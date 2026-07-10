Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals Will Hear Florida’s Suit Against the AAP, WPATH, and Endocrine Society

On July 8, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit took the unusual step of vacating a three-judge panel and agreeing to hear, en banc (with all its judges), Florida’s lawsuit against the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH), and the Endocrine Society. The court order, including a dissent, is here.

The court vacated a June 22 panel opinion and paused a district court injunction that had blocked Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier’s case. The case alleges the three organizations violated Florida’s consumer protection and racketeering statutes by misleading families about the evidence behind pediatric gender medicine guidelines.

We are still gathering details on what this development signals for the case going forward. Look for a complete writeup next week.

Disqualification of Maine’s Protect Girls’ Sports Initiative Faces New Federal Lawsuit as Issue Roils Political Races

A petition circulator and three Maine voters took Secretary of State Shenna Bellows to federal court last week, claiming she overreached a prior court agreement to help sink a ballot measure that would keep male athletes off girls’ sports teams in public schools. Filed last Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Portland, the federal case runs parallel to but is separate from an appeal already before the Maine Supreme Judicial Court. That appeal was brought by Protect Girls’ Sports in Maine, the organization behind the referendum.

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Bellows had disqualified roughly 12,000 of the nearly 80,000 signatures the campaign turned in this spring, claiming forged signatures, duplicate entries, and circulator misconduct. That left the measure 532 signatures short of qualifying for the November ballot.

The four plaintiffs in the new federal case are Cairo, a Texas-based petition circulator who goes by one name, and three Maine residents who signed the petition. All say they were hurt by Bellows’ rejection of roughly 1,520 signatures collected by four out-of-state circulators, including Cairo, who neglected to check a box on their paperwork agreeing to submit to Maine’s jurisdiction. That requirement is part of a legal settlement Bellows helped broker after a federal appeals court found Maine’s in-state residency rule for circulators likely violated the First Amendment. Under that arrangement, circulators who don’t live in Maine can still gather signatures as long as they agree to comply with state law and cooperate with any ballot-related investigation.