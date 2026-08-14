WNBA Meets to Discuss “Trans Athletes” and Eligibility, Decides Critics Are Mean

In recent weeks the WNBA has been engulfed in a controversy that began with Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham saying sane, obvious things like men should not be playing in women’s and girls’ sports. Sophie supporters staged rallies, critics screamed and spat at them, coaches and players yammered about “inclusiveness,” and retired NBA stars declared they were eligible for the draft, because the WNBA is unclear on what it thinks a W is. Read our coverage of the whole mess, which includes a suggestion for how to resolve it (you’re welcome, WNBA).

Meanwhile, WNBA brass met this week to hash things out. Here is the league’s statement, in full:

“Today’s meeting covered a wide range of topics, including ongoing discussions on transgender athletes and the continued hate and vitriol directed at players online. We will continue to engage all league stakeholders in the coming weeks and months. We will approach these important conversations thoughtfully and in alignment with the values of our league. There are no immediate eligibility matters affecting the WNBA and we strongly denounce the bad-faith efforts to use these topics to demean or marginalize others.”

So glad that’s sorted.

A positive sign, if you’re the type who looks for those, is the use of that word immediate. There are no immediate eligibility matters affecting the WNBA. Which suggests the league knows there will be eligibility matters before long, if it doesn’t get off its collective ass and do something besides pout.

We’ll keep you bigots posted.

Medicaid Coverage for Pediatric Gender Transition to End in October, with “Tapering Period” for Cross-Sex Hormones

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) issued a final rule on August 11 cutting off federal Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) funding for puberty blockers, cross-sex hormone therapy, and surgical procedures affecting primary or secondary sex characteristics in beneficiaries under 18 (under 19 in CHIP).

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The rule includes a six-month “tapering period,” allowing continued federal funding for children already receiving cross-sex hormone therapy at the time the rule takes effect. That accommodation does not extend to puberty blockers or surgical procedures, for which federal funding ends immediately when the rule takes effect in October — 60 days after its August 13 publication in the Federal Register.