The Kennedy Declaration Was Good While It Lasted. Now It’s Gone, But the Evidence Remains – As Do Proposed CMS Rules

In a strongly worded opinion issued April 18, a federal district judge in Oregon overturned HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s directive ordering health care facilities to stop providing puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and gender surgeries for minors, or face exclusion from Medicare and Medicaid.

Twenty-one states and the District of Columbia had sued to block the December 2025 directive, known as the Kennedy Declaration, contending that Kennedy exceeded his authority and violated states’ rights to manage their Medicare and Medicaid systems. Judge Mustafa Kasubhai (he/him, per his signature), a Biden appointee based in Oregon, agreed. He vacated the declaration entirely and enjoined the federal government from enforcing it or “any materially similar” policy against providers.

Kasubhai found the declaration unlawful on multiple grounds: It violated Medicare’s notice-and-comment requirements and the Administrative Procedure Act’s rulemaking requirements, both of which mandate public consultation before any policy change affecting provider eligibility. Furthermore, the declaration exceeded the Secretary’s statutory authority, Kasubhai said, because the Medicare statute itself bars federal officers from supervising or controlling the practice of medicine, a power historically reserved to states. He also found the declaration was inconsistent with existing law, undermining the terms of federally approved state Medicaid plans that already covered gender-affirming care.

The Kennedy Declaration was issued in December 2025. The opinion records its near-immediate consequences, which makes for pleasant reading:

“By February 11, 2026, ‘more than 40 hospital systems across the country’ had suspended gender-affirming care in minors…Children’s Hospital Colorado suspended its programs on January 2, 2026, only three days after HHS General Counsel Stuart announced his referral on social media…Children’s Minnesota temporarily paused its programs effective February 27, 2026…Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital “believe[d] the declaration is enforceable now” and that continuing to offer treatment would put Mary Bridge “on the federal government’s radar.”

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Quoting from their X posts, the judge harrumphed indignantly that HHS officials had publicly taken credit for the suspensions, vowing that “investigations are sadly not done” and that they “will not stop until every child is safe and every hospital and doctor prioritizes ‘do no harm’.” How dare they.

A sidebar, if you will, on Judge Kasubhai: A glowing article (accompanied by the illustration below) in the University of Oregon’s student newspaper hailed him as “an evangelist for gender identity rights,” because of his work on four (yes, four) panels “to educate other lawyers and judges about the importance of pronouns.” One of Kasubhai’s co-panelists was a federal magistrate judge who has two nonbinary children.

Illustration of Judge Mustafa Kasubhai/The Daily Emerald

Back to the opinion: To the well-informed (that’s you, dear reader), the judge’s opinion drips with irony. On the one hand, he makes it clear that he’s not ruling on the underlying question of whether gender-affirming care is safe or effective; his decision is grounded in procedural and jurisdictional analysis. On the other hand, Kasubhai characterized Kennedy’s failure to follow APA requirements as evidence of “cruelty” and said the declaration “harmed children.” He further harrumphed: “Defendants have sweepingly wielded the Kennedy Declaration to threaten children’s hospitals that provide life-saving care to children.”

Speaking of harms, who knows how or whether this judge engaged with the HHS Review of Evidence and Best Practices, which is the basis of the Kennedy Declaration. The review identifies a range of harms associated with medical transition in minors, including infertility, sexual dysfunction, impaired bone density, adverse cognitive impacts, cardiovascular and metabolic disorders, psychiatric disorders, surgical complications, and regret. It finds that American gender clinics frequently skip or minimize mental health assessments, with some conducting evaluations in a single two-hour session, and that clinics are not even adhering to the relatively permissive WPATH criteria. These are the clinics that Kasubhai asserts provide “life-saving care.”

Be that as it may, the court did not rule on whether the Kennedy Declaration’s underlying conclusions were correct. The HHS review was not challenged. It stands. And although Children’s Minnesota resumed all services in its Gender Health program, it remains to be seen whether other providers will follow suit. Children’s Hospital Colorado says the ruling doesn’t provide enough legal protection to do so.

The administration can appeal the ruling to the Ninth Circuit. It could also attempt to achieve the same goals through formal notice-and-comment rulemaking — the process it bypassed —although the court’s injunction against “any materially similar policy” could constrain that avenue at least in the plaintiff states.