Illinois Removes Testosterone from Rx Monitoring, Mandates Insurance for a 6-Month Hormone Supply, and Conceals Gender-Marker Changes

Hours before marching in the Chicago Pride Parade, Governor JB Pritzker signed three bills expanding gender-transition infrastructure in Illinois.

All three bills are problematic, two of them especially so for the health of the trans-identified people they are supposed to benefit.

HB 4834 removes testosterone from the state’s Prescription Monitoring Program and bars estrogen, GnRH analogues (puberty blockers), mifepristone, and misoprostol from ever being added to the database. Testosterone is a Schedule III controlled substance, the same tier as ketamine. It can be addictive and has serious, documented risks for women who take it.

Most state prescription monitoring programs, including the one in Illinois before the HB 4834 carve-out, monitor the entire Schedule III class without exception. The bill doesn’t just stop future data collection — it mandates purging records that were already legally collected. That erases a historical monitoring trail entirely, including for patients whose past testosterone use might matter for interpreting future prescriptions in combination with other controlled substances.

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HB 5492 requires insurance companies operating in Illinois to cover up to six months of prescribed cross-sex hormone therapy, effective January 1, 2027. Illinois is expanding guaranteed insurance access to cross-sex hormones at a time when several other states and the federal government are moving to restrict gender-affirming care because the evidence base doesn’t support it. Cross-sex hormones carry increased cardiovascular and clotting risk, fertility and bone-density impacts, and more — risks that routine clinical monitoring is designed to catch. Pushing insurers toward the maximum allowable supply removes a natural checkpoint at a time when a patient needing a refill would ordinarily be required to see a provider or pharmacist.

HB 5095 allows residents to change the gender-marker (male, female, or X) on state IDs or driver’s licenses and keeps those changes confidential, except by court order. The underlying change record is shielded by default, including from employers, law enforcement, and other agencies.