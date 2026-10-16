Three blue states won’t cover pediatric gender medicine after losing fed funds, groups protest men in women’s prisons in New England, wrestler appeals to high court to avoid wrestling males, and more.

Federal Medicaid Money for Youth Transition Is Gone; Democratic States Are Split on Whether to Cover Treatments

On Tuesday, October 13, a federal rule took effect that bars federal Medicaid and CHIP (Children’s Health Insurance Program) dollars from paying for puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, or surgeries such as mastectomy for Medicaid patients under 18 and CHIP patients under 19. Patients already taking hormones keep federal coverage for up to six months while they taper off. The rule restricts federal payment only. States can still cover these treatments with state-only funds.

At least nine will do so, by the ACLU of Virginia’s count. California is moving payment to a grant program funded only with state money. Maine told providers to continue these treatments, citing a state law that requires its Medicaid program to cover them, and said billing guidance for state-only funds is coming. Illinois will use state funds to keep coverage through the end of its 2027 fiscal year.

At least three states have dropped coverage, for now. Virginia’s Medicaid program stopped covering these treatments for minors on Tuesday. Governor Abigail Spanberger told reporters her office is looking at every option available, but she has not announced a plan to use state money. The ACLU of Virginia and Equality Virginia have urged the state to pay with its own money. Arizona changed the rules its Medicaid program uses to approve prescriptions. Hormones and puberty blockers prescribed for gender dysphoria to patients under 19 are now excluded from coverage. Colorado’s Medicaid agency announced in August that it would pause coverage, saying it needs the legislature’s approval to pay with state money. Lawmakers are scheduled to return in January, the Colorado Sun reported. All three have Democratic governors, and Virginia is among the states suing to block the federal rule.

Advocates in Maine and Massachusetts Rally Against Housing Men in Women’s Prisons

New England Women’s Solidarity (NEWS) led demonstrations outside women’s prisons in Massachusetts and Maine last week, in protest of vulnerable women being locked up with violent men who identify as women.

More than 30 supporters showed up, according to organizers, notably including seven prison guards from MCI-Framingham prison in Massachusetts. NEWS was joined by Women’s Declaration International (WDI) USA, Democrats for an Informed Approach to Gender (DI-AG), and Women’s Liberation Front (WoLF). This story is based on reporting from the Boston Herald and the Maine Wire.

Holly Stewart, WDI USA president, speaking at MCI-Framingham. Stuart Cahill/Boston Herald

Opposition to the policy has been mischaracterized, NEWS co-director Christy Hammer told supporters in Framingham. “We hope that both politicians and the media who are here will finally begin to recognize that fighting to stop the abuse of incarcerated women is not ‘anti-trans’ as we so often see it mislabeled in headlines,” she said. “It is pro-women.”

Hammer noted that policies allowing men to be housed with women violate basic human rights conventions such as the United Nations’ Nelson Mandela Rules, which call for keeping men and women in separate institutions, or at minimum in fully separate premises. She also cited a finding from the National Prison Rape Elimination Act Resource Center that 86 percent of incarcerated women are survivors of sexual violence. “Forcing them to share intimate facilities where they undress and shower with males risks retraumatizing them,” Hammer said.

Despite repeated requests from the Boston Herald, the Massachusetts Department of Correction declined to reveal how many male-born inmates are at Framingham. Hammer highlighted two of them, one convicted of sexual assault and kidnapping, the other serving a life sentence for murdering two women.

WDI USA runs Not Our Crimes, a database that tracks trans-identified men jailed or arrested nationwide. Of 489 current and formerly incarcerated people, 61 percent have been convicted of a violent offense and 34 percent of a sex offense. About 44 percent did not identify as female until after arrest or conviction, according to WDI president Holly Stewart.

In Maine, Hammer stressed the event’s cross-party aim. “Many of us are on the political left, and it’s disappointing that standing up for the basic rights of women in prison is so often portrayed as a right-wing belief,” she said. Organizers invited lawmakers from both parties. Three Republicans came: Reps. Mike Soboleski, Katrina Smith and Alicia Collins. No Democrats attended.

The three Republicans started the push to repeal Maine’s prison policy after former inmate Katie Mountain alleged sexual and verbal abuse by Andrew Balcer, a 6’1”, 310-pound man who said he murdered his parents (and their dog) because they refused to support his “gender identity.” Mountain says she faced retaliation from staff after she complained.

Mountain and other inmates are suing Balcer and former Department of Corrections head Randall Liberty, who had approved Balcer’s transfer to the women’s prison. They are represented by attorney Cynthia Dill, who also attended the rally. Soboleski said he will file a bill next session requiring prisons to separate inmates by sex rather than self-identified gender. “It doesn’t matter why [the women] are here; what matters is that they are treated with dignity and respect while in state custody, and that this facility is following the law,” he said.

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High School Wrestler in Washington State Asks the U.S. Supreme Court to Keep Males Out of Her Wrestling Season

On October 2, Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative legal group, filed an emergency application at the Supreme Court on behalf of K.M.K., a Washington high school wrestler who has spoken publicly as Kallie Keeler, and her mother, Stephanie Lynne Brown. They challenge state rules that let males who identify as girls compete on girls’ teams, and they ask the Court to shield Keeler from those rules while their appeal goes forward. The defendants are the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA), which governs high school sports in the state, the state’s school superintendent and his office, and the Puyallup School District. Washington’s wrestling season begins in mid-November.

The Court had not ruled as of this writing.

The case grew out of a December 6, 2025, match at a girls’ tournament at Emerald Ridge High School. (The incident also led to Title IX and criminal investigations, as we reported in February.)

Keeler’s application says her opponent, a trans-identified male, was “stronger and more powerful” and pushed fingers into her vagina through her clothing during the match. The Pierce County prosecutor declined to file charges. In a memo, the prosecutor wrote, “I have no doubt that the victim did not want any penetration to occur,” but concluded that Washington case law on consent in athletic contests would defeat a third-degree rape charge. The WIAA cites that decision in its filings and calls the contact foreseeable, “albeit penalizable.” The opposing wrestler and that wrestler’s family are not parties to the case.

The application asks the Court to bar officials from forcing Keeler to wrestle a male this season, or at least to require advance notice and let her opt out without penalty. Both lower courts said no. A federal district judge denied a preliminary injunction, and on September 25 a panel of the Ninth Circuit, the federal appeals court that covers Washington, refused emergency relief, saying it was not clear an emergency existed and that the factual record was too unsettled.

Washington’s superintendent’s office says it will keep enforcing current state law unless the law changes. Justice Elena Kagan, who handles emergency applications from the Ninth Circuit, called for a response, and the defendants filed their oppositions on October 13. Twenty-four states led by Iowa and Idaho, the Independent Council on Women’s Sports, Do No Harm, and Jessica and Soleil Hoefer have filed friend-of-the-court briefs supporting Keeler.

In June, the Supreme Court upheld state laws that keep males off girls’ teams. It left open whether states may let males play. This application asks that question: whether Title IX, the federal law barring sex discrimination in schools, requires states to keep males out. In August, a federal judge in California ruled that Title IX does not clearly require it. Law professor Ryan H. Nelson told The Washington Post that the Court said states “may keep transgender girls off girls’ teams” and that the application “argues they must.”

Oklahoma’s Supreme Court Says State Law Never Allowed Changing the Sex on a Birth Certificate

On September 29, the Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that state law has never allowed changes to the sex designation on a birth certificate. The court issued the ruling in response to questions sent by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit in Fowler v. Stitt, a lawsuit by three trans-identified people who had obtained state court orders directing the health department to change their sex designations. The court held that state law prohibits changing the male or female designation, even when a person’s gender identity differs from their sex.

Starting around 2007, the health department amended birth certificates when ordered to do so by the state courts. The plaintiffs alleged that at least 100 people received amended sex designations from 2018 to late 2021. The court said the practice went largely unchallenged until 2021, when a settlement let one person obtain a birth certificate with a gender-neutral marker. That settlement led to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s 2021 executive order barring the changes. According to the Oklahoma Voice, the order said the health department’s settlement was unauthorized and required amendments state law did not permit.

That led to the lawsuit by the trans-identified individuals, who argued that the executive order was a violation of their 14th Amendment rights.

The case now returns to the Tenth Circuit. In 2025 the U.S. Supreme Court sent it back to reconsider the equal protection claim in light of United States v. Skrmetti, which upheld Tennessee’s ban on puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones for minors. The appeals court must now also weigh the state court’s answer. The plaintiffs challenged the governor’s order, not the statute. The Oklahoma court noted that if the statute itself bars the change, beating the order would not get them new birth certificates. PinkNews read the ruling as also blocking corrections of clerical errors in the sex field. The court’s opinion is silent on clerical errors. It found that no statute or rule permits changing the sex designation.

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LeAnne Owen & Beverley Talbott

LGB Courage Coalition

The Weekly News Roundup | October 16, 2026