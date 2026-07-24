An Ohio Democrat Says “Boys Playing in Girls’ Sports.” The Reaction From Her Own Party’s Activist Wing Became the Story.

Ohio Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dr. Amy Acton, locked in a tight race with Republican Vivek Ramaswamy, was asked by the Toledo Blade on June 30 for her reaction to the Supreme Court’s ruling in West Virginia v. B.P.J. and Little v. Hecox, which held that states may bar biological males from girls’ and women’s sports without violating Title IX or the Equal Protection Clause. Acton replied: “I do not support boys playing in girls sports,” adding “This is already settled law in Ohio, and as governor I will enforce and uphold the law.”

The reaction from her own party was immediate. Signal Ohio, a nonprofit statewide news outlet, reported that the Ohio Democrats Progressive Caucus, an official but recently recognized state-party advisory group, not a governing body, posted a statement warning that its members were “less willing to doorknock” for Acton over the comment. Ohio political reporter Andrew Tobias documented on X that the post disappeared from the caucus’s Facebook page shortly after he flagged it, and the caucus did not respond to questions from either Signal Ohio or the Daily Signal about why. Some coverage of the episode, including a piece by transgender-rights activist and writer Erin Reed, characterized this as the state party having “banned criticism” of Acton. Journalist Benjamin Ryan pushed back on that framing directly, noting that the only evidence is the caucus’s own account of a procedural violation (it had posted before completing an internal approval process as a newly recognized party body), not confirmation from the state party of any demand or gag order. “That’s a procedural violation, not a gag order,” Ryan wrote, adding that the absence of a visible consequence for Acton “isn’t proof of absence of consequence. It’s an assumption doing work a source should be doing.” The Buckeye Flame, a Cleveland-based LGBTQ-focused outlet, ran a piece by writer NV Gay declaring that “the transgender community of Ohio was betrayed” by Acton “for the sake of winning an election.” U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur of Toledo, also up for reelection, drew a separate Buckeye Flame op-ed for her May vote in favor of a federal bill that would require schools to get parental permission before using a student’s chosen name or pronouns on school forms and would strip federal funds from schools that teach “gender ideology.” She was one of only eight Democrats to support it. Acton’s campaign later added general LGBTQ+ equality language to her platform without walking back the sports comment itself. Not every Democrat close to this fight agreed the backlash made sense. Maria Bruno, executive director of the group Ohioans Against Extremism, called it “frustrating to see an otherwise strong candidate take the bait by trying to triangulate a response rather than just being frank,” and argued the party’s energy was better spent on cost-of-living issues than this fight.

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The obvious irony — a right-leaning outlet baiting a Democrat — isn’t the one that holds up. The Toledo Blade is not easy to categorize politically. Its editorial page ran a piece in 2024 celebrating city funding for gay and transgender healthcare. Its own reporters have separately and publicly accused ownership, Block Communications, of softening news coverage in ways favorable to conservative narratives, and the paper’s editorial board published a piece in April scrutinizing Acton’s platform from a fiscally conservative angle. Whether the reporter who asked Acton this question intended to generate exactly this kind of story, or simply asked because the ruling was news and any candidate’s reaction to it would be, is not something we can ascertain. What can be said is that an outlet with no particular reason to do Acton any favors put a question to her to which the two most visible answers each carried a cost. Regardless of what motivated the question, the fight over this issue now runs inside the Democratic coalition, not just between the parties.