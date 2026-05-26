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for the kids's avatar
for the kids
2d

Thank you;

Also, D'Angelo wrote about how clinicians are confusing trans with gay and making the same mistake as they made with the gay population.

https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/00207578.2025.2591921

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Luis's avatar
Luis
2d

Thank you for putting this together. I do feel that most people can see the pattern quite clearly when it's laid out in plain language.

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