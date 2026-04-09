The debate over pediatric gender transitions follows a script. I have watched it staged so many times I can recite the lines in advance. Policymakers demand more research. The responsible agency commissions a study. The study declares the interventions vindicated. The science, we are told, is now settled — and whoever questions the methodology is dismissed as anti-trans.

The Utah Review is the clearest enactment of this script I have seen. Its flaws are foundational. And this document is already being handed to judges as proof that the science forbids restricting these interventions.

But the science does no such thing.

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What Utah Asked For and What It Got

In 2023, Utah passed a moratorium on hormonal gender interventions for minors. The legislation required a systematic evidence review of safety, efficacy, and harm: one rigorous enough to guide policy. The state commissioned the work from the University of Utah’s Drug Regimen Review Center, led by Joanne LaFleur, PharmD, MSPH (Director of the Center), under an amendment to an existing research contract, initially allocating under four months and $150,000 to complete the analysis. The timeline was later extended and the budget amended when the first deliverable lacked the long-term outcome analysis the legislature had requested. The final document, running 1,051 pages, was not completed until August 2024 and not made public until May 2025.

The Associated Press announced that Utah’s own study had contradicted the case for the ban. Pediatric gender medicine advocates declared themselves vindicated. Neither mentioned what the Utah Review’s own executive summary did not advertise: the review had not conducted an evidence synthesis.

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The review catalogued 277 studies covering more than 28,000 subjects, but fewer than 40% of those studies underwent actual analysis. The rest were relegated to bibliography. The review described its studies. It produced sprawling data tables. It did not synthesize them.

A systematic review that skips the synthesis is a contradiction in terms, a very large pile of summaries that cannot tell you whether the evidence, taken together, supports these interventions. Utah’s legislature commissioned a reckoning with the science. What it received was a catalog dressed as a conclusion.

It should be noted that the details of the Utah Review’s shortcomings shared here were drawn from SEGM’s methodological appraisal, published in April 2026. SEGM has a clear institutional position: it advocates for evidence-based standards in gender medicine and has been critical of the interventions evaluted in Utah Review. But every methodological claim in the SEGM appraisal can be checked against the Utah Review itself, which is publicly available on the Utah Legislature’s website. The document either contains an evidence synthesis or it does not. The excluded reviews are either named in the bibliography or they are not. The conflict-of-interest disclosures either appear in the published report or they do not.

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The Missing Evidence and What Remained

The Utah Review did worse than omitting the synthesis. It excluded the evidence most likely to complicate its conclusions. SEGM found the review omitted the UK’s NICE and York systematic reviews, which were among the most rigorous international evaluations of this evidence base, both published before the LaFleur team completed its work in 2024. It ignored the Cass Review entirely. It left out clinical guidelines from Sweden and Finland, two countries that conducted their own meticulous national evaluations and restricted these interventions in minors specifically because the evidence did not hold up. A recent UK systematic review of guidelines found these were the only two guidance documents in the field thorough enough to recommend for clinical implementation.

What remained were largely short-term observational studies without control groups. Research that looks convincing until subjected to the right questions: Compared to what? Over how long? With what consequences for fertility and sexual function? With what follow-up on the children who changed their minds?

When SEGM applied standard quality-assessment tools to the Utah Review’s own analysis of clinical studies, the result was the lowest possible rating: high risk of bias, critically low confidence. The Utah Review’s executive summary offered its conclusions without acknowledging a single one of these deficiencies.

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Infertility Doesn’t Count. The Authors Said So.

In the Utah Review’s Recommendation Report, the authors stated explicitly that they did not consider infertility to be an important outcome of cross-sex hormone therapy, brushing aside infertility as a “known risk.”

Follow that logic. If a harm is already known, it does not need to be measured. Which means a review of whether these treatments are safe does not need to weigh the likely permanent infertility of minors against their potential benefits. That harm falls off the scale — not because it was assessed and found acceptable, but because the authors decided in advance it was not worth assessing. The Utah Legislature had explicitly requested consideration of the harms of interrupting natural puberty. The reviewers excluded the most consequential one before the analysis even began.

The entire field of fertility preservation in gender transition exists because clinicians and families understand that loss of fertility loss is serious enough to spend significant resources trying to preserve it. No one builds an industry around protecting a human capacity that is not worth including in a risk assessment.



No safety review that arbitrarily omits potential harms from its purview deserves to be called trustworthy.

Also absent: sexual dysfunction, desistance (the finding, reported across multiple longitudinal studies, that a majority of prepubescent children with gender dysphoria, if not medically intervened upon, come to identify with their biological sex by adulthood) detransition, and long-term mortality data. Hardly fringe concerns, these were among the central questions that led the NHS to commission the Cass Review, and that led Sweden, Finland, Norway, and Denmark to restrict or pause these interventions in minors pending better evidence.

Archie Cochrane, the father of evidence-based medicine, laid down a principle the field still claims to honor: assume a treatment is ineffective unless the evidence says otherwise. The Utah Review inverted that principle. It assumed these interventions were safe, then excluded the evidence most likely to prove otherwise.

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The Independence That Was Never There

The Utah Legislature asked a state agency to commission an independent evaluation of whether a specific medical practice is safe for children. Independence, in this context, is not a courtesy. It is the condition on which the entire exercise depends.

SEGM’s methodological appraisal found that the condition was never met. Four of the review’s six advisors had professional, institutional, or advocacy interests directly tied to pediatric gender transition medicine. Two (including the director of Utah’s primary pediatric gender clinic) had direct connections to the very practice under evaluation. A third was the Chief Medical Officer of the hospital that housed that clinic. A fourth advisor had published work framing the review itself as a vehicle for lifting the moratorium. None of these ideological or professional entanglements were disclosed in the published report. Instead, all six advisors declared no relevant conflicts of interest.

Over the nine months it took to produce the accompanying recommendations, attrition compounded the problem. SEGM examined the advisory panel’s composition, and discovered the DHHS Executive Director who oversaw the review departed mid-process to join the University of Utah faculty, while two other former DHHS representatives became reclassified as advisors. By publication, not one named DHHS official stood behind the final product.

Conflict-of-interest disclosures exist so that readers can assess whose thumb is on the scale. When four of six advisors on a publicly commissioned, taxpayer-funded review have undisclosed stakes in one particular outcome, the review’s independence is not established. It is merely claimed.

Consider what that means in practice. The advisory panel helped produce a document concluding these interventions are safe. Advocates cited that document to argue the legislature should lift its moratorium. 106 members of Congress referenced it in a federal comment letter. At no point in that chain of trust did anyone not part of the scientific review process question whether the independence they had been promised was ever delivered.

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How Medicine Loses Trust

Most people will never look at a 1,051-page evidence review. They will, however, remember a headline. The Associated Press told them that lawmakers’ “own study contradicts that claim. “The Salt Lake Tribune announced the study “found gender-affirming care benefits trans youth.” Mother Jones called it “extremely inconvenient for politicians who ordered it.” None of these outlets appears to have examined the review’s methodology before reporting its conclusions. The result was a media environment in which the Utah Review’s authority was established by repetition rather than scrutiny. The structural conditions that made its conclusions predictable were never part of the story.

A systematic review that skips synthesis, excludes the most rigorous international evidence, defines the most serious harms out of scope, and is shaped by advisors with undisclosed conflicts is a brief with footnotes, not a scientific document. And when that brief gets cited in litigation affecting real children, the methodological failures draw blood.

Advocacy groups lobbied for this review. Conflicted advisors sat on its panel. The most damaging contrary evidence was excluded before the first page was written. And when the result came back favorable, its champions declared that science had spoken. Whether these failures reflect deliberate design or institutional capture, the effect on the children whose medical care depends on this evidence and their families bear the costs either way .

I cover this issue because I believe the children at the center of it deserve adults who are willing to read the fine print.

An opaque and ethically compromised product like the Utah Review is not how medicine earns trust. Calling attention to its unreliability is how we protect children.

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