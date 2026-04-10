Controlled Study Spanning 23 Years Shows Severe Psychiatric Deterioration Among Youth Who Underwent Gender Reassignment

Start with the number about medicalization, the one that ends the argument: among the boys who underwent feminizing gender reassignment, the rate of serious psychiatric illness rose from 9.8% before referral to 60.7% afterward, a more than sixfold increase. For girls who underwent masculinizing gender reassignment, it rose from 21.6% to 54.5%.

These are the children who, by clinical standards, looked like good candidates for medical intervention. They were selected for treatment because their psychiatric needs were far lower at intake than gender dysphoric youth who were not selected. Yet after treatment, more than half of the medicalized patients required specialist-level psychiatric care (in Finland, a referral-only tier reserved for severe or deteriorating cases). Their rates of psychiatric morbidity had essentially converged with the rate of their gender dysphoric cohorts who had been judged not mentally well enough to be medicalized.

Study avoids usual pitfalls of poor follow-up, small samples, missing data

The new study in Acta Paediatrica, led by Finnish researcher Sami-Matti Ruuska and senior author Riittakerttu Kaltiala, is uniquely valuable (and particularly damning) because it avoids the usual problems of small samples, missing data, lack of controls, and poor follow-up that plague most research on gender dysphoria. Dr. Julia Mason, a pediatrician who has been closely tracking this research, put it concisely: “The Finns went into providing GAC to minors with an open mind, but unlike some clinics, they paid attention to how things were going.”

The study drew from Finland’s national health registries to follow every under-23-year-old referred to the country’s centralized gender identity services between 1996 and 2019. They matched 2,083 gender-referred individuals against a control group of 16,643 peers from the general population. They further compared the outcomes of gender-referred patients who medicalized with those who did not.

Because Finland’s health registers are mandatory and patients cannot opt out, the dataset captured the complete trajectory of every gender-referred adolescent in the country over that period. The median follow-up was just under 5 years, with a maximum of 25 years.

Upending the “minority stress” theory of psychiatric morbidity in gender-distressed youth

Gender-referred adolescents were roughly three times as likely as the control group to have serious psychiatric illness before they ever walked into a gender clinic (45.7% versus 15%), and more than four times as likely two or more years afterward (61.7% versus 14.6%).

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Under the minority stress model, psychiatric distress seen in gender-dysphoric youth is secondary to the gender dysphoria itself. Under this model, treating the dysphoria through medical transition should alleviate the psychiatric problems. The Finnish data shows the opposite.

The proportion of gender-referred adolescents who had already required specialist-level psychiatric treatment before their first contact with gender identity services doubled from the earlier cohort to the later one: 23.7% in 1996–2010 versus 47.9% in 2011–2019. The general adolescent population showed no comparable rise. “Minority stress theory posits that mental disorders in transgender identifying people largely arise from actual and internalised prejudice. With the opening up of society with regard to sexual and gender minorities, a decrease in psychiatric morbidity might have been expected in the later GD [gender dysphoric] cohorts,” the authors write.

They acknowledge that reduced stigma around identifying as transgender may increase treatment-seeking, but that does not account for a doubling of serious psychiatric illness already present before referral.

The authors’ conclusion inverts the prevailing model: “The considerable severe psychiatric morbidity prior to contacting the GIS [gender identity services], and its increase over time, suggest that for some of these adolescents, GD [gender dysphoria] may be secondary to other mental health challenges.” Causality, they suggest, may run the other way, with psychiatric difficulties giving rise to gender-related distress rather than vice versa.

How the study worked

The study divided the gender-referred adolescents into two groups: those who went on to receive medical gender reassignment, and those who did not. Among adolescents who did not undergo medical gender reassignment, psychiatric illness rates before referral to GIS were high, 53.1% among males and 65.0% among females. (In Finland, patients with the most severe psychiatric conditions are not approved for medical gender reassignment.) Among those who did medicalize, initial rates for psychiatric treatment were much lower: 21.6% among females and 9.8% for males. The authors note that the psychiatric treatment rate before GIS referral for these males was not significantly different from the control males.

The researchers then compared rates of specialist-level psychiatric treatment in these groups at two time points: before their first appointment at the gender identity clinic, and from two years after that first appointment onward. The two-year gap allowed for the assessment process and for any subsequent medical intervention to get underway before measuring outcomes.