This Wednesday, LGB Courage Coalition Co-Executive Directors Jamie Reed and Lauren Leggieri will be in Columbus, Ohio, testifying in support of House Bill 693 — the Affirming Families First Act, sponsored by Rep. Gary Click (R-Vickery) and Rep. Josh Williams (R-Sylvania Township). HB 693 would require schools to notify parents if their child requests to be addressed by a different name or pronouns, or otherwise identifies as a different gender at school.

Click has been fighting this fight in Ohio for years. In 2023, he sponsored HB 68, which banned all gender interventions for minors and banned males from females’ sports teams in public schools and colleges. Republican Governor Mike DeWine vetoed it in December 2023 — only to have the Republican supermajority in the legislature override him the following month.

Now, Click has invited the LGB Courage Coalition to testify at what is shaping up to be another long and contested battle. Before we get to HB 693 itself — that’s Part Two, on Wednesday — we want to tell you about Ohio. Ohio is not just another state on the legislative map. It has a history in pediatric gender medicine that most people don’t know, and that history matters for understanding what is at stake right now.

Ohio Transed Kids Early and Often

Ohio is a large, politically complex state — one of those places that gets described as a “battleground” in every election cycle, and for good reason. Republican Governor Mike DeWine has governed it since 2019 with a moderate conservatism that has made him something of an outlier in his own party. Although DeWine vetoed HB 68, he has signed other gender-related legislation into law, including a school bathroom bill. He is not a simple ally of this work.

What gets lost in that political complexity is that Ohio was not a passive bystander in the rise of pediatric gender medicine. Ohio was a key player.

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center launched its Transgender Health Clinic in July 2013 — one of the earliest such clinics in the Midwest. For a decade it served patients from across Ohio and neighboring states, including Kentucky, treating children as young as five and patients up to age twenty-four. Its waiting lists grew long. Its mission, as they described it, was saving lives. Its leadership testified against HB 68.

Nationwide Children’s in Columbus, Akron Children’s, and other Ohio hospital systems likewise built out gender programs. At Nationwide Children’s, Dr. Scott Leibowitz served as Medical Director of Behavioral Health for the THRIVE Gender and Sex Development Program from 2016 to 2024.

Leibowitz is a lead author of the WPATH Standards of Care Version 8 adolescent chapter, the guidelines that shape pediatric gender medicine across the country. He is also an Associate Clinical Professor at The Ohio State University College of Medicine. For eight years, one of the most influential architects of the national standards governing gender treatments was running a program in Columbus, Ohio.

Leibowitz has been much in the news recently. In our most recent episode of Informed Dissent, The Surgeons Blinked, we cover the American Society of Plastic Surgeons’ landmark position statement recommending that surgeons delay all gender-related surgery until age 19 — and Leibowitz’s role in the internal controversy it generated. If you haven’t listened yet, it’s worth your time. Listen here.

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Nick Lashutka, President and CEO of the Ohio Children’s Hospital Association, testified back in 2022 that Ohio’s six children’s hospitals had treated an estimated 3,300 patients under 18. (Lashutka was testifying on HB 454, a predecessor of HB 68 that failed to advance.) The actual number is surely higher than 3,300, because those hospitals continued treating minors until HB 68 took effect in 2024.

What HB 68 Did — And What It Cost to Pass It

House Bill 68, the Saving Ohio Adolescents from Experimentation Act (SAFE Act), prohibits physicians from prescribing puberty blockers or cross-sex hormones to minors, and from performing surgeries on minors for the purpose of gender transition. It also, in a separate provision that was combined with the healthcare bill in committee, banned males from competing on female sports teams in schools and colleges. Healthcare providers who violated the law could lose their medical licenses.

Ohio’s legislature began seriously grappling with pediatric gender medicine in 2022, when Click introduced HB 454, the SAFE Act. That bill received five hearings but did not advance. Click’s HB 68 passed in December of 2023, amid cries of “shame!” from protestors in the hallways. Governor DeWine vetoed it a few days later, claiming that most transgender healthcare saved the lives of Ohio minors and that it was not the state’s role to make medical decisions for families. The legislature overrode the veto in January 2024.

Then came the lawsuit.

The Trial and the Appeals

The ACLU filed suit (Moe v. Yost; David Yost is Ohio AG) in March 2024 on behalf of two 12-year-old trans-identified boys whose access to puberty blockers would be cut off by the law. Judge Michael Holbrook initially blocked the law with a temporary restraining order in April 2024, but after a five-day trial in July, ruled in August 2024 that HB 68 was constitutional, lifting the block and allowing the law to take effect.

Jamie Reed testified as an expert witness for Ohio, describing what she witnessed firsthand at a pediatric gender clinic: children receiving puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones without complete informed consent, without thorough psychiatric evaluation, and without the kind of careful gatekeeping that the institutions publicly claimed to practice.

The ACLU appealed. In March 2025, a three-judge panel on the Tenth District Court of Appeals overturned the law, finding it violated the Ohio Constitution. Attorney General Yost immediately moved to appeal to the Ohio Supreme Court. As of this week, the case is still active and HB 68 remains in effect while the appeal is pending. The law’s ultimate fate remains unsettled.

The timing could not be more pointed. On Tuesday, while Jamie and Lauren are already in Columbus, the Supreme Court of Ohio will be hearing oral arguments in Moe v. Yost — deciding the fate of the medical ban. On Wednesday, they will walk into a hearing room to testify on HB 693, the bill that addresses the pipeline that feeds into it. Two hearings. Two days. One state. The fight over what Ohio does with its children’s bodies is happening on multiple fronts simultaneously — and the LGB Courage Coalition intends to be present for both.

The Supreme Court oral arguments begin at 9am Tuesday and will be livestreamed on The Ohio Channel. You can watch live here.

Three years. Multiple elections. A veto and a veto override. A trial in which a whistleblower sat in a Columbus courtroom and told the truth about what she saw. Two appellate decisions. And children in Ohio are still caught in the middle of it.

Why We Keep Coming Back

The LGB Courage Coalition has been asked, more than once, why it sends representatives to states where they don’t live. Jamie is from Missouri. She blew the whistle on a clinic in Missouri. Why Ohio?

Because the children who passed through Ohio’s clinics over the past decade are not Ohio’s problem alone. The medical infrastructure that failed them — the guidelines, the training, the professional consensus — is national, and the reckoning with that failure has to be national too. When Jamie and Lauren walk into a hearing room, they speak on behalf of gay and lesbian people who looked at what was being done to gender-nonconforming children and said: this is not care. This is harm.

Jamie went to Ohio in 2024 to say that under oath. She and Lauren are going back this Wednesday to say it again — in a hearing room, on the record.

Part Two is about what they’ll actually be testifying to — what HB 693 does, why it matters, and what happens when the press that claims to speak for LGB people decides some testimony isn’t worth reporting.

Stay tuned.

YOUR SUBSCRIPTION MAKES THIS POSSIBLE

Testimony costs time. Travel costs money. Showing up at a state capitol when gender identity activists have deeper pockets, louder megaphones, and a sympathetic press corps requires resources that come from one place: readers like you.

When you get a paid subscription to LGBCC’s Substack, you are directly funding the boots-on-the-ground advocacy that keeps sex-based rights visible and viable. Lauren Leggieri and Jamie Reed are in Columbus this week providing testimony because this community makes that possible.

Become a paid subscriber today and put us in the room where it counts. Every subscription is a vote for testimony over silence.

LGB Courage Coalition is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.