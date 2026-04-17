Trans Baby Killer, Quietly Released 30 Years Early, Misses His Trans Baby Killer Boyfriend and Is Staying in a Women’s Shelter

Jonathan Richardson, also known as Autumn Cordellioné, walked out of an Indiana prison last December, having served less than half of a 55-year sentence for murdering his girlfriend’s baby. Cordellioné strangled 11-month-old Faith Lee in their Evansville home in 2002. Unbeknownst to local law enforcement or the Vanderburgh County authorities, he was released back into the community twenty-three years later.

“The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office was not notified that this defendant was back in the community,” Prosecutor Diana Moers told the Evansville Courier & Press. “They [sic] were spotted by a citizen who recognized them [sic] from the original court case.”

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Prison officials gave no explanation for Richardson’s sudden and unusually early release. However, it’s worth noting that by releasing him, the Indiana Department of Corrections avoided paying for an orchiectomy and a penile inversion, which a federal judge had ruled Richardson was entitled to.

Since his release, Richardson has created several social media profiles and has posted pornographic content of himself, according to Reduxx. Here he is striking a pose while invoking Martin Luther King.

Photo: Reduxx

On Reddit, Richardson describes himself as “transfeminine polyamorous and pansexual” and has discussed a relationship with another trans-identified baby killer, Cory Wallace, who is serving 72 years for beating his four-month-old son to death.

“I can’t sleep because I miss my trans significant other,” Richardson says in an Instagram video. “She ended up moving in to the cell with me…The first night she moved in, I was like, ‘Want me to suck your d**k?”

Using AI, Richardson has generated images of himself and Wallace with two young boys.

According to a source cited by Reduxx, Richardson is staying at a women’s shelter.

During proceedings in Richardson’s lawsuit to compel the state to pay for gender surgery, the mother of the child he murdered submitted an opposition statement to the court: “On the day he murdered my child, I personally observed Plaintiff with a fresh bleeding tattoo of my child’s name on his arm…I live in fear for myself and my children of the day he is released from prison, which largely increases at the thought that his identity may be concealed upon release.”