With The Noise turned down and the News tuned in.

The AMA Said What It Said — Then Said It Didn’t Say It

The American Medical Association spent seven weeks not correcting the record. Then, on March 26, it decided the record needed correcting.

The story begins on February 3, when the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) released a nine-page position statement advising its members against performing gender-transition surgeries on patients under the age of 19. The evidence base was too weak and the potential for irreversible harm too great, the ASPS concluded — making it the first major medical society in the United States to formally oppose such procedures for minors. The press immediately went looking for reaction from the AMA, the largest and most powerful physicians’ organization in the country.

Share

The AMA’s chief communications officer, Joshua Zembik, told National Review, NBC News, STAT News, and the New York Times that the evidence for gender-transition surgery in minors was “insufficient” and that, in the absence of clear evidence, the AMA “agrees with ASPS that surgical interventions in minors should be generally deferred to adulthood.” The Times ran the story under the headline “Doctors’ Group Endorses Restrictions on Gender-Related Surgery for Minors.”

Jesse Singal cited the same statement in a February Times opinion piece arguing that major medical associations had spent years substituting ideology for evidence. Singal contacted the AMA for comment while reporting that column, and a press representative promised to find someone to speak with him. He reported on X that he received “total silence and no response to a followup email.”

On March 16, the Times referenced the AMA’s February statement again in a piece on a tense meeting in which HHS administrator Mehmet Oz pressed medical societies on the efficacy of pediatric gender care. Six weeks. Four outlets. No correction requested.

Then came March 26, when AMA board chair Dr. David Aizuss published a Board Newsletter attempting to rewrite history. The newsletter claimed that the AMA had never said it agreed with the ASPS that surgical interventions in minors should be deferred to adulthood — that this characterization had been the media’s doing, not the AMA’s. The organization’s new position was that its statement to reporters had been intended only to “preserve — not diminish — access to gender-affirming care,” and that “AMA policy on gender-affirming care is unchanged.”

The AMA newsletter alleged that the AMA had submitted correction requests to the Times and a letter to the editor asking for a public retraction — asserting, in other words, that the Times had fabricated or distorted the AMA’s own words. The Times responded the same day with a fact-check that flatly rejected both claims, stated the paper had received no correction requests of any kind from the AMA, and released the original statement from communications officer Joshua Zembikl. That statement said the evidence for gender-affirming surgical intervention in minors is “insufficient,” and “in the absence of clear evidence, the AMA agrees with ASPS that surgical interventions in minors should be generally deferred to adulthood.”

The text matched word for word what National Review, NBC News, STAT, and the Times had all reported in February. The Times had quoted National Review quoting the AMA — and now the AMA was claiming the quote was wrong, six weeks after the fact, with no explanation for the delay and no evidence to support the accusation

The problem for the AMA is that reporters did not editorialize the AMA’s position — they quoted its communications officer directly, and the Times has the original statement to prove it.

As Leor Sapir and others have documented, the AMA’s public posture on pediatric gender medicine has long been shaped not by systematic evidence review but by deference to activists and conflicted insiders — doctors personally invested in these procedures who demonstrably misunderstand basic principles of evidence-based medicine. Leaked video footage captured AMA president Bobby Mukkamala falsely claiming that the suicide rate among people who identify as transgender runs between 50 and 70 percent — a figure so disconnected from any credible research that even ACLU attorney Chase Strangio acknowledged before the Supreme Court that such deaths are, thankfully, rare.

When pressed on why the AMA continued endorsing interventions that systematic reviews found to be weakly evidenced, Mukkamala answered that the organization should simply defer to clinicians performing the procedures — an inversion, Sapir noted, of every foundational principle of evidence-based medicine, which places systematic reviews at the top of the evidence hierarchy and individual clinician opinion at the bottom. When the March walk-back landed, Sapir asked the question the AMA most wanted to avoid: if the organization was wrong about surgeries, could it also have been wrong about hormones?

The ASPS story has its own layer of institutional dysfunction, documented by Ryan in February. When the ASPS board released its position statement, it blindsided its own Gender Surgery Task Force — a body convened nine months earlier, consisting of plastic surgeons, adolescent psychiatrists, and research methodologists, tasked with examining the evidence around youth gender surgeries.

The task force had been meeting monthly, submitted anonymized position statements to the board in December, and was actively working toward an evidence-informed summary. None of it, per a signed open letter from task force members, appears to have reached the board. The WPATH-affiliated surgeons on the task force responded with outrage. Dr. Steven Montante — who co-authored the only systematic review of gender-transition mastectomies for adolescents, a review that found the evidence base weak and unreliable — responded differently. He withdrew his signature from the protest letter and wrote separately to the board that the position statement had not gone far enough: he would have extended the surgical restriction to age 25, citing the particular vulnerabilities of young adults who often receive less rigorous evaluation than minors do.