Courage Coalition

Courage Coalition

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cate's avatar
Cate
7dEdited

Thanks, as always, for your vigilance in keeping us informed. Rowling's new essay is -- no surprise -- wholly worth reading. It smartly illuminates the class element of trans activism, which heretofore has not received much attention.

We are so fortunate to have an ally of her experience, intelligence, earned status and moral courage standing up for women and girls against this insidious ideology, and noting the profound difference between historical rights movements, including our own, and the current power grab.

Reply
Share
Kristopher Kaliebe's avatar
Kristopher Kaliebe
5d

Thanks for including my Op-ed with Kurt Miceli, but it was in The Wall Street Journal. Keep up the great work.

https://www.wsj.com/opinion/free-expression/activist-psychiatrists-are-afraid-of-evidence-257b62db?st=Ad5mJU&reflink=desktopwebshare_permalink

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 LGB Courage Coalition · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture