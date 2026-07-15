On July 8, the full United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit threw out its own panel’s ruling from sixteen days earlier and stayed the injunction that had been blocking Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier from pursuing the case against the American Academy of Pediatrics in Florida’s own courts. AAP v. Uthmeier has been a strange case from the start, a state consumer protection suit filed in Florida’s 19th Judicial Circuit that ended up testing how far a federal judge in Chicago can reach into a fight happening over a thousand miles away. The July ruling did not resolve that question. It reopened it.

How the case started

Last December, Uthmeier sued the AAP, the World Professional Association for Transgender Health, and the Endocrine Society under Florida’s deceptive trade practices law and its racketeering statute, later adding an antitrust claim. His core argument: the three organizations marketed “gender-affirming care” for minors as safe and reversible while the evidence did not support that claim. The complaint did not ask for modest relief. It sought a million dollars in penalties from each defendant, ten thousand more for every false representation, restrictions on the organizations’ future activities, and even the forfeiture of the AAP’s corporate charter. The Department of Health and Human Services’ own evidence review had already found the research base for these interventions thin and the harms poorly tracked, a conclusion the UK’s Cass Review reached independently. Uthmeier’s complaint made the same argument: the associations sold Florida families a product the evidence could not back up.

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Strip away the racketeering and antitrust counts and the consumer protection theory at its core is straightforward. The AAP’s response to it was not.

A federal judge blocks a state’s own lawsuit

The AAP’s first move was not made in Florida. It went to federal court in Illinois, where it is based, and asked Judge Matthew Kennelly, a Clinton appointee, to block Uthmeier’s Florida lawsuit outright. The AAP’s argument was retaliation: that Uthmeier’s suit was not really about deceptive advertising but an attempt to punish the organization for its advocacy, and that this violated the First Amendment. The AAP later raised the same defense in Florida court too, in a motion to dismiss that is still pending. But the federal suit is where it placed its big bet.

Judge Kennelly agreed. All three of Uthmeier’s claims required showing that the AAP’s guidance was commercial activity, and Kennelly found it was not: the AAP is a nonprofit that does not sell or provide gender medicine, and its policy statement resembled “scientific and medical advocacy, not a money-making scheme.” From there he found bad faith, citing Uthmeier’s three-month delay in serving the AAP, his public comments about the case, and allegations in the complaint he judged misleading. He then issued a preliminary injunction stopping Florida’s attorney general from proceeding in Florida’s own courts, under Florida’s own law. It is not common for a federal judge in one state to freeze a state law enforcement action in another.

The doctrine, and the first appeal

A 1971 Supreme Court case, Younger v. Harris, holds that federal courts should generally stay out of pending state proceedings, with a narrow exception for cases brought in bad faith. Kennelly’s ruling depended entirely on fitting Uthmeier’s lawsuit into that exception. On June 22, a divided three-judge panel, in an unsigned per curiam opinion joined by Hamilton and Jackson-Akiwumi, declined to stay the injunction, holding that Kennelly’s bad-faith findings, including that Uthmeier appeared to have filed with no reasonable expectation of success, were not clearly wrong.

Judge Michael Scudder dissented. He had a simpler objection: the statute answers the question. Florida law defines “trade or commerce“ to include “any nonprofit or not-for-profit person or activity,” a definition Kennelly’s opinion never engaged, and one Scudder noted the court reached around “without a single citation to Florida case law.” Weak claims get tested by motions to dismiss and discovery, he wrote, not presumed to be bad faith. And the stakes ran past this one case. “A federal court in Illinois has enjoined a state’s chief legal officer from proceeding in state court,” he wrote, “all because it doubts the merits of his state law claims.” Scudder warned this would invite every state defendant sued under state law to run to a friendlier federal court and call the case bad faith. Twenty-two states, led by Indiana, had already filed an amicus brief on Uthmeier’s side, warning that federal jurisdiction “would soon swallow state authority“ if this kind of injunction became routine.

The full court steps in

Sixteen days after that panel ruling, the full eleven-judge Seventh Circuit took the unusual step of hearing the case “initially en banc,” using Rule 40(g) to bypass the normal process of letting the three-judge panel finish its work first. The en banc court vacated the June 22 opinion and stayed Kennelly’s injunction. Uthmeier can now resume his lawsuit against the AAP in Florida state court, while the full Seventh Circuit decides whether Kennelly was right to shut the Florida case down. The AAP’s retaliation lawsuit itself remains pending in Kennelly’s courtroom.

Five judges dissented from the stay: Hamilton, Jackson-Akiwumi, Lee, Maldonado, and Pryor, resting on the reasons in the panel opinion. For Hamilton and Jackson-Akiwumi, that meant dissenting on the strength of an opinion the full court had just erased, their own. Four of the five, in a separate opinion by Judge James Z. Lee that Hamilton did not join, also objected to the decision to hear the case initially en banc. Judge Lee took no position on the merits. His worry was the impact this use of Rule 40(g) “will have on future proceedings and the court as a whole,” adding that he hoped the case would “prove to be the extraordinary exception and not the rule.”

What changed

For one month, a federal judge in Illinois stopped Florida’s attorney general from litigating a Florida consumer protection claim in a Florida courtroom, on the theory that the claim was too weak and too retaliatory to proceed. The full Seventh Circuit vacated the panel opinion, stayed the injunction while it hears the appeal itself, and left the merits for later. Uthmeier’s case over the AAP’s guidance on treating gender-dysphoric minors can move forward where it was originally filed. The AAP’s First Amendment lawsuit against Uthmeier is still alive in Kennelly’s courtroom. What goes before all eleven judges is narrower: whether Kennelly had the power to issue his injunction at all. If the AAP wins that appeal, the injunction can come back.

Neither side has won on the merits. What changed is who gets to make the argument, and where.

An organization that answered a consumer protection suit by arguing its guidance sits beyond the reach of consumer protection law must now defend that guidance in open court, under discovery, in front of a Florida judge, rather than behind an injunction from a federal court in Illinois that kept Florida’s courts from ever touching it. The AAP has been here before. When the FTC convened a workshop last July on whether pediatric gender medicine’s marketing amounted to deceptive practice, the AAP’s standards-setting was at the center of it. When FTC investigative demands followed, the Endocrine Society answered the way the AAP answered Uthmeier: it went to federal court and won a preliminary injunction on First Amendment grounds. WPATH’s own leadership was captured on video, in conference recordings WPATH fought in court to keep sealed, saying things to each other that its public messaging is built to avoid: that the evidence is thin, that the risks are real, that adolescents may not grasp what they are consenting to. The pattern extends past the three defendants. The AMA gave the press a statement in February agreeing that surgery for minors should generally wait for adulthood, spent seven weeks silent, then denied the words were its own. The New York Times published the original statement within a day.

The problem for these organizations has never been persecution. It is that their guidance has never had to survive a room where they are cross-examined, and a Florida courtroom is exactly that room. Uthmeier’s case puts them in it.

The Seventh Circuit has ordered briefing completed by August 26, with argument to be scheduled after that. And Uthmeier’s case still has to survive the AAP’s pending motion to dismiss in the Florida court before any of this reaches a jury. But the injunction that spent one month shielding the AAP from that trial is gone, and for now, Florida gets to make its case.

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LeAnne Owen

LGB Courage Coalition