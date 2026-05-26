You’d think John Paulk would know what conversion therapy looks like. He tells us all about it in Atonement: The John Paulk Story, his recent six-part iHeart documentary tracing his rise as the public face of the ex-gay conversion therapy movement, his fall in 2000, and his eventual return to gay life.

The series is at one level exactly what its producers say it is: a detailed and often moving account of how a young gay ingénue from Ohio, after years of drag, prostitution, and substance abuse, became the public face of conversion therapy, married an ex-lesbian, landed on the cover of Newsweek and Oprah’s interview couch, and spent twenty-five years telling other gay people they could pray themselves straight. The harms it documents are real. Patrick Ryan, a counselor who helps people leave cults, walks the listener through Robert Lifton’s classic eight criteria for identifying environments of thought-reform. John Smid, the former director of Love in Action, calls what he ran a cult. Paulk’s apology is sincere. None of that is in dispute, and nothing here disputes it.

Now what Paulk says he is doing is testifying against the ex-gay movement he used to represent. What his words also do, without his apparent recognition, is describe the rhetorical pattern of the podcast meant to be his atonement. The doctrines of the ex-gay movement and the doctrines of the affirmative movement are different. Their cult-like mechanisms are the same.

The trouble starts as the podcast turns its sights on a different group.

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By that point the listener has been schooled to recognize the features of a high-demand belief system: its loaded language, its sacred truths, its demand for purity. Josh, a longtime friend of Paulk’s who also tried to live as an ex-gay man and who appears throughout the series as a fellow survivor, supplies a plain-English standard: any group or organization where you are not given permission to ask questions or to think differently is a cult.

A well-informed listener might pause here. Josh is describing the ex-gay movement. Is there any other movement currently active in this country that also tells anyone uncomfortable in their sexed body, especially young people who have not yet matured enough to reconcile themselves to their same-sex attractions, that a particular identity is the only path to happiness, and that anyone who doubts commits a moral failing? The podcast never invites the listener to ask that question. The piece you are reading does.

Enter the Reverend Brandan Robertson, the “affirming-Christianity” TikTok pastor the Atonement’s producers chose as their pastoral closer. Robertson is a study in his own right. In a 2025 essay for Religion News Service, he describes his project of “reclaiming” the Bible as a “complex queer text” from the Christian right and casts the rollback of trans civil-rights protections as an act of “erasure.” On the podcast, he argues that gender identity is “God-created” and that “the narrative that a trans person should not be able to align their expression in the world with their internal gender reality […] is the same argument” used against gay people in the ex-gay movement. The phrase “alignment of expression with internal gender reality” sounds modest enough that a casual listener might hear it as a defense of clothing and pronouns. The program it is being deployed to defend is more extensive, a regime of social transition for children, puberty blockers for adolescents, cross-sex hormones, and surgeries that the affirmative establishment has institutionalized as “health care” and attempts to shield from legal challenge or clinical examination. Forbidding a person from aligning their gender expression with their “internal gender reality” is, for Robertson, morally identical to telling a gay person that he must change his sexuality, or he will die alone.

The ex-gay movement claimed that a small percentage of participants experienced a shift from same-sex to opposite-sex attraction, citing these results as evidence that change was possible. Critics pointed to the same low numbers as proof that such change was rare and even then usually temporary. Now the affirmative movement points to similarly small percentages of detransitioners regretting medical transition and calls them statistically negligible and not worth designing policy around. Robertson, on the podcast, captures this dismissal in five words: detransitioners are “a minority of a minority of a minority.” Each movement interprets the smallness of an inconvenient group in the direction that supports its desired conclusion. Which interpretation is correct? They cannot both be.

Yes, the ex-gay movement’s premise has been thoroughly discredited. Decades of clinical and developmental research point to a sexual orientation that begins to emerge before adulthood and is not a matter of conscious choice; Most of the affirmative establishment agrees with this — as do gender-critical people, who view biological sex as real and immutable. Yet the pattern that animated the ex-gay project did not die with it. The ex-gay movement and today’s gender-affirming movement both rely on denying something obvious to everyone, backed by overwhelming material evidence, in the name of a theology.

The ex-gay movement denied sexual orientation, the biologically-based pattern of attraction a person carries before they have words for it. Today’s gender-affirming movement denies the human sexed body, the biological reality a person carries from inception. The first invokes scripture to require denial of who one is attracted to. The second invokes a theology of “God-created” identity to require denial of what one is. One falsifies the self. The other falsifies the body.

Former consumer protection lawyer Glenna Goldis has documented at length that pediatric gender medicine has functioned, by the admission of the doctors involved, as the most effective gay conversion therapy ever devised. The podcast itself contains a moment that illustrates the same logic. Earlier in the series, Paulk’s friend Josh describes how his inability to control his sexuality led him to control his weight instead: a nine-hundred-calorie-a-day “fast” he later came to recognize as an eating disorder. When the felt sense of the self cannot be reconciled with the body, alter the body. The producers offer this testimony as evidence of the harm of the ex-gay movement. They do not appear to notice they have just described the logic of another practice the podcast endorses.

The host, Kate Holland, defending so-called “conversion-therapy” bans, observes that we ban harmful medical interventions all the time, and that pro-anorexia websites have rightly been restricted in many places. The bans she defends, like Oregon’s, do not, in fact, ban all attempts to change a young person. Exploratory therapy is the open-ended psychological approach to gender dysphoria that defers affirmation and medicalization. What these laws prohibit is exploratory therapy; what they permit is affirmation, including affirmation that leads to medical transition. Holland herself signals the redefinition early in the podcast, casually grouping “gender exploratory therapy” with conversion therapy as if the two were the same thing. The move is small but the consequence is not, since exploratory therapy is the very practice these bans target.

Paulk himself testified for one such law in Oregon in 2015. He recounts standing behind the governor at the bill signing, receiving a copy of the bill and a commemorative pen, and describing it as one of the happiest days of his life. House Bill 2307 bundles sexual orientation and gender identity into a single category and bans licensed professionals from attempting to change either. The bill defines neither term. By their structure, the exceptions make exploratory therapy that might help a young person reconcile with their sexed body professionally risky, while protecting affirmation that facilitates medical transition. In practice, mental health providers are now more likely to sign off on puberty blockers, hormones, and surgeries to a young person whose distress, under a watchful-waiting approach (monitoring gender dysphoria over time while delaying transition), might once have resolved into a gay or lesbian adulthood. The law bans efforts to reconcile the mind with same-sex attraction while defending attempts to mold the body to match a claimed opposite-sex identity. One brand of conversion therapy, replaced by another. Paulk testified for it. He does not appear to recognize what he has helped enact.

Pro-ana (pro-anorexia) sites tell vulnerable young women that they are fat, that they should starve themselves thin, and that thinness is the path to acceptance and worth. By what principle does Holland distinguish a pro-anorexia website, which she condemns, from a clinic offering puberty blockers and double mastectomies to teenage girls, which she does not condemn? The starving girl and the transitioning girl pursue the same goal: forcing their bodies to submit to a felt sense that their bodies are wrong. If the first is harmful enough to ban, what makes the second worthy of legal protection?

Yes, the harm done by the ex-gay movement is real, and the podcast’s producers have documented it with care. The 2009 American Psychological Association systematic review catalogued the harms reported by survivors of sexual orientation change efforts (SOCE) at length: self-hatred, depression, suicidality, betrayal by providers, the sense of wasted years, the interpretation of continued same-sex attraction as personal failure. Place that list next to the testimony of any well-known detransitioner. The psychological harms map onto each other almost line for line, but the physical harms do not.

The ex-gay movement inflicted most of its harms on minds. The harms were grave, and in some cases fatal, but those who survived the movement could leave it and resume their lives in the still healthy and functioning bodies with which they were born. Many detransitioners cannot. The puberty-blocked adolescent has lost a developmental window that does not reopen. The young woman who has had a double mastectomy will not grow her breasts back. The young man whose genital tissue has been surgically inverted cannot restore his destroyed penis. By the metric of irreversible bodily damage, this new path to love and community, offered to people who feel they fall short of an ideal, has a heavier ledger than its predecessor.

So a question for the listener. Both groups tell the same kind of story about being hurt, and the detransitioners carry damage to their bodies that will not heal. By what rule, then, does the listener decide that one set of survivors deserves belief and the other does not? The podcast points to the only answer it can offer: whichever side currently dominates the news and popular culture.

Part 2 takes the diagnosis to John Paulk himself, and to the alternative his story makes visible.

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