated sports in the first place. The authors half-heartedly concede in a single line that “we all know there are differences between men and women,” then move on as if this isn’t being contested on the left. Women and girls surface only incidentally, inside the phrase “women’s sports,” never as a class, or as real individuals with rights or interests to be balanced against anyone else’s. The sports section invokes a level playing field without naming whom it protects or why sex is the reason the category even exists. A framework premised on shielding a vulnerable minority from a hostile majority makes no room for a competing-rights analysis — and so the women’s side of the ledger is left off the page and out of the conversation.

The loudest objections have come not from the right but from within. Alejandra Caraballo, a trans-identified attorney at Harvard Law’s Cyberlaw Clinic, called the report’s treatment of the NCAA’s post-Trump policy change “essentially legitimizing a Trump-directed action” and faulted CAP for legal incoherence — backing broad nondiscrimination law while leaving room for the exclusions such law would seem to bar. CAP’s Caleb Smith responded that the group still opposes blanket state and federal bans. It leaves eligibility decisions to individual governing bodies instead of backing any particular restriction. Both can be true. But when a Democratic-aligned institution hands this question to other governing bodies just as its own voters are moving against the activist position, that suggests the position has become a liability — particularly as the most prominent body to act, the NCAA, has moved toward sex-based eligibility. “Let the institutions decide” marks an undeclared backing away from gender-identity-based competition in sports — a stance that has lost majority support even inside CAP’s own coalition.

The DAR Made Its Choice. Now Congress Is Muscling In.

On June 26, delegates at the Daughters of the American Revolution’s 135th Continental Congress voted 1,481 to 984 against a resolution that would have limited membership in the lineage-based women’s organization to those “born female.” The measure, which was brought by a faction called Daughters Advocating for Restoration, would have reversed the effect of a 2023 bylaw that allowed DAR to admit trans-identified applicants who change their birth certificates and also meet its genealogical requirements. The margin was decisive, roughly 60 to 40, and a counter-group, Daughters for Inclusivity, celebrated the result. Laura McDonald, a leader of the faction, initially told the Washington Times that the will of the assembly had been heard. Days later she challenged whether the vote had complied with DAR’s own bylaws, telling the Daily Signal the question should have gone to a separate October 11 special meeting, that most members were never notified, and that leadership allowed only one legal opinion into the hall. She did not dispute the count; her objection was to the process. She and her allies now await a call for that special meeting.