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Hippiesq's avatar
Hippiesq
5h

The crazy thing is that studies can be manufactured to make it seem like these medical interventions are helpful since the “help” is merely the patients’ self-reported feelings about the interventions. The placebo effect is the only thing being measured. And yet, even in a deck stacked with the winning cards, a good many of these flawed studies still come up with some patients reporting less than favorable outcomes. When, for example, kids are puberty blocked and then given cross-sex hormones after being assured by all the adults and kids around them that this is the only proper course of action to help them be their true selves, even in this highly biased situation which would take tremendous insight and courage for a young person to question, still a small percentage of kids express that this was not right for them. And any objective measures that are used, which includes use of psychiatric drugs or treatments, seem to show that this cohort is not doing “better” after these interventions are administered.

What would it take for any of the advocates of these interventions to finally question their use? Would 100% of the young people who had had these interventions have to scream louder than Chloe Cole - this was not good for me and should never have happened? They obviously are not going to get that, so I guess they will keep on advocating for interventions without even being able to diagnose the “problem” being treated beyond a vague claim that these young people are dissatisfied with their sexed bodies and/or their role in society as the sex they are.

What a shame and what a crime. Thank you for your careful analysis. These sham reviews must be called out for what they are and you have done so in a very measured way.

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Annie's avatar
Annie
6h

These manufactured studies are so discouraging. Can we never be done? Thanks for reporting.

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