NPR Said HHS “Abandoned” a Hospital Funding Threat. Then NPR Quietly Changed Its Own Story.

On July 13, NPR published a story under the headline “Trump’s HHS abandons threat to withhold Medicare and Medicaid funding over trans care,” reporting that an internal document showed HHS would not finalize a proposed rule barring Medicare and Medicaid funding from hospitals that provide pediatric “gender-affirming care.” (Archived copy of the original July 13 version here, since NPR later revised it.) The official HHS account disputed the story directly on X: “Claims that HHS has ‘abandoned’ federal rulemaking to establish a condition of participation in Medicare and Medicaid for hospitals are completely inaccurate and unfounded. The Department has not withdrawn or reversed course on the ‘Medicare and Medicaid Programs; Hospital Condition of Participation: Prohibiting Sex-Rejecting Procedures for Children’ rule. HHS and CMS continue to follow statutory requirements by reviewing comments, and we intend to issue a final rule.” Benjamin Ryan flagged the dispute in a post on X.

NPR itself then conceded the point mattered. The story now carries an editor’s note dated July 14: “This story has been updated to include information from a post the Department of Health and Human Services made on X after the article’s initial publication in which the agency said it did not ‘abandon’ its rule. We have adjusted that language in the story and headline.” The headline now reads “Trump’s HHS shelves threat“, not “abandons” it, a meaningfully softer verb that concedes the rule is still alive, just not finalized.

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The public record supports the softer reading. The rule has not been formally withdrawn. The administration’s unified regulatory agenda still lists it, with the public comment period closed in February and a final-action deadline of December 2028, the outer limit set by a statute requiring Medicare rules to be finalized within three years of proposal. The rule is filed under “long-term actions,” and NPR’s revised version notes it has not been sent to the White House budget office for the final review that would signal imminent action. None of that is abandonment. It is a rule moving slowly, or held deliberately in place, which is the sharper point NPR eventually reached. As Georgetown’s Katie Keith, who served in the Biden administration, told NPR: “By not withdrawing the rule, CMS can keep the threat of doing so alive and continue to discourage providers from offering the care, even if the rule is never finalized.” One caveat cuts both ways. The public agenda tells us the rule’s formal status, but not HHS’s private intentions, which is exactly what NPR claims its internal document reveals. That document has not been released. Until it is, no one outside the agency can say for certain whether the rule is being nursed along or quietly abandoned. The rule was never killed. It was left where its mere existence keeps hospitals nervous, and NPR’s first draft mistook that for surrender.

What is not in dispute is that the broader pressure campaign continues on every other front. The Department of Justice keeps issuing administrative and criminal subpoenas to hospitals, seeking full medical records for transgender youth and employment files for their providers, and it has already reached settlements with Texas Children’s Hospital and the Cleveland Clinic. Both agreed to end pediatric “gender-affirming care” and to fund detransition services, though on different terms: Texas Children’s will pay $10 million and build a dedicated detransition clinic, while the Cleveland Clinic committed $2 million and a twenty-year halt, each without admitting liability. Whatever HHS ultimately decides about this one rule, readers should treat any claim that the administration has retreated from this fight with skepticism.