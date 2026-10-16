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Tamarack Verrall's avatar
Tamarack Verrall
Oct 16

Thank you for this report and for all of your work. Women in prison are particularly vulnerable to this madness. In the past I was a liaison/community support worker for women in the Federal Prison For Women in Canada. A 6' tall trans was admitted to the Prison and later to the Half Way House I also worked in. He tried to threaten me physically at 10pm one night, knowing my stand in the community as a Lesbian. I won, glad for my self defense background and his realizing he could be sent back to prison if he did not back down immediately.

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