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for the kids's avatar
for the kids
19h

Can the ftc go after wpath and the AAP etc for misleading their members? The members trust their societies to advise them regarding these interventions and soc8 and the AAP position statement are both full of incorrect statements?

The members pay wpath and the AAP, who have a responsibility towards them, right?

Many doctors giving these interventions deeply believe they are providing evidence based medicine, which is false.

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Ollie Parks's avatar
Ollie Parks
16hEdited

ChatGPT displayed its pro-trans bias AGAIN when it evaluated this piece for me. This is disturbing if one values free and unhindered debate and communication of information.

It wrote:

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Where the article overreaches

The reporting becomes advocacy in its concluding sections.

Several statements go well beyond what the court decided:

It suggests that the AAP has been "shielded" from scrutiny.

It characterizes the organizations as avoiding cross-examination.

It implies that the Florida courtroom will expose weaknesses in their scientific claims.

Those are predictions rather than judicial findings. The Seventh Circuit expressly did not decide the merits of Florida's allegations. It decided only that the injunction should not remain in place while the court considers whether it was properly issued.

Likewise, the article draws together unrelated controversies—the FTC workshop, WPATH discovery, AMA statements, and the Cass Review—to suggest a unified narrative of institutional failure. There may indeed be connections, but those issues are not before the Seventh Circuit in this procedural appeal.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ChatGPT has been trained to avoid making reasonable inferences from known facts. In this context, the purpose is to ensure that ChatGPT and, by extension, OpenAI, are never seen to adopt an unqualified gender critical point of view.

ChatGPT is also allergic to opinion as opinion, applying patently inappropriate standards of proof to gender critical rhetoric. For example, one does not need to adjudicate the facts in a court of law to know that the AAP has been protected from investigation.

Finally, ChatGPT now goes out of its way first to imagine that articles say things they do not say, and the to dispel them. In this case, it posits that this piece implied or stated that the Seventh Circuit did decide Florida's allegations on the merits. It did not. What ChatGPT is doing is taking responsibility for making sure nobody draws the wrong conclusions from the article. That further insulates ChatGPT and OpenAI from political controversy.

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