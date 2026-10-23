Detransition researcher says the “1% regret” figure was never really measured, Supreme Court won’t let federal prisons halt medicalization for trans identified inmates yet, mystery mailers tell Texas students they don’t need their parents, J.K. Rowling updates her 2020 essay, and more.

Kinnon MacKinnon Says “Regret” Was Never Measured. That Matters More Than the Lecture Admits.

On Thursday, researcher Kinnon MacKinnon spoke at McGill University at the invitation of the Department of Equity, Ethics, and Policy. The lecture previewed her forthcoming Polity Press book, Understanding Detransition. Her central claim was that the field’s long-cited “1% regret” figure was never a real measurement, and she backed it with notable concessions. That figure was built mostly on adult male patients and may not apply to today’s clinics, where young females are the majority. Once the gender-affirming model took hold, clinics largely stopped tracking long-term outcomes. By older clinicians’ own definitions, she said, the rate among youth could run from 2% to 17%.

Her research surveyed nearly 1,000 people in the US and Canada who detransitioned, and it sorted them into four groups. The largest, about a third, cited mental health, neurodivergence, a changed self-understanding, and dissatisfaction with treatment. Another 28% cited discrimination and barriers to care. MacKinnon calls detransition a “Rorschach test,” in which each side of the debate sees its own story. But in the Q&A she noted that the first group received the most medical treatment and moved fastest into transition.

The Q&A was just as revealing. A psychologist who directs a trans health institute and trains other clinicians stood up to say there is no test for gender identity and that the diagnostic criteria rest on self-report. The same clinician then argued that informed consent is the only alternative to “gatekeeping.” MacKinnon also confirmed that detransition typically happens five to ten years after treatment, which is longer than most of the studies followed patients. Asked about WPATH and minors, she steered away from minors and said only that she’d like the next Standards of Care (SOC 9) to include a chapter on detransition. MacKinnon closed by saying we should ask “who” before “how many.” That’s a fair point, but you can’t answer either question if no one is counting, and her own history shows the field long ago stopped wanting to.

Supreme Court Rules on Medicalization for the Incarcerated

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court declined, in an unsigned order with Justices Thomas and Alito dissenting, the federal government’s request to stay a lower-court injunction blocking the Bureau of Prisons’ new policy on medicalization for incarcerated people, a procedural ruling on whether the high court should intervene this early, not a decision on whether the policy is lawful.

The case, Trump v. Kingdom, began when the Bureau of Prisons changed its policy on providing medicalization to prisoners. Trans prisoners sued under the Fifth Amendment (due process), the Eighth Amendment (cruel and unusual punishment), and the Administrative Procedure Act. The trial court sided with the prisoners and issued an injunction blocking the new policy, and the government then asked the Supreme Court for a stay to block that injunction.

Whether to grant a stay is governed by case law on when the high court should step in at an early stage like this, a question the justices have argued about constantly since Trump’s second term began and preliminary injunctions began piling up. A Supreme Court stay blocking a preliminary injunction is considered an “extraordinary” step. The party seeking it has to prove that it is likely to win, that the preliminary injunction irreparably harms it, that the stay will not irreparably harm the other parties, and that the stay would be in the public interest.

The Court’s refusal means only that a majority did not believe the government met all of these requirements. If the case goes up on appeal, the justices could still rule for the government. Ultimately, this decision was about whether the Supreme Court should intervene this early, not about the merits.

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Texas Mailers

As early voting opened in Texas, families began finding mailers addressed to “students” containing a “Texas Trans & LGBTQ+ Student Resource Guide” from a “Texas Transgender Student Union.” The guide tells students their parents don’t need to be involved with their transgender identity and includes a section on emancipation. Reports have come in from Dallas-Fort Worth, the Panhandle, Houston, and San Antonio.

Nobody knows who sent them. The group has no online presence, its LLC was registered in Wyoming on Sept. 2, 2026, and its Houston-area return address does not appear to exist. Every online resource in the pamphlet points to the Transgender Education Network of Texas, which denies any involvement. The Concho Observer estimated a statewide mailing would cost $3 million to $4.4 million, and the Houston Chronicle reports many went to past GOP voters. State Rep. Jeff Leach (R–Allen) has asked the attorney general to investigate anyone helping Texans get around SB 12, the Texas Parents Bill of Rights.

The mailer is either a real attempt to coach minors around their parents or a dirty trick timed for an election in which transgender issues are central to the U.S. Senate race between Ken Paxton and James Talarico. Either way, it is a problem. Our advice to readers is to wait until we know who paid for these before making a final judgment.

American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Still Shutting Down Debate

The American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry is still refusing to host gender panels. According to the Washington Post op-ed, two clinicians, Kristopher Kaliebe and Kurt Miceli, say the culture inside the professional societies has not changed. The refusals come in the shadow of Health and Human Services’ latest escalation. On Oct. 14, HHS sent “final demand” letters to WPATH, the American Medical Association, the American Psychiatric Association, the American Psychological Association, the Endocrine Society, and others. The letters ask each group to state its current position on these procedures for minors, saying their earlier silence was “telling.” AACAP was not on the list.

J.K. Rowling Updates Her 2020 Statement

On Wednesday, J.K. Rowling published a new essay on her website, more than 2,000 words long and billed as a follow-up to her 2020 essay on transgender activism. “My views haven’t changed,” she wrote, “but the landscape certainly has,” adding that her own involvement has become practical as well as theoretical. The essay’s central argument is about class: Rowling contrasts today’s trans activism with the gay and women’s rights movements of the last century and calls it “elitist to its core.” She argues that the more privileged a woman is, the less these policies affect her, singling out wealthy and well-connected women who, unlike working-class women, never need a shared changing room. Rowling again rejected the transphobic label, writing that trans people should face no discrimination in housing or employment, nor be denied human rights or personal safety, while maintaining that sex matters. She also pledged to keep speaking out and to keep funding legal action for women who otherwise couldn’t afford to go to court. JK Rowling vows to keep speaking against ‘elitist’ trans movement despite ‘avalanche of death threats’ in new essay +6

Andy Ngo’s Book and Appearance on Informed Dissent

Andy Ngo has spent years doing excellent reporting on left-wing violence, gender ideology, and the places where they meet. His new book is The Zizians: Inside a Trans Death Cult. It follows the secretive cult around “Ziz,” a group linked to eight violent deaths. Ngo draws on court records, firsthand witnesses, and family members to trace how a fringe online movement grew into a real-world, international death cult. He also shows how its leader, Jack LaSota, known as “Ziz,” controlled his followers.

The book was released October 13 by Center Street, an imprint of Hachette Book Group, one of the Big Five publishers. That is a big deal. It is part of the pipeline book problem we covered in our three-part series on libraries on Informed Dissent. We published Jamie Reed’s review of the book yesterday.

Ngo sits down with Informed Dissent in an episode that drops Saturday, October 24.

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