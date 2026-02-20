The noise turned down. The news tuned in.

New Polling: Dems Up, Trump Down, Trans Out

As the public sours on Donald Trump, the Democratic Party is making a comeback – yet the bluer-than-blue-coded trans rights movement is losing ground. That’s the takeaway from new polling by The Argument, which surveyed 3,003 registered voters between February 4–10.

The poll showed Democrats leading Republicans on a generic congressional ballot among all registered voters by 46% to 41%, with 13% undecided. It also showed these same voters putting the brakes on the trans train.

Share

North Carolina’s 2016 “bathroom bill” helped sink Governor Pat McCrory after widespread backlash against requiring people to use bathrooms based on sex. Today? 52% of voters support such a law. Just 33% oppose it.