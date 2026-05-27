Part 1 traced the cult-like mechanisms shared by the ex-gay movement John Paulk left and the gender-affirming movement now using him. This second part examines what the pattern has made of Paulk, and contrasts his incomplete exit with the complete one Jamie Reed once made.

When Robertson refers to detransitioners as a “minority of a minority of a minority,” he is engaging in what psychiatrist Robert Jay Lifton called “dispensing of existence” — one of his eight criteria of thought reform — whereby the group claims the authority to decide whose experiences are real and whose simply do not count. But Patrick Ryan’s on-air walkthrough on the podcast teaches only seven of the eight. The one criterion the podcast conveniently omits is the very one that would indict the producers’ own framing.

Kate Holland comes close at one point. Almost making it to eight as she describes Paulk as a performer who has worn masks all his life, who tends to operate in a register of “authenticity” rather than truth. She presents it as his style. The performance was not just his own. He also reinvented his ex-lesbian wife Anne to match the femininity the movement prescribed: hair, makeup, clothing, the whole physical kit. Holland does not seem to notice that what she is describing is not an aesthetic preference but cognitive conditioning. The same man who method acted his polished testimonies for twenty-five years in the ex-gay movement is today conditioning himself with a new collection of fine words. The pattern is ongoing, and the producers do not see it.

Yes, Paulk’s apology for promoting the ex-gay movement is meaningful; and yes, leaving the ex-gay movement was costly to him. But another ideological movement has made demands on John Paulk in the years since he stopped complying with the last one, an ideology the podcast cannot see because it is the water its makers swim in.

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People who leave high-demand belief systems sometimes change roles but repeat the script. Counselors who work with former cult members have noticed the pattern for decades. The podcast’s own expert cult counselor, Patrick Ryan, describes the residue. Leaving a cult, he says, is “like walking through a spider web. You still have a little bit left on you.” What traps people is their need for a community that explains everything, the relief of a sacred science (Lifton’s term for a doctrine treated as ultimate truth and immune to questioning), and the comfort of a vocabulary that thinks for them, all in a ready-made box. The contents change. The box stays. Cult experts have a working name for it. They call it cult-hopping.

Paulk in 2026 has settled within another coherent ideological community with strong in-group and out-group sorting. He admits to using the old movement’s loaded vocabulary: “reparative therapy, ex-gay, soul ties, phrases I still use . . . .” He endorses a sacred science: that “God-created” gender identity of Robertson’s. He has internalized a new demand for purity (supplied by those of Robertson’s ilk) in which trans inclusion is the litmus test for any “safe” community. He disapprovingly recalls how the ex-gay movement taught that “homosexuality was the result of broken masculinity” and prescribed femininity for women: “you need to grow your hair out, you need to wear makeup . . . feminine clothing.” But he seems oblivious to how the gender-affirming approach reverses the prescription while retaining the logic: gender presentation still must match the ideology’s expectation. With affecting public testimony he maintains his comforting confession ritual, while never considering those harmed by his new creed: the detransitioner, the gender critical clinician, the lesbian who says “No” to men who say they are women.

Paulk is sincere now and has always been sincere. Sincerity, however, is the constant in cult-hopping, and it is what makes the pattern hard to see. The variable is whether the person has learned to recognize a cult by its mechanism, regardless of its doctrine. The series provides no evidence that Paulk has done that work. He has rejected the doctrines of the ex-gay movement, only to swallow the doctrines of the affirmative movement.

What a true exit from a high-control group looks like, when someone has actually achieved it, is on display in the leadership of LGB Courage Coalition. Jamie Reed once managed cases at a pediatric gender clinic where the same born-in-the-wrong-body proposition the podcast implicitly endorses was the working assumption. She believed it and acted within it for years. But when she came face to face with its human costs and expressed doubts, she experienced the institution’s response: pressure to stop tracking, accusations of bias, the demand that she set aside her own observations. Rather than submit to pressure from her colleagues to mistrust her own judgement, she began keeping a “Red Flag” list, a log of the desisters, detransitioners, and harmed patients the clinic declined to track. She realized that what she had been part of was an ideological system that could not tolerate questions, that punished dissent, and that operated on a closed loop of unfalsifiable claims. That recognition, and the courage to act on it, is what cult-hoppers lack. It is the difference between someone who completely escapes cultish thinking and someone who is primed to fall prey to it again.

The most poignant illustration of Paulk’s incomplete escape is his closing message to young LGBTQ people: “They are perfect the way they are. To embrace their authentic self, to be honest and open and free. And that there’s a community of people who will embrace them. There’s older brothers and sisters in this journey. And it will get better, and it does get better.”

It has the cadence of a Love Won Out testimony, the touring conferences Paulk hosted as an ex-gay. The script is nearly identical: an authoritative former insider, an audience of desperate people, a promise of belonging in exchange for the right kind of change, family loyalty implied by older-brother-and-sister talk, a closing promised-land aphorism designed to be remembered and yearned for. Replace “embrace their authentic self” with “find freedom from same-sex attraction” and the sentence belongs at the front of one of his old conferences.

This is what cult-hopping sounds like when the speaker is humble, guileless, and means every word. His words are warm and sound like wisdom.

A word, finally, about John Paulk.

His turnaround is real. He left a movement that was destroying him and many others, confessed in public, and paid for it: customers, contracts, friends, a marriage. None of that should be minimized.

But his Atonement, as the podcast presents it, is incomplete. Renouncing one cult is not the same as recognizing the cognitive shape of high-demand belief. The podcast ushers him instead toward a new community that exacts its own conditions, including the condition that he sugarcoat its implicit lies: that children’s bodies sometimes need surgical correction, and that love means never asking questions, never saying no.

What he might one day recognize, if no one around him does it for him, is that the principle that finally moved him to leave the ex-gay movement is the principle that would protect other vulnerable people now: stop trying to force reality to match the doctrine. Paulk himself describes his current work in terms that confirm the diagnosis: “I thought, ‘You know what? I can use the platform I once had for real change and use who I was, pivot it, turn it around, and use it to help people.’” The same ear that once trusted the ex-gay movement’s sacred vocabulary now trusts the affirmative movement’s. His words manifest the cult’s continued hold on him. But bodies cannot lie. He once ran from one stage when the deceptions and illusions grew too onerous to bear. He could still see this new cult, own his part in it, and walk away.

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